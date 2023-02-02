ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to 20 hours more Tyre Nichols footage yet to be released: DA

By Armando Garcia, Whitney Lloyd, Nadine El-Bawab
ABC News
 5 days ago

There is up to 20 hours of additional video footage in the Tyre Nichols case that has yet to be released, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy's office confirmed to ABC News on Thursday.

It is not yet clear what that footage may show. The timing of that release is up to the city of Memphis with the city issuing a statement earlier this week saying any additional video would be released in the "next few weeks."

Nichols, 29, died three days after he was beaten by police during an encounter following a traffic stop for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Memphis police released hours of footage from body cameras last Friday.

Memphis Police Department/via Reuters - PHOTO: Tyre Nichols who was pulled over while driving and died three days later, is beaten by Memphis Police Department officers on January 7, 2023, in this screen grab from a video released by Memphis Police Department, Jan. 27, 2023.

Nichols complained of shortness of breath after the traffic stop and was taken by ambulance to Memphis' St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Speaking to local news after Nichols' death, his stepfather Rodney Wells said his stepson suffered a cardiac arrest and kidney failure because of a beating by officers.

A funeral was held for Nichols on Wednesday, which was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy. Ben Crump, a lawyer for the Nichols family, also spoke.

Three videos from body worn cameras were shared by the city of Memphis on Jan. 27 with the warning: "Footage contains graphic content and language. Some may find offense. Viewer discretion is advised." A fourth video -- soundless surveillance footage from a city pole camera -- was also released, amounting to about 67 minutes total.

The videos prompted immediate outrage and protests across the nation.

The family of Tyre Nichols had been shown the video at the beginning of the week and supported to release of footage to draw attention to police brutality.

Memphis Police Department/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: This still image from a Memphis Police Department body-cam video released on January 27, 2023, shows a police officer aiming a tazer towards Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Five Memphis police officers were fired from the department and later charged with second-degree murder , among other felonies. They have yet to enter pleas, though two of the officers' lawyers said they would plead not guilty.

On Jan. 28, the Memphis Police Department deactivated its SCORPION Unit, the task force at the center of Nichols' death. All five officers fired and charged in connection with Nichols' death were in the unit, which had been inactive since the fatal encounter.

In the videos released last week, Nichols is shown being pulled out of his car and wrestled to the ground, Nichols can be heard saying, "I didn't do anything," and tells officers at least twice that he is "just trying to go home." During the altercation an officer warns Nichols, "I'm going to beat your a--."

Nichols breaks free and runs away, with officers chasing him. A 30-minute clip from nearby surveillance footage at a second scene shows the officers catching up to Nichols and kicking, punching and striking him with a baton while being held down.

Nichols can be heard screaming "mom" several times during the clips, which appear to show officers beating and pepper-spraying him after he ran from the traffic stop arrest.

The officers yell multiple times at Nichols to "give me your hands." The officer with the baton can be heard saying, "I'ma baton the f--- out of you" and then appears to strike him on the upper body three times.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

