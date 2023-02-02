Read full article on original website
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH CHRISTINE YANCEY
On today’s program, we’re talking with Christine Yancey, former Riverside City Administrator, about her time in the position and plans for retirement.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Samantha Meyer
On today’s program, we are talking with Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer, about Main Street Washington February Events.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Pennies For Patients Event Concludes Friday
With one week remaining in the Pennies for Patients event at Sigourney High School, a total of $855.39 in donations has been collected so far. Organized by the Sigourney National Honor Society, this year’s event benefits the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System. Last year’s event raised $1,227.76 for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the most in its over-20-year history.
kciiradio.com
Judy Rae Shafer Manning
A funeral service for 80-year-old Judy Rae Shafer Manning of Bertram, Texas, formerly of Wayland will be Saturday, February 11th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends from 9a.m. until the time of service. Following the funeral, burial will be at the Cottonwood Methodist Church in Wayland. A meal will follow at the Wayland Mennonite Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook page and YouTube channel.
kciiradio.com
Iowa Wesleyan University Music Department Annual Variety Show
The Iowa Wesleyan University Music Department, in Mount Pleasant, in association with the Mt. Pleasant Community Theatre, will host the annual IW Variety Show at 7 PM on Saturday, February 25, in the University Chapel. This family-friendly show, Titled “Around the Campfire,” will consist of various performances, including comedy, music, and dancing. Performers will include Iowa Wesleyan students, faculty, staff, and members of the Southeast Iowa Community. A mini-auction fundraiser auction will be held during the show. All proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will directly benefit the students of the Iowa Wesleyan Music Department. Pre-sale general admission tickets are $10, and all student tickets are $5 with a student I.D. Tickets may be purchased at Brown’s Shoe Fit in Mount Pleasant, from IW Choir members. Tickets will be $15 at the door. You can find a link for tickets online with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Keota Schools Names New Superintendent/High School Principal
The Keota School Board has named Lisa Brenneman as the district’s new superintendent and high school principal. Brenneman had previously served as the PK-12 principal of the Keota Community School District for nine years. She is currently finishing out her role as the district online learning specialist in the Iowa City Community School District. She is professionally trained as a certified online development specialist, with additional experience with professional learning communities.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Tap The Sap Program Moved To Friday
The Jefferson County Conservation Tap the Sap Program, originally planned for Monday, has been rescheduled. The event will now take place on Friday, February 10, beginning at 4 p.m. Participants of all ages are invited to attend and learn about the maple syruping process from start to finish. Those who...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. On the agenda is a public hearing regarding Washington County’s interest in the abandoned railroad between East Harrison and East Polk Streets in the City of Washington. After the public hearing, there is a resolution to release the county’s interest in the abandoned railroad and approve the quit claim deed. Also on the agenda is the market analysis of the county-owned property located at 201 W main street in Washington. The Board will meet at 9 AM in the Supervisor’s chambers in the Washington County Courthouse.
kciiradio.com
Washington Boys’ Hoops Wins Third in a Row
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team picked up a third straight win by taking down Clear Creek Amana 59-39 on Saturday. After taking a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, Washington more than doubled their advantage to 35-17 at halftime. Clear Creek cut the deficit down to 11 points at the end of the third period, but the Demons closed out a victory with another 16-7 run.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Writers Workshop
The Washington Public Library is holding its next Washington Writers Workshop on Saturday February 11th. This workshop will feature a presentation by Brayan Salinas. Salinas is a poet and translator from New Mexico. He has a BA from Hampshire College and is an MFA candidate in poetry at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. His work has appeared in Poetry Magazine, and he is working on his debut poetry collection. Salinas will give a presentation the first hour of the workshop, and then submissions of all genres will be workshopped the second hour. This workshop is from 10 AM to 12 PM and is open to adults and teens interested in developing their writing skills. The slogan for these workshops is building a community of writers.
kciiradio.com
WACO Hoops Swept at Super Conference Shootout
It was a rare tough weekend for WACO Warriors basketball, with both teams dropping games at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout. That included the WACO boys seeing their undefeated season come to a close after a 56-44 loss Saturday against West Burlington. The Warriors, ranked fourth in the state in Class 1A, did not have enough firepower to stop the number-six team in 2A from staying perfect. Instead, WACO is now 19-1 ahead of its regular-season finale tomorrow night against Pekin.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree BBall Slips Up at Super Conference Shootout
The Lone Tree Lions came up short in basketball over the weekend, losing both of their games at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout. The Lone Tree girls fell 65-40 to West Burlington, seeing a nine-point deficit at the end of the first quarter grow to 31-21 at halftime. West Burlington’s lead only increased from there, going up by fourteen before closing the game on a 17-6 run. Despite the loss, the Lions close the regular season by winning six of their last eight games, taking their record to 13-8. Lone Tree will start the playoffs Thursday night when they host Midland in the first round of the Class 1A-Region 3 tournament. The Lion boys lost a thriller Saturday night, falling 63-61 to Van Buren County. Lone Tree is 7-14 and will conclude the regular season tonight when they visit Winfield-Mount Union.
kciiradio.com
Girls State Wrestling Recap
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Wrestling Tournament took place Thursday and Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Gabi Robertson of Mid-Prairie led the 10 area athletes finishing 8th at 100lbs. This is her second straight year placing at state. She had a 3-3 record in the tournament. Washington’s Teegan Sulentich at 155lbs also wrestled on both Thursday and Friday. She finished just off the podium with a 3-2 record. Other participants included: Mid-Prairie’s Ellie Brenneman at 135lbs, Grace Conway at 140lbs, Mia Garvey at 145lbs, and Ellie Callahan at 170lbs. For the WACO Warriors: Rylee Rice at110lbs, Grace Fort at 190lbs , and Bralyyn Wagler at 235lbs For the Highland Huskies it was Angelina Roling at 115lbs The Tournament was the first in state history sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Host Fairfield in Regular Season Finale
It’s the end of the line for the regular season tonight in Wellman for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks when they host the Fairfield Trojans in their final tune-up before the tournament trail next week. The Mid-Prairie boys are 10-10 on the year, 6-6 in the River Valley Conference, following a 65-55 loss at Iowa City Regina Friday where Karson Grout led the Hawks with a career high 14 points, Alex Bean added 11 and Ace Peck 10. For the year, Mid-Prairie scores 60 points per game and gives up 59, shooting 38% from the floor, 29% from three and 70% at the line, fifth best in Class 2A, to go with 31 rebounds, 12 assists, nine steals and 12 turnovers. Camron Pickard leads the Golden hawks at 15 points and three assists per game. Bean has 14 points, six boards and two steals per night.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Swept By Regals in Iowa City
On Friday, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball team’s couldn’t find a way to slow down Iowa City Regina on their senior night, falling to the Regals in both ends of a River Valley Conference doubleheader. In a showdown for a share of first place in the RVC, the Golden Hawk girls were beaten by No. 6 in 2A Regina 75-60. The Regal girls were hot offensively all night, on top 20-8 after one and 40-29 at the break, they extended their lead as large as 20 after half in finishing off the win. Regina shot 51% as a team and knocked down 10 three point goals. They also became the first team to outrebound Mid-Prairie on the sesaon. The Hawks were led by Landry Pacha’s 16 point, 10 rebound double double with 15 points from Amara Jones, and 14 from Nora Pennington. The loss snaps the Hawks 10 game winning streak that dates back to before the holidays, dropping them to 15-6 as they gear up for the playoffs Saturday when they host Prairie City Monroe.
kciiradio.com
PAWS and More Animal Shelter Fee-Waived Valentines Felines
PAWS and More Animal Shelter in Washington is holding fee-waived adoption days for cats and kittens on February 14th and 15th. KCII News spoke with Shelter Director Amber Talbot about the event. She tells us why they are holding the event during the week, and how to be proactive in adopting a cat or kitten. “We wanted to really spotlight Valentine’s Day, and I know Valentine’s Day, like I said, lands on a weekday. But we are going to do the two day event and hope we can get people in after work, or you know maybe on their lunch breaks to visit the cats. We always say go ahead and check out our website, social media, finish your applications ahead of time so you can be pre approved, and be able to go home with your kitty that day.” The PAWS and More Animal Shelter is open from 12 to 4PM Tuesday through Sunday.
kciiradio.com
Bulldogs Beat Ravens in Saturday Shoot Out
The south division won the battle Saturday in Kalona as the Mediapolis Bulldogs beat the Hillcrest Academy Ravens 56-40 at Dwight Gingerich Court as part of the Southeast Iowa Superconference Shoot Out boys event. The first half was tight with MEPO on top 18-13 after one quarter and the Ravens trimming it to 31-29 by half. The Bulldog defense clamped down after the break, allowing the Ravens just 11 second half points, while they put up 26 to extend the lead and put the game away. Cole Lipper had a game high 22 points for MEPO. Hillcrest was led by 15 points from Luke Schrock and 12 from Grant Bender. Each team now stands at 10-10 on the year, with the Ravens final tune-up before the playoffs Tuesday at Columbus.
kciiradio.com
Highland Hoops Hit With Losses at Twilight of Regular Season
Highland Husky basketball closed out the regular season with a pair of losses, including the Highland boys falling last night. But the Huskies’ loss was the Keota Eagles’ gain, as Keota completed the regular season with a 74-39 victory. The Eagles led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, winning their ninth straight to improve to 19-3. The Eagles are off until Monday, when they will open the Class 1A-District 6 tournament by hosting North Tama. Highland finishes the regular season with a record of 1-19.
kciiradio.com
Laverne Messer
Funeral service for 79-year-old Laverne Messer of Wayland will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery near Wayland. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Masonic Service and Eastern Star Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), Kids Cancer Charity, and Cottonwood Cemetery. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Laverne and his family.
kciiradio.com
Janet Fritz
A Funeral Mass for 83-year-old Janet Fritz of Brighton will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, February 9th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Pleasant Plain. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 3:30 P.M. Wednesday February 8, 2023, at the church, followed with visitation until 7 P.M. Donations can be made to St Joseph Church, St. Joseph Cemetery Association or to the Brighton Volunteer Fire Fighters Association in Janet’s honor in place of sending flowers. These gifts may be left at the church or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home of Brighton is in charge of arrangements.
