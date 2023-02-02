Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gives a Sneaky, Subtle Look Into Their Private Life Together
Taylor Swift gave her partner of six years Joe Alwyn a subtle shoutout in her “Lavender Haze” music video, released Friday, by putting in a vinyl “Mastermind” album with her zodiac sign's constellation and his (Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively). Now, Alwyn is returning the favor. He...
Jake Gyllenhaal Once Dropped $165,000 to Take Taylor Swift on a Special Date
Jake Gyllenhaal went out of his way to spend big bucks when he was with Taylor Swift, including on this lavish date:
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Lady Gaga praises Taylor Swift for talking about eating disorder
Lady Gaga has praised Taylor Swift for being so open about her struggles with an eating disorder. Gaga herself has been very open about her problems with anorexia and bulimia, something she said has affected her life since she was 15. Speaking at a young women's conference hosted by Maria...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
Miley Revealed if Cheating ‘Ended Her Marriage’ Years Before She Wrote ‘Flowers’ About Liam
Miley Cyrus’ relationships have been complicated in the past, but a lot of fans are wondering: Did Miley Cyrus cheat on Liam Hemsworth? Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020,...
Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Most Painful Rejection and How It Helped Shape Her Success
“I’ve worked incredibly hard to feel the way I feel at 50." —Tracee Ellis Ross
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Bring Daughter Malti to Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: Photos
There she is! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought daughter Malti to her first public event on Monday, January 30. The 12-month-old was watching as the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The "Jealous" singer, 30, was with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas to accept […]
Kim & Khloe Kardashian Join Drake As They Arrive At Tristan Thompson’s Mom’s Funeral In Toronto
Kim Kardashian was by sister Khloe Kardashian’s side as they arrived at Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson’s mom’s funeral in Toronto on Saturday, January 14. Alongside the famous reality stars was rapper Drake, who is close friends with the NBA player and even featured him in his music video last year. Wearing all black with oversized dark sunglasses, Kim & Khloe held solemn looks on their faces. Drake, also appearing somber, pulled up in an all-black wardrobe featuring a fur-trimmed overcoat.
iheart.com
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute
With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Them Getting Back Together Amid His Mother’s Death (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian has been Tristan Thompson‘s rock since the sudden death of his beloved mother, Andrea, on Jan. 5 — leading some to believe that the pain caused by the tragedy has caused Khloe to consider giving their relationship another try. However, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this is simply not going to happen. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the source said.
Diane Keaton Adorably Rocks Out to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’: This Song ‘Gave Me a Reason to Dance’
Rock on! Diane Keaton showed off her dance moves while supporting Miley Cyrus’ new track, “Flowers,” which dropped earlier this month. “YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” the Father of the Bride actress, 77, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 20. Keaton proceeded to tape herself dancing all […]
Kim Kardashian Reveals Mom Kris Jenner’s Favorite Song On Their ‘Date Night’: Watch
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kris Jenner, 67, had an eventful mother and daughter night on Saturday and revealed a fun fact to fans. It was the latter’s favorite song, which happens to be “All For You” by Janet Jackson, according to Kim. The ladies were sitting in a car as they filmed the video, which was posted to Instagram, and the same song was playing in the background.
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Unexpected Wedding News
Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I...
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean: Inside Their Love Story and 56-Year Marriage
Pop culture icon Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean are in one of the longest-running relationships in country music. The couple celebrated 56 years of marriage in 2022. What's their key to longevity? Parton says that Dean loves her just the way she is and that's a solid foundation for any successful relationship.
Taylor Swift fan created a Lavender Haze Starbucks ‘secret menu’ drink—here’s how to order
Do you feel the “Lavender Haze” creeping up on you? Swifties will know exactly what we mean. The single is from her 2022 album “Midnights,” but Taylor Swift only released her music video for “Lavender Haze” earlier this week. Since then, the video has collected over 14 million views — and spawned a new “secret menu” Starbucks drink.
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone 1923 season 2 announced by Paramount Plus
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone juggernaut continues like a wagon train rolling out west, as a second season of prequel series 1923 has been announced. The announcement doesn’t directly state if stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be returning, but it seems likely. Since Yellowstone began in 2018, its...
theminaretonline.org
Shakira and Miley Cyrus Release Post-Breakup Hits
It’s only been a few days into 2023 and some of our favorite female singer-songwriters are calling out their former lovers. But was the way these women handled it the correct way?. Shakira recently did not hold back with her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarap. Her new...
Comments / 0