Atlanta United loan winger Edwin Mosquera to Defensa y Justicia through 2023
Atlanta United have allowed winger Edwin Mosquera to leave the club on loan to Argentine side Defensa y Justicia for the 2023 season. Mosquera only arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium about six months ago from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia, going on to make 12 appearances for the Five Stripes at the tail end of the 2022 MLS season.
Can red cards be appealed in the Premier League?
A look at the process of how clubs can appeal red cards in the Premier League
James Sands: NYCFC boss addresses future of Rangers loanee
NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing has given a guarded response when it comes to a possible return for Rangers loanee James Sands. Sands made the switch in January 2022 while Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still in charge at Ibrox, signing an 18-month loan deal with a purchase option. The United...
Seattle Sounders eliminated from FIFA Club World Cup
The Seattle Sounders have been eliminated from the Club World Cup, after suffering a 1-0 loss to Al Ahly on Saturday at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Morocco.
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Cristian Roldan explains the 'emotional rollercoaster' of winning CCL but failing in MLS
The Seattle Sounders made history in 2022 by winning the Concacaf Champions League and becoming the first ever Major League Soccer club to lift the trophy. The Western Conference team defeated Motagua, Club Leon and New York City FC before reaching the much-anticipated final against Pumas UNAM. Though the two-legged...
2023 MLS Golden Boot race set to begin with new season
The 2023 MLS season is almost upon us and the anticipation is growing. One of the most exciting parts of any campaign in Major League Soccer is the Golden Boot race. With top-heavy spending geared towards bringing in premium attacking talent, the battle to be top scorer is always unpredictable.
Maxime Crepeau describes 'pain' of broken leg recovery & LAFC's MLS Cup success
LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has opened up on the 'pain' of his recovery from a broken leg suffered at MLS Cup. The Canadian goalkeeper suffered the injury charging out to challenge Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke and although he was shown a red card on top of his broken leg, it proved to be a match-saving intervention.
FIFA give final decision on failed Julian Araujo transfer to Barcelona
Julian Araujo’s move from LA Galaxy to Barcelona has fallen through after FIFA confirmed the documentation for the transfer was filed too late. Despite both teams filing an appeal for the deal, the global football organization denied the case. On Thursday, Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany confirmed a...
Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla: Player ratings as La Blaugrana extend lead at top of La Liga
Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla: Player ratings as La Blaugrana extend lead at top of La Liga.
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as Sean Dyche makes winning start as Toffees manager
Sean Dyche's first game in charge of Everton saw his new side beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park.
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Newcastle's fixture list up to Carabao Cup final including Liverpool clash
A rundown of Newcastle's Premier League fixtures before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.
Arsenal win 'could be turning point' for 'talented' Everton
Everton defender James Tarkowski believes Saturday's shock win over Arsenal could be the spark they've been looking for in the Premier League relegation battle. The two-time England international headed home the only goal of the game as the Toffees beat the league leaders at Goodison Park - their first victory in any competition since October 22 - in Sean Dyche's first match in charge.
Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Month for January
Mikel Arteta has been named the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January 2023.
Football transfers: What are the agents' roles?
A look at the roles of a football agent, how much they typically earn and some of the world's leading player representatives
Arsenal fixture list: When they play Man City after Everton defeat
A rundown of Arsenal's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Europa League
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
Emma Hayes reacts to Chelsea topping WSL despite not yet hitting their best form
Emma Hayes conceded that Chelsea are not yet playing their best football despite topping the WSL, but that getting three points even when not firing on all cylinders is what it takes to win league titles.
