ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Depression treatments haven't changed much in decades. Here are the promising new drugs that could be more precise, work faster, and help more people.

By Yeji Jesse Lee
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05v3F6_0kaFKZiH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y48nj_0kaFKZiH00

Getty Images

  • Advances in depression treatment have been rare over the past few decades.
  • But biotech companies are looking for ways to improve treatments.
  • While some are developing drugs that work faster, others are targeting subtypes of the disorder.

Depression is an incredibly common disorder that affects roughly 280 million people worldwide.

But treatments for mental-health illnesses, like depression, haven't changed much over the past few decades. An estimated one-third of patients who try antidepressant treatments don't see improvements in their symptoms.

The pandemic has made things worse. Depression symptoms tripled in the first year of the pandemic and rose again in the second year, according to a paper published in The Lancet Regional Health. And 1 in 5 adults reported receiving mental health treatment in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some biotech companies are looking to fundamentally change how we treat mental illnesses like depression.

Biogen and Sage are developing an antidepressant that patients take for only two weeks. Meanwhile, neuroscience company Axsome Therapeutics ' new drug Auvelity, which worked faster than other antidepressants in clinical trials, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August.

On the heels of the approval of a ketamine-based depression treatment developed by Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen in 2019, a smattering of companies are testing psychedelic compounds to see if they can help patients with hard-to-treat depression.

Insider put together a roundup of the most promising depression treatments today, both those that have won approval and those that are in the later stages of the research process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pVcG_0kaFKZiH00

Getty Images

Axsome's new drug works faster

Auvelity, developed by neuroscience-focused biotech company Axsome, was approved by the FDA last year. It was the first antidepressant pill that works in a new way to be approved by US regulators in decades.

Unlike most depression treatments on the market, Auvelity is rapid-acting, which means it offers faster relief for patients. In trials, the drug helped to improve depressive symptoms in patients within one week.

SVB Securities analysts said in August that they expect Auvelity to become a notable product in the major depressive disorder market. MDD is also known as clinical depression and is defined by persistent depressive symptoms.

Sage and Biogen are developing an antidepressant that patients only need to take for two weeks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkI6D_0kaFKZiH00
The Biogen headquarters in Cambridge, Mass.

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Sage are developing an antidepressant that patients take for only two weeks. That's in contrast to currently available treatments, many of which are recommended to be taken for at least six months or sometimes longer, depending on the patient.

While the drug, called zuranolone, has shown to improve symptoms of major depressive disorder and postpartum depression in clinical trials, Stifel analysts said in a January note there are still open questions around how long the effects will last and how patients take the drug.

They added, however, that data from clinical trials suggest the drug is likely to be approved.

In December, the companies announced that they had completed their application requesting the FDA approve the drug.

Cowen analysts said in a January note that the drug could launch as soon as the end of this year.

According to Biogen CEO Christopher Viehbacher, zuranolone could be a new blockbuster for the company.

"I think zuranolone is the biggest undervalued potential of Biogen," Viehbacher said at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco in early January.

Smaller startups are trying to make treatments more precise — so that they can help patients with subtypes of the disease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKYFy_0kaFKZiH00
Amit Etkin is the founder and CEO of Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience

Conditions like depression aren't a monolith; research has shown that there may be several different forms of depression, influenced by factors like genetics and the environment.

But the treatments available today are often prescribed as if depression is a singular disorder. A handful of companies are looking to change that by developing tailored drugs that may work better for patients with specific subtypes of depression.

Alto Neuroscience, for example, announced earlier this year that its treatment ALTO-100 worked better for patients with poor cognition compared to those with good cognition in a midstage trial. The startup is using biological measurements — called biomarkers — to develop drugs for mental illnesses like depression and PTSD.

HMNC Brain Health is doing similar work. The startup is developing personalized treatments for depression geared toward patients who take tests — namely, blood draws that will undergo a genomic analysis, or an examination of the patient's genetic makeup — to determine whether they would be a good fit for a specific kind of treatment.

In October, the company raised $14 million to progress the company's pipeline of drugs and expand its team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WoxoF_0kaFKZiH00

Yarygin/Getty Images

A few companies are testing psychedelics to treat depression

Psychedelics like psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, have shown in studies that they could be an effective treatment for depression, and especially for difficult-to-treat depression.

While most companies focused on psychedelics are in early stages of research, a handful are in mid-stage trials . One company, Compass Pathways, is aiming to recruit close to 1,000 participants for a late-stage study that could become the biggest psychedelics clinical trial in the world.

Compass CEO Kabir Nath told Insider in November that the company expects to release data from its late stage trials in 2024 and 2025.

Correction: February 3, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated the significance of the approval of Auvelity. It was the first oral antidepressant with a new mechanism of action to be approved in decades, but other antidepressants have been approved during that time.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
scitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain

Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Nearly 3 in 10 Individuals With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis

Most individuals who used cannabis to manage their chronic pain reported using it in place of other pain medications, including opioids. As more states begin to legalize or relax restrictions on cannabis, it has become more widely used for the treatment of chronic pain. A new study sought to identify whether cannabis can serve as a substitute for prescription opioids or other pain treatments.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn

(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
Gizmodo

Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment

An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Business Insider

Business Insider

857K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy