90min

Atlanta United loan winger Edwin Mosquera to Defensa y Justicia through 2023

Atlanta United have allowed winger Edwin Mosquera to leave the club on loan to Argentine side Defensa y Justicia for the 2023 season. Mosquera only arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium about six months ago from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia, going on to make 12 appearances for the Five Stripes at the tail end of the 2022 MLS season.
90min

James Sands: NYCFC boss addresses future of Rangers loanee

NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing has given a guarded response when it comes to a possible return for Rangers loanee James Sands. Sands made the switch in January 2022 while Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still in charge at Ibrox, signing an 18-month loan deal with a purchase option. The United...
90min

2023 MLS Golden Boot race set to begin with new season

The 2023 MLS season is almost upon us and the anticipation is growing. One of the most exciting parts of any campaign in Major League Soccer is the Golden Boot race. With top-heavy spending geared towards bringing in premium attacking talent, the battle to be top scorer is always unpredictable.
90min

Maxime Crepeau describes 'pain' of broken leg recovery & LAFC's MLS Cup success

LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has opened up on the 'pain' of his recovery from a broken leg suffered at MLS Cup. The Canadian goalkeeper suffered the injury charging out to challenge Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke and although he was shown a red card on top of his broken leg, it proved to be a match-saving intervention.
90min

FIFA give final decision on failed Julian Araujo transfer to Barcelona

Julian Araujo’s move from LA Galaxy to Barcelona has fallen through after FIFA confirmed the documentation for the transfer was filed too late. Despite both teams filing an appeal for the deal, the global football organization denied the case. On Thursday, Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany confirmed a...
90min

Arsenal win 'could be turning point' for 'talented' Everton

Everton defender James Tarkowski believes Saturday's shock win over Arsenal could be the spark they've been looking for in the Premier League relegation battle. The two-time England international headed home the only goal of the game as the Toffees beat the league leaders at Goodison Park - their first victory in any competition since October 22 - in Sean Dyche's first match in charge.
90min

90min

