Man Wearing Ski Mask Approaches 2 Girls In Fairfield, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating after two middle-school-aged girls reported a man in a white BMW-like car approached them wearing a ski mask.

The incident took place in the town of Fairfield around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 on Collingwood Avenue.

According to Fairfield Police Lt. Michael Paris, the department received a 911 call from a resident reporting that the two girls had run to his home "very upset."

They described an encounter with a man driving a vehicle while they were walking home from the school bus, Paris said.

Patrol officers responded immediately to the home and interviewed the girls who said while walking home after getting off the school bus, the man, driving a white BMW X5-type of a car with a white interior drove up to them with the music blaring and wearing a black ski mask, Paris added.

There was no conversation with the girls and no further action taken by the man driving the car, police said.

The girls ran to a nearby home to report the incident.

The Fairfield Police Detective Bureau along with the School Safety Unit responded to assist with the investigation.

"Officers and detectives are actively investigating this incident using all available resources to them which include video surveillance in an attempt to identify this individual," Paris said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.

“These two girls did exactly what police would want them to do in this type of situation, Paris said. "We remind them to try to walk in groups, never talk to strangers, and report any suspicious incident to the police immediately.”

This incident is still under investigation.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips .

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.