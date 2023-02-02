PAWS and More Animal Shelter in Washington is holding fee-waived adoption days for cats and kittens on February 14th and 15th. KCII News spoke with Shelter Director Amber Talbot about the event. She tells us why they are holding the event during the week, and how to be proactive in adopting a cat or kitten. “We wanted to really spotlight Valentine’s Day, and I know Valentine’s Day, like I said, lands on a weekday. But we are going to do the two day event and hope we can get people in after work, or you know maybe on their lunch breaks to visit the cats. We always say go ahead and check out our website, social media, finish your applications ahead of time so you can be pre approved, and be able to go home with your kitty that day.” The PAWS and More Animal Shelter is open from 12 to 4PM Tuesday through Sunday.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO