Man killed in Graham was pepper-sprayed then shot, detectives say

By Colleen West
 5 days ago
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a man living in a shed in the backyard of a Graham home was shot and killed Thursday morning.

At 8:54 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 24500 block of 62nd Avenue Court East, where a caller had reported her boyfriend had been shot in the backyard and the suspects had left in a vehicle.

Deputies arrived and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a shed in the backyard. Firefighters tried to treat the victim, but he died at the scene.

Forensic investigators and detectives processed the property for evidence and spoke to witnesses.

Detectives learned the suspects knocked on the door, and when the victim answered, he was pepper-sprayed and then shot.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County , the P3Tips App, or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).







Comments / 9

baby d
4d ago

it's so sad, too many innocent lives are being taken. my prayers go out to the family and his girlfriend. that used to be such a nice and safe area. so peaceful and quiet to live in.

Reply
3
Lesco Brandon
4d ago

Crime is rampant in this state. Thanks Jay Inslee.

Reply
12
Infamous Victoria
5d ago

interesting sure is a lot of shootings and people dead today with no suspects 🤔 sounds very suspicious

Reply
3
 

