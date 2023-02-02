Mark Zuckerberg's net worth spikes a record $12.5 billion as Meta's cost-cutting plans send shares soaring

Gains in Meta's share prices are boosting Mark Zuckerberg's net worth this year so far. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth increased by roughly $12 billion in a single day thanks to Thursday gains in Meta shares.

Meta shares are up over 50% this year after surging over 20% on Thursday.

Meta shares were boosted by the company's announcement that it will continue to cut costs this year.

Mark Zuckerberg's cost-cutting measures for Meta have borne fruits for investors — and himself — as the company's share price surged 23% on Thursday.

The Thursday increase adds to Meta stock's winning streak, taking its gains to over 50% this year. Zuckerberg saw his net worth grow by a record $12.5 billion in a single day as Meta shares hit an intraday trading high of $197.16 on Thursday.

Since most of Zuckerberg's wealth is tied to his Meta shares, his roughly $12 billion single-day increase in net worth brings the value of his fortune to $69.8 billion as of Friday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index , where he is in the 21st spot.

The rise in Zuckerberg's fortune is impressive because it put him in the fourth spot in terms of year-to-date gains behind fellow billionaires Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, and Jeff Bezos, , according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Even so, this is a far cry from early 2022, when Zuckerberg started the year with a $125 billion fortune.

The massive slump in Zuckerberg's wealth last year mirrored a massive decline in Meta's share price, which lost about two-thirds of its value in 2022 after Facebook reported a fall in its daily active user numbers for the first time ever amid a massive strategic pivot.

In November, Zuckerberg announced mass layoffs that affected about 13% of its workforce and implemented other cost-cutting measures, like closing offices . On Wednesday, Meta said it will continue to tighten its belts in 2023.

"It's been a rapid phase-change, to take a step back and say, 'Ok, we can't treat everything like it's hyper growth,'" Zuckerberg said on a fourth-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday, according to a transcript. "We have a lot of things now that a lot of people use and that support a large amount of business and we should operate somewhat differently."

Meta expects capital expenditures to fall by $4 billion this year, the company said in a press release.