New York State

David Harbour And Lily Allen's Bathroom Is Very Weird But Very Cool, Even Though I Believe A Carpeted Bathroom Should Be A Punishable Sin

By Matt Stopera
 5 days ago

Everyone seems to forget that Lily Allen and David Harbour are an *item.*

James Devaney / Getty Images

They met in 2019, and got married in 2020. I'd call that a whirlwind, but hey, as Planet Fitness says: This is a no judgment zone*!

*No lunks allowed!

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Now they're going viral for their very weird but very cool Brooklyn townhouse tour they did with Architectural Digest:

Their house is extremely colorful.

AD/ youtube.com

They sure do love florals!

AD/ youtube.com

And they have this completely useless lamp that, to me, is quintessential New York.

AD/ youtube.com

"This is great, this completely non-functional lamp!"

AD/ youtube.com

But I'm here to talk about one room in particular: Their bathroom.

AD/ youtube.com

Yes, this is their bathroom.

AD/ youtube.com

It's the most living room-like bathroom I think I've ever seen.

AD/ youtube.com

That's carpet.

AD/ youtube.com

And that's a large pink refrigerator.

AD/ youtube.com

The bathroom was apparently mostly David's doing.

AD/ youtube.com

"When I lived in apartments in New York City I just had bathrooms. There was a toilet, a shower, a sink and a toothbrush. Now I have a room where you can take a bath, or you can sit, or you can brush your teeth and do whatever you want," he said.

AD/ youtube.com

"I did demand some items on this floor, just a couple necessary items: I said I want swan taps."

AD/ youtube.com

Yes, swan taps.

AD/ youtube.com

"I also wanted a fridge from outer space."

AD/ youtube.com

And that's what he got!

AD/ youtube.com

There are also sinks which are replicas of something out of Versailles.

AD/ youtube.com

They have these random little silver figurines.

AD/ youtube.com

And then there's Lily Allen's artwork.

AD/ youtube.com

That's an embroidered framed picture of venereal diseases.

AD/ youtube.com

So, yep, it's a bit extra!

AD/ youtube.com

But hey, I guess that's what you do with a zillion dollars!

AD/ youtube.com

