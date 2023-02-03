Salmon Habitat Map: State releases 2023 update

The State of Oregon has released the 2023 essential salmonid habitat map, which shows streams where activities like building docks or adding riprap usually require a removal-fill permit.

The map identifies streams that are critical habitat for Chinook salmon, steelhead trout, and other sensitive, threatened or endangered fish species. Oregon law protects these streams by requiring a removal-fill permit for most projects that remove or add any materials.

View the map here: 2023 map and learn more .

The map is updated as often as yearly to reflect current Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) data.

Oregon Department of State Lands Director Vicki Walker said these regular updates keep habitat information accurate, which in turn helps property owners do their part to protect fish.

“Anyone who lives along a river or stream should check the map,” Walker said. “The first step in protecting fish populations is knowing whether a waterway is essential habitat.”

The 2023 update added approximately 53 miles of essential habitat. Approximately 30 stream miles are no longer essential habitat.

See the draft map to view 2023 changes .

The annual map update process includes Tribal engagement and a public review and comment period. The updated map goes into effect February 1 of each year.

Stay informed about future map updates by joining DSL’s email list for essential salmonid habitat map information.

Sign up to receive emails .