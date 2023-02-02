Read full article on original website
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
RUMOR: The Kyrie Irving trade package Nets rejected from Clippers, revealed
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick. This is the haul the Brooklyn Nets received from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Kyrie Irving. The Mavs also included Markieff Morris as part of the blockbuster trade, as the veteran heads over to the Mavs as part of the exchange.
RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline
It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade. One of those […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade
Despite Joel Embiid’s monster effort on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers still fell prey to the New York Knicks on the road, 108-97. Embiid exploited the Knicks’ defense for 31 points to go with 14 rebounds in 36 minutes. If only either of Embiid’s backups was even remotely close to his performance, the Sixers would have […] The post The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers
In their first game since their controversial divorce with Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets suffered a 124-116 home loss at Barclays Center against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Kevin Durant missed the game as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury. He also did not see much action after the […] The post Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 3 players Mavs are looking to trade after Kyrie Irving deal
The Dallas Mavericks made a serious splash on Sunday, pulling off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star. However, it appears they’re not quite done re-shaping the roster. Per ESPN, the Mavs are actively shopping three players: JaVale McGee, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Christian Wood.
RUMOR: How Kevin Durant impacts O.G. Anunoby bidding war ahead of trade deadline
The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and the one team that everyone across the league is keeping an eye on is the Toronto Raptors. With no clear direction, will they blow up their roster or stand pat? It remains to be seen. Regardless, one player, in particular, who is garnering a ton of interest […] The post RUMOR: How Kevin Durant impacts O.G. Anunoby bidding war ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023. The 14-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes four NBA titles, two MVPs, one Finals MVP, […] The post Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs’ Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving will get huge boost after All-Star break
Dallas Mavericks PF/C Maxi Kleber is expected to rejoin the team after the All-Star break, per Tim MacMahon. Kleber is recovering from surgery to repair a torn hamstring. Dallas will benefit from his presence in the post upon his return. Maxi Kleber signed an extension with Dallas ahead of the 2022-2023 season. The Mavs value […] The post Mavs’ Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving will get huge boost after All-Star break appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon to Spurs. Is another move coming?
The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania. The move opens up two roster spots, providing added flexibility for further trades ahead of the Thursday deadline, via Kevin O’Connor. The Heat’s return has yet to be revealed. But it appears as if this was […] The post Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon to Spurs. Is another move coming? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daryl Morey doubles down on Sixers’ trade deadline outlook
The Philadelphia 76ers are playing some good basketball these days, and with the NBA’s trade deadline looming, it doesn’t appear Daryl Morey wants to mess with the team chemistry. Sitting at his chair as president of basketball operations, things look promising for Daryl Morey, and as he looks at the pool of players who may […] The post Daryl Morey doubles down on Sixers’ trade deadline outlook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers players sound off on ‘statement game’ matchup vs. Celtics
CAMDEN, NJ — The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have much time to mourn their recent loss to the New York Knicks. A huge matchup with the Boston Celtics awaits them. It’s the perfect chance for the Sixers to prove that their recent stretch of success is more than just beating up on inferior teams. The Celtics […] The post Sixers players sound off on ‘statement game’ matchup vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Lowry gets injury update for Heat as trade rumors fly
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been the subject of trade rumors with the deadline on the horizon. The Heat were initially hesitant to deal Lowry away. However, recent reports suggests that Miami will consider a trade. But Lowry received a troubling injury update on Tuesday, as he’s expected to miss the next 3 games due to a knee injury, per Ira Winderman.
