David Harbour And Lily Allen's Bathroom Is Very Weird But Very Cool, Even Though I Believe A Carpeted Bathroom Should Be A Punishable Sin

These Bored Ben Affleck Memes Are The Best Part Of The 2023 Grammys
"Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin'."
Okay, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who've Gotten Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion So Far This Year
We gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
39 Very, Very Specific '80s Kids Things That Old Millennials And Young Gen X'ers Have Definitely Forgotten About
If you ever got burned going down the metal slide at a McDonald's PlayPlace or tried to stop time like Evie from Out of This World, then this list for you.
Kim Petras Accepted The Grammy Award For "Unholy" On Behalf Of Her And Sam Smith, And The Reasoning Behind It Was Lovely
"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award."
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
Taylor Swift Apparently Wore $3 Million Worth Of Jewelry To The Grammys, And I Definitely Could Not Handle That Responsibility
Best believe she's still bejeweled!!
31 Of The Absolute Funniest Tweets By Women So Far In 2023
"parents get so bent up when you claim to love your pet like a child but the fact is i love my dog a lot more than some of your dads loved you." —@missmayn
Adele And The Rock Being Introduced At The 2023 Grammys Is The Most Wholesome Moment Of The Year So Far
Who wouldn't be this happy to meet The Rock?
IDK What I Thought Would Be Included In A Grammy Performer's Swag Bag, But It Wasn't This
My brain cannot process that Lizzo is going home with a suitcase of dolls and Swarovski crystal flip-flops, TBH.
Angelina Jolie's Failed Promises to Brad Pitt Revealed
Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have been engaged in a prolonged dispute and fighting in court ever since their marriage came to a halt. This time, it's about a breach of agreement between the former couple.
Quavo's Touching Performance In Honor Of His Nephew Takeoff At The 2023 Grammys Left Everyone In Tears
Quavo really poured his heart out during his performance.
29 Hinge Dating App Screenshots That Show You What Modern Romance Is Like
It's hard (and often weird) out there, folks.
Women In Relationships Are Sharing The Most Wholesome Moment They've Ever Shared With Their Husband Or Boyfriend, And This Is Incredibly Pure
"Every morning during the workweek, he makes me coffee, sings to wake me up, and reads a chapter of the book we’re reading that month to help me not fall back asleep. It’s the perfect way to wake up."
29 Unfortunate Work Fails That I'm 99.9% Sure Will Give You Secondhand Embarrassment
I can't even imagine what these people have gone through!
Taylor Swift Looked Like The Midnights Era Personified On The 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
Taylor won Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film before she even walked the carpet.
