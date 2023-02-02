$10 Deals: There's an abundance at Memphis Pizza Café

I don’t know any kid who won’t eat pizza, and when you have a snow day but there’s no snow, just a dusting of ice on the trees, why not multitask?

On Tuesday of this week, I went by the coming-soon Elwood’s Shack location at 4040 Park Ave. and invited my daughter and grandkids to join me for lunch just down the street at Memphis Pizza Café for lunch and a $10 Deal.

Truth is, I was sort of in the mood for an Italian sub, and I’m always in the mood to see the world’s most perfect children, until, of course, I’ve had enough and am ready to put them back in their parents’ full care.

Maybe you know how that goes.

But there we were on Tuesday, out in the freezing cold but driving on streets with not even a patch of ice, grabbing a late bargain lunch.

And really, it’s a super deal.

I ordered the whole sandwich for $8.95, but I didn’t even finish one half, which I could’ve had for $4.60. I’m not saying eating the whole thing is gluttonous — it’s big yet not unreasonably so. But I deliberately control my portions, and the half, with the little bag of Ruffles that comes with the sandwich, would’ve been plenty. Sandwiches make OK leftovers, though, and dinner was covered (which turned out to be a great thing, but we’ll come to that).

And that was even more clear with my daughter’s calzone, which was laughably large (it took up the plate). Mozzarella and ricotta are encased in pizza dough, hand-rolled, pinched shut, and served with a fine marinara sauce on the side. You pick your fillings for the calzone, which costs $9.10 with only the cheese. She added Italian sausage for 75 cents and again, another hearty meal for under $10, which was really two meals as much of it left in a box, too.

For the kids, we ordered a 13-inch cheese pizza for $11.50, added pepperoni to half of it for $1.35, and figured they’d polish it off and slide in right around $6 each. But about half went home with them, too, so what a deal.

The calzone is mozzarella and ricotta encased in pizza dough, hand-rolled, pinched shut, and served with a fine marinara sauce on the side. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

Now, about that pizza. I didn’t remember the crust was so thin at Memphis Pizza Café, but it was and it was good. I like thin crust, and I’ve sort of scoffed at MPC over the years as very typical pizza. I’d have more toppings on mine, but I’d eat that pizza again and do it gladly.

And I could do it as a $10 Deal. The 10-inch cheese pizza, more than enough for me (and probably enough for two starving kids, it turns out) is $8.50. Extra toppings are $1.20, but you can order any 10-inch pizza, from the vegetable supreme to the café supreme to the alternative (no sauce, but olive oil, mozzarella, basil, garlic and fresh tomato, and my next pizza) for $10.55 to $11.20.

If you go from 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, the 10-inch pizza is discounted 50 cents, which puts all the small pizzas in the $10-plus-change range. The discount on the 13-inch pizza is $1 and it’s $1.50 on the 15-inch.

We arrived around 1:30 p.m., on the late side for lunch, yet almost every table was full. Service was prompt, efficient and downright friendly. Our server brought out a side of pineapple for my curious granddaughter, who’d never heard of it on pizza before.

For good reason, my grandson Jack stated, as it was the grossest thing he could imagine. He went on a bit, but was he wrong? I know I felt that way at nine years old and for many years that followed. Many. And just because I understand the appeal now, I can’t say I ever order a Hawaiian as my pizza of choice.

But you do you and we’re all good with that. The pineapple wasn’t a hit with pepperoni, for what that’s worth.

Toward the end of our meal, the reason for the fuss about the weather became clear as the ice and sleet started pelting the building. The staff scurried to close down so they could get home before the roads became too bad, and we made our way to our cars, too.

I did a quick Target run that turned treacherously comical in the icy parking lot, though luckily I never hit the ground (the next day my daughter wasn’t so lucky when a nasty spill on the ice warranted an ER visit for a dislocated shoulder).

We all made it home safe and sound after lunch, though, and those leftovers came in mighty handy.

We visited Memphis Pizza Café at 5061 Park Ave.; 901-884-1306. There’s also a location Overton Square and one in Saddle Creek in Germantown.