ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How to watch Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoF2X_0kaNSSOM00

President Joe Biden ’s second State of the Union (SOTU) address will take place before a joint session of Congress on the evening of Tuesday 7 February, presenting him with a fresh opportunity to lay out the key issues facing the nation and frame the 2024 presidential race in his own terms.

Mr Biden’s latest SOTU speech will be his first since the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives after November’s midterms and it remains to be seen how receptive GOP members will be to what he has to say, with the prospect of performative boredom, hostility and booing distinctly likely.

An experienced speechmaker, the president is unlikely to be intimidated either way.

He will be flanked, as is customary, by the new House speaker, Kevin McCarthy , and his vice president, Kamala Harris , as he delivers his address to the assembled members of the House and Senate, with family, friends and specially invited guests looking down from the balcony of the lower chamber.

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of the late Tyre Nichols , and Brandon Tsay, the hero of the Monterey Park mass shooting, will be among their number this year.

Mr Biden is expected to lead on key areas of public concern, from police reform and the economy to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and draw contrasts between his administration’s hopes of encouraging unity post-Trump and the behaviour of certain fringe Republicans still more interested in sowing division, judging by the chaotic (and ultimately unsuccessful) resistance mounted to stop Mr McCarthy securing the House speakership.

The address will also provide him with a platform from which to reassure Democrats that he is fighting fit and ready to embark on a second term, despite having turned 80 in November.

The police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis provides fresh cause for concern and the new special counsel probe into Mr Biden’s handling of classified documents has given Mr Biden a personal headache he could well have done without.

The speech will take place at 9pm EST (2am GMT) on Tuesday and will be carried live across the major US news networks while The Independent will bring you all the latest updates and breaking news lines via our dedicated liveblog and IndyTV.

Comments / 13

Related
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema’s Oscar-worthy State of the Union dress goes viral

Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who recently left the Democratic Party and is facing a daunting path to re-election, again turned heads with her appearance at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Ms Sinema wore a striking yellow dress to the event and was photographed joking with Sen Mitt Romney and standing to applaud a line from President Joe Biden. The speech was Ms Sinema’s first State of the Union since leaving the Democratic Party at the start of the year. Ms Sinema made headlines in January with her announcement that she was becoming an Independent...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy shushes ‘classless’ Republican lawmakers for interrupting Biden tribute to fentanyl victim

US Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was forced to shush hecklers in his own party as they interrupted President Joe Biden’s tribute to a fentanyl victim.The newly elected speaker of the House of Representatives could be seen pursing his lips to quiet his GOP colleagues during one testy moment of Mr Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.The heckling came as Mr Biden honoured Courtney Griffin of New Hampshire, who died in 2014 of a fentanyl overdose at the age of 20, and whose father Doug Griffin was in attendance at the speech.As the president moved into offering...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump predictably tries to make Biden’s State of the Union all about himself

Donald Trump was very active on Tuesday as his 2020 rival Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech from Capitol Hill.The former president (and current 2024 candidate) attempted to capture headlines and public attention with a long thread of live commentary meant to accompany his political foe’s address. Few saw it, however, as the former president remains inactive on Twitter after being unbanned by Elon Musk.“Having a hard time getting the words out, even though the Fake News will credit him with one of the Great Speeches of all time. I really want to see him...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden stares down Republican hecklers in feisty State of the Union tackling economy, police reform and China

Within the first few minutes of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, it was clear the speech he would deliver Tuesday night was not going to be a partisan diatribe.Instead of the standard pleasantries presidents have used to begin the annual ritual for decades, Mr Biden opened with a joke, asking Chief Justice John Roberts for a “court order” allowing him to skip Sunday’s Super Bowl while allowing First Lady Jill Biden to watch her beloved Philadelphia Eagles.Turning next to the upper tier of the rostrum behind him, the president offered his congratulations to the new Republican Speaker...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Bernie Sanders commended as only lawmaker to wear a mask at the State of the Union: ‘A stud’

Sen Bernie Sanders of Vermont was heralded for protecting himself and others by wearing a KN95 mask at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.At 81 years old, Mr Sanders is at higher risk of serious illness should he contract Covid – a possibility at a crowded indoor event where it appeared no one else decided to wear a mask. Twitter users in particular were full of praise for the Vermont progressive’s willingness to stand out in the crowd. Mr Biden announced trimphantly during the opening minutes of his speech that the virus no longer dominates Americans’ lives as it...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy doesn’t stand or applaud as Biden condemns Jan 6 riot

When President Joe Biden condemned the January 6 Capitol riot and praised the resilience of American democracy at the beginning of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, plenty in the House chamber stood and applauded.Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, did not. Mr McCarthy, who took over as Speaker after a grueling battle last month, sat silently behind Mr Biden’s podium as the president referenced the failure of an insurrection that would have prevented him from ever taking office and instead kept former President Donald Trump in charge. “Two years ago, democracy faced its greatest...
The Independent

‘We’re in hell’: Horrified critics share video of Marjorie Taylor Greene presiding over the House

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly presided over the House to the horror of her critics. A video of Ms Greene wielding the speaker’s gavel went viral on Monday night as she momentarily replaced Kevin McCarthy, taking on the role of speaker pro tempore. “I could get used to this…” the far-right lawmaker declared on Twitter. Her critics, however, expressed the opposite sentiment, summed up with one comment: “We’re in hell.”Speaker pro tempore is a temporary position and often changes hands as representatives do certain tasks when the speaker isn’t on the floor of the House. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

George Santos’ State of the Union guest admits he’s wary of being ‘sullied’ by congressman’s 9/11 lie

The former firefighter and veteran of 9/11 who is set to be the guest of embattled New York Republican George Santos at Joe Biden’s State of the Union address has admitted he is wary of being “sullied” by the congressman’s lies.Mr Santos - still facing multiple investigations over a series of lies he is alleged to have told about his background - will be accompanied by Michael Weinstock, a lawyer who served as a volunteer firefighter in the Big Apple between 1990 and 2001 and is understood to have helped rescue people trapped under rubble at Ground Zero after...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Members of Congress are wearing special pins at the State of the Union – here’s why

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) and a number of other Democrats attending the State of the Union address wore black pins with the year 1870 on them in reference to the year the first free, unarmed Black person was killed by a police officer. The action by the CBC comes in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop in early January. He died in a hospital three days later. The beating outraged people across the United States and again produced calls...
The Independent

Voices: At the State of the Union, Republicans showed who they really are – and it wasn’t pretty

Like most State of the Union speeches, this one was notable not for its content but for the drama that was unleashed on the margins. It began with a CNN report that Mitt Romney went up to George Santos in the chamber and told him, “You don’t belong here,” and it ended with Marjorie Taylor Greene heckling while dressed as Cruella de Vil.But let’s rewind. Al Weaver, a reporter at The Hill who covers the Senate, asked Romney to confirm whether he had called Santos “an embarrassment” and got the reply: “I don’t know the exact words I said. He...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene spent almost four times as much as she raised in last fundraising period

Representative Majorie Taylor Greene’s campaign account spent nearly four times as much as it raised during the final weeks of 2022, according to new financial disclosures. The Georgia Republican firebrand delivered her year-end filing to the Federal Election Commission last week. The latest filing chronicles her campaign fundraising and expenses from 29 November to 31 December 2022.Ms Greene’s campaign raised $99,633.77 but spent $389,896.76, almost four times the amount of money she raised. The filing also shows that she had $1,958,194.38 in cash on hand.The fundraising period came just days after Twitter restored Ms Greene’s personal Twitter account under...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts ‘liar’ at Biden during State of the Union after disrupting last year’s speech by heckling

Georgia Congreswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of the Republicans who took strong offence to Joe Biden’s assertion that parts of the GOP wanted to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare, at his State of the Union address on Tuesday.Video captured her shouting “liar!” during Mr Biden’s remarks after he accused “not even a majority” of Republicans of wanting to target the entitlement programs for service cuts.Her heckling came as many other Republicans joined in booing the president for the suggestion; Mr Biden, meanwhile, was relentless and quipped that he was being polite in not naming the members...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marco Rubio criticism of Biden on Chinese spy balloons backfires as he’s told they also entered US under Trump

Marco Rubio’s attempt to criticise President Joe Biden’s response to China sending a spy balloon over the US backfired as he was informed on live TV that the Trump administration failed to catch three similar airships. ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl caught Mr Rubio - who is ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee - in an awkward moment during an interview on Sunday after Mr Biden ordered the balloon to be shot down off the coast of South Carolina. The Florida lawmaker shared criticism of Mr Biden while apparently ignoring the Pentagon’s announcement on Saturday that three suspected...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

AOC and Sanders call McCarthy’s bluff on Social Security and Medicare cuts

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders both called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bluff on saying Social Security and Medicare will be off the table during negotiations.Mr McCarthy delivered an address on Monday evening to pre-empt President Joe Biden’s the State of the Union address on Tuesday, laying out the need for spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt limit. "Cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table,” he said.But Ms Ocasio-Cortez, the self-described democratic socialist congresswoman from New York, said she is still worried about the cuts. “Kevin McCarthy says a lot of things, but...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Three hours later, I couldn’t even get a cab’: The highs and lows of being the designated survivor at the State of the Union

Seven years before passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 foiled al-Qaeda plans to crash the hijacked airliner into the US Capitol, author Tom Clancy imagined how such a plot could decapitate the US government in one fell swoop.In the closing pages of his 1994 novel Debt of Honor, the newly confirmed vice president of the United States is the sole survivor of the massive explosion caused by a Boeing 747 that was deliberately crashed into the Capitol during a joint session of Congress. It’s not known whether any of then-president George W Bush’s advisers had read Clancy’s book in the...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

GOP on GOP: Romney scolds Santos, 'You don't belong here'

Republican Rep. George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address — an uncomfortably prominent place for the embattled new lawmaker who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his life story.Santos' presence at the center aisle to see and be seen with the arrivals was met with a stern rebuke from a fellow Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney.“You don't belong here," the Utah Republican scolded Santos as he entered the House chamber and spotted the New York Republican on the aisle.Words were exchanged, it was reported, though...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to troll Biden administration by taking a large balloon into State of the Union

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is apparently planning to bring a large white balloon to the State of the Union address in order to needle the Biden administration over its handling of a reported Chinese spy balloon that floated over the US for several days.Ms Greene posted a video of her walking around with the large white balloon on Tuesday, along with the caption “It’s just an innocent balloon...#SOTU.”Republicans, including Ms Greene, have been criticising the Biden administration for not acting faster to down a balloon suspected of being a Chinese spy craft. Mr Biden said he had hoped to shoot...
The Independent

How long was Biden’s State of the Union address? Here’s how the address compares to past speeches

President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address was one of the longest such speeches of the last 60 years. Mr Biden’s speech on Tuesday night clocked in at one hour, 12 minutes, and 40 seconds – making it the eighth-longest State of the Union address of the last 60 years, according to data compiled by UC Santa Barbara's The American Presidency Project.. The addresses that outlasted Mr Biden’s speech on Tuesday night were delivered exclusively by two men: Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, with Mr Clinton giving four speeches that ran longer than Mr Biden’s and Mr Trump...
The Independent

China says it was smeared in Biden State of the Union speech

China says it was smeared in U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address that repeatedly mentioned competition between the two countries.China does not fear competing with the U.S. but is “opposed to defining the entire China-U.S. relationship in terms of competition,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Wednesday.“It is not the practice of a responsible country to smear a country or restrict the country’s legitimate development rights under the excuse of competition, even at the expense of disrupting the global industrial and supply chain," Mao said. China will defend its interests and the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy