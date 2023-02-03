ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Family reflects on life of Bridgeport woman who died of overdose

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiyXR_0kaJKvwD00

Family members of a Bridgeport woman who died after a battle with addiction say they want to spread awareness to others who may be struggling.

Sade Billie, 36, of Bridgeport, died of a drug overdose last week.

Her family says she had been battling addiction for 16 years.

Billie's family says they want to share their story to encourage people who are struggling with addiction — and their families — to get professional help.

The family says there are many resources available to help those who may be struggling with addiction, and they hope their loved one's story helps others make positive choices.

John Hamilton, of Liberation Programs in Bridgeport, a nonprofit that helps people battling addiction, says the vast majority of overdoses in the city these days are the result of fentanyl.

He says of all the reported drug emergencies in Bridgeport in 2022, there were 1,005 overdoses, 110 of them were fatal. But he says in 496 of the non-fatal overdoses, the victim was resuscitated thanks to the use of Narcan.

Hamilton says drug emergencies in the city have seen a 14-20% increase in the last five years.

There is a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family.

Comments / 13

TerriJoy Polchies
6d ago

I happened to be getting recovery with this woman someplace we happen to be at together setting at the same table to think it can be me too if I don't stop now. My condolences to the family and friends. I'm hurt to know that the woman I cross paths with wanted the same thing that I want in life and that's the fight for our life back the power of the disease that can overtake us giving no self-care SIP Sade

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Overdose Spikes Being Seen Around Connecticut

Last year, over 1,200 people in Connecticut died of a drug overdose, and that crisis continues. New Haven says it has seen 12 fatal overdoes in the past two weeks alone. Cities around the state are seeing an increase in overdoses and are trying to curb the trend. In a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

'Touched Lives Of So Many': Mother Dies In Bethel Murder-Suicide, Thousands Raised For Family

After a murder-suicide that left two people dead in Bethel, thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of the beloved woman who was killed. Traci-Marie Jones, age 52, was found dead in Bethel along with her estranged husband, Lester Jones, age 58, on Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 11:50 p.m. after police responded to their home on Reservoir Street when neighbors heard yelling.
BETHEL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2023-02-08@6:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck in the 300 block of North Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Lansing Daily

Three Children Found Dead in Home, Woman in Shed at Connecticut Property

Police in Danbury, Connecticut, say that three children and a woman were found dead on a property on Wednesday. When officers arrived on the scene they found three children between the ages of 5 and 12 in a home, and a woman in a shed on the same property, News 12 Connecticut reported. Police said that they … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Alleged Norwalk Drug Dealer Nabbed Again, Police Say

An accused drug dealer was busted for a second time following a year-long investigation in Fairfield County. Donald "Showbizz" Flamer, age 42, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 following the execution of search warrants at his Norwalk home on Ely Avenue, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

City Sees 12 Fatal Overdoses In 2 Weeks

Twelve people have died from overdoses in New Haven over the past two weeks, marking a rapid increase in substance use deaths. That’s according to an email press release sent out on Tuesday morning by city spokesperson Lenny Speiller. He wrote that, prior to Jan. 25, approximately two people...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

News 12

136K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy