ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

West Homestead K-8 Center teacher arrested, accused of sex with student

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejJGK_0kaCWihj00

West Homestead K-8 Center teacher arrested, accused of sex with student 03:09

MIAMI -- A teacher at a Homestead school on Thursday is facing charges in connection with allegations that he carried on a romantic sexual relationship with a student who was 12 years old at the time, according to the arrest affidavit.

David Augustine Hodge Jr., 30, of Tamarac, who has taught at West Homestead K-8 Center since 2016, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of engaging in a sexual act with a child.

A judge on Thursday declined to set bond for Hodge, who was being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

According to Miami-Dade police, parents of the girl, who is now 13, told investigators that the man had a sexual relationship with the girl that apparently started last October.

In court, Miami-Dade schools police detective John Messenger said "he said she said she was his girlfriend and they had sexual intercourse on 2 separate occasions, once without protection and once with protection."

Also in court, the teacher's mother Rhonda said "This is very hard for us to believe that this has happened. David was raised in a family that believes in education and has relatives in law enforcement."  His father Augustin said "I would like you to take into consideration that David has never had a traffic ticket. I know he has been held without bond but maybe he can be under house arrest. I would just like leniency."

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer held him without bond and ordered him to stay away from the victim.

With her mother's permission, one of Hodge's former students Keyna Yunis spoke with CBS4's Peter D'Oench. She said "I wasn't surprised. Everybody knew something was going to happen."

She was asked how she felt about the arrest.

"I feel it was meant to happen," she said. "In some way or another. You have to be careful. You never know what your teacher is doing. You never know what is happening."

Mary J. Park, who is a grandmother of a student at the school, said "I am very upset. I was very upset. This is uncalled for. She is just a child. She is a baby and he is an adult."

Iris Tejera, who also has a grandchild at the school, said "If that was one of my children and I found out about it I would be the one arrested. I am terrified. How can this happen at the school? Children are not safe nowadays."

In a written statement, the school district said they removed Hodge from campus after learning of the allegations.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual," the district statement said.

"As soon as the claims surfaced, the employee was immediately removed from the school setting. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, this individual was subsequently arrested. Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District."

Hodge was the girl's science teacher and director of the school's chess club, of which she was a member, according to officials.

Police detectives wrote that the relationship began with texts and direct messages sent via Instagram that allegedly included an exchange of pictures between the two of their sexual private parts, according to the police report.

The online communication between the two advanced to touching and ultimately progressed to oral sex and penetration on numerous occasions from November to Jan. 6 of this year, according to the police report.

The police officer said the girl was unable to provide exact dates and the number of times the two met for sex.

According to officials, the two would engage in a relationship after the chess club meeting had ended and other student members had left the classroom

The girl "stated that she and Hodge are boyfriend/girlfriend because Hodge informed her this," the police officer wrote.

Police said the girl provided text messages that corroborated her account of their romantic and sexual relationship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Lawsuit filed against City of Homestead in deaths of 3 teens

MIAMI - Two attorneys and the parents of two teenagers who were killed when their car went into a canal are suing the City of Homestead, saying police should not have been pursuing their vehicle at a high rate of speed two years ago.The crash took the lives of 14-year-old Rhianna Vargas, 14-year-old Terence Valdivia and another teen. A family attorney said only the 15-year-old driver survived.Outside the Miami-Dade Courthouse in Miami, Rhianna's emotional mother Norma Vargas said "No parent should have to bury their kid. This is one of the worst feelings in the world and we miss her....
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Southwest Miami-Dade horses stolen, found slaughtered

MIAMI - Two pet horses were stolen, slaughtered, and their remains were found dumped in southwest Miami-Dade."It's a terrifying feeling," said owner David Bradley. He has owned the horses, named Sammy and War, for more than five years. "They were like a big puppy, we'd go horseback riding with them all the time," he said. On Friday, Bradley was told that the horses were no longer on his farm. "I saw that the fence was cut and Sammy and War were nowhere to be found," he said. On Saturday, Miami-Dade police and a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer found one...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Teen shot outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Two words parents never want to hear from their child at school, "code red."  Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown on Monday afternoon after shots rang out in the late afternoon."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at Norland Middle School.  A frightful start to a new week as Washington, standing next to her older brother, shares her experiences.Officials say an altercation occurred outside the school. Sources tell CBS4 an argument started on school grounds at around 4 p.m. Some middle school students were outside on the courts when suddenly, "We heard...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police investigating shooting in Little Havana

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Monday in Little Havana in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.The man, said to be in his mid-20s, was taken for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. Police were called to 1010 W. Flagler Street around 4:15 a.m. for a report of gunfire. Investigators have not said if the man knew the person who shot him. Police also have not said if they know what led to the gunfire.Authorities closed a stretch of Flagler Street while they investigated the wreck. Police erected crime scene tape around the area and a bike while they investigated the shooting.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Tamarac man arrested for "Parkland-style" threat

MIAMI - A series of disturbing threats landed a Tamarac man in jail.Police said Erick Mendez threatened to do a "Parkland-style" massacre on a woman and her family.They say Mendez went to high school with the woman -- and had been pursuing her romantically for years.The woman said he made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school and that's he's been threatening her periodically ever since.Mendez faces three charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead

MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Trial begins in case of hurricane deaths at Hollywood Hills nursing home

FORT LAUDERDALE - A nursing home administrator charged with causing the overheating deaths of nine patients after Hurricane Irma in 2017 went on trial Monday.  In opening statements prosecutor Chris Killoran said, " this is a case about a captain who abandoned his slowly thinking ship an left not only his crew but passenger to fend for themselves."  The defense said the state is looking for someone to blame for the failures of the electric company to restore power. "The case can be boiled down to one word.  Scapegoat," said defense attorney James Cobb, "it's blaming somebody else and that ladies...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida pastors mobilize to stop gun violence

MIAMI - Ericka Ancrum has not erased of her memory the moment her 17-year-old nephew was fatally shot in front of her house. "He said I can't breathe and he didn't say anything else," said Ancrum, who is the voice of many families who have lost a loved one to gun violence. Clinton Young Jr. was 17 years old when he died in a drive-by shooting right in front of his aunt's house in the spring of 2021."We know that down south is getting worse than up north," said pastor Lorenzo Johnson, who leads an organization called the Community Youth Against Violence....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police: Men caught on video burglarizing home

MIAMI - Miami Police are appealing for the public's help in finding some bold burglars who break into a home in the middle of the day, ransack it, and then are captured on camera leaving with a safe.Miami Police spokesman, officer Mike Vega tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that it happened on January 23rd in the Flagami neighborhood near N.W. 51st Ave. and 2nd Terrace."It's brazen," said Vega. "Not only did they break into a house, but to do this in the middle of the day. The safe had a thousand dollars in cash in it and paperwork. We don't know if...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

4 arrested in string of car burglaries in Doral

MIAMI - Authorities apprehended four suspects on Friday believed to be connected to a string of car burglaries in Doral."The city of Doral does not play when it comes to this," said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez. "We urge folks to think twice before committing a crime in this city."Las Brisas was one of the Doral community's thieves targeted in their series of break-ins the past few weeks. One of the families burglarized shared they stole more than just personal belongings, but their peace of mind.  "That it can happen here is very disheartening," said a resident wishing to remain...
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Broward schools name interim superintendent, OK exit deal for Dr. Vickie Cartwright

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to amend the severance deal for Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, agreeing to end her relationship with the district as of today.After approving the exit deal, the board voted to appoint Dr. Earlean Smiley as the interim superintendent, noting that she can not apply for job permanently. The board also opted to place Dr. Valerie Wanza in charge of the district until Smiley can assume her role.It was not immediately clear when Smiley, 71, will assume her interim duties.According to the Sun-Sentinel, Smiley started teaching with Broward schools in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Circle of Brotherhood seeks solutions to community problems

MIAMI--In the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis officers, police training-- or in some cases, the lack thereof-- is once again top of mind.On Friday, dozens of cadets in Miami-Dade got some specialized instruction on how to better serve their communities.The Circle of Brotherhood's Civil Servant Training brings cadets and kids together. Kids like Stanley Johnson, who says he didn't always trust police, but now has a better understanding of them. "You don't have to hate the police," Johnson said after the training. "The police do the best they can. Just stay out of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Ex-Dolphins player Vontae Davis faces DUI charge following Turnpike crash

FORT LAUDERDALE. (AP) - A former player for the Miami Dolphins was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge after troopers say his vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck that was on the side of the Florida Turnpike because of a flat tire, injuring the truck's driver who had been standing outside.Vontae Davis, 34, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and could barely stay awake while being interviewed by a trooper after the accident early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.According to troopers, Davis lost control...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police Black History Month-wrapped patrol car draws criticism

MIAMI - A day after the Miami Police Department unveiled its Black History Month-wrapped patrol car, it received a lot of backlash online.On Friday, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales and members of the Black officers' union answered some of those criticisms."We sponsored, we thought it was beautiful. It was displayed at the MLK Parade, we got a lot of praise, so we're kind of like in shock," Stanley Jean-Poix, Miami Community Benevolent Police Association President said.The car design in question that has stirred so much debate is decorated with Pan-African colors, displays a special Black History Month Badge, and has...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Hialeah man, 85, accused of setting woman's car on fire

HIALEAH - Police say an 85-year-old man who was rejected was captured on video setting the woman's car on fire after getting rejected.It happened last week. Police say Jose Escalona is the man seen pouring gasoline on the car, lighting a match and setting it on fire.The 23-year-old woman, who owns the car says she knows Escalona and that he's been making unwanted sexual advances toward her. Luckily, the fire didn't spread to the home. The 85-year-old has been arrested for arson.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy

MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

"Catastrophic" blast possible at Ohio derailment site, officials warn

Officials monitoring the smoldering, tangled wreckage of a train derailment in northeastern Ohio urgently warned hundreds of nearby residents who had declined to evacuate to do so Sunday night, saying a rail car was at risk of a potential explosion that could launch deadly shrapnel as far as a mile. They warned of "the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure" after a "drastic temperature change" was observed in that rail car, according to a statement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office that said teams were working to prevent an explosion at the scene in East Palestine. It didn't specify what...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
134K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy