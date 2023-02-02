ROAD CLOSURE: 3100 block of South Grand Street in Monroe remains closed after experiencing high water

UPDATE (02/02/2023) — On February 3, 2023, the City of Monroe confirmed that South 24th Street at Grammont Street and DeSiard Street Intersection has been reopened after being closed due to high water on the roadway. The 3100 block of South Grand Street in Monroe, La. remains closed.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the City of Monroe announced that the 3100 block of South Grand Street in Monroe, La. and South 24th Street at Grammont Street and DeSiard Street Intersection are temporarily closed due to high water on the roadways. Officials are currently monitoring the areas.