Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
Tyla

Lady Gaga praises Taylor Swift for talking about eating disorder

Lady Gaga has praised Taylor Swift for being so open about her struggles with an eating disorder. Gaga herself has been very open about her problems with anorexia and bulimia, something she said has affected her life since she was 15. Speaking at a young women's conference hosted by Maria...
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
thesource.com

Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party

Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
HollywoodLife

Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
StyleCaster

Miley Revealed if Cheating ‘Ended Her Marriage’ Years Before She Wrote ‘Flowers’ About Liam

Miley Cyrus’ relationships have been complicated in the past, but a lot of fans are wondering: Did Miley Cyrus cheat on Liam Hemsworth? Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020,...
HollywoodLife

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Join Drake As They Arrive At Tristan Thompson’s Mom’s Funeral In Toronto

Kim Kardashian was by sister Khloe Kardashian’s side as they arrived at Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson’s mom’s funeral in Toronto on Saturday, January 14. Alongside the famous reality stars was rapper Drake, who is close friends with the NBA player and even featured him in his music video last year. Wearing all black with oversized dark sunglasses, Kim & Khloe held solemn looks on their faces. Drake, also appearing somber, pulled up in an all-black wardrobe featuring a fur-trimmed overcoat.
iheart.com

Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute

With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: The Truth About Them Getting Back Together Amid His Mother’s Death (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian has been Tristan Thompson‘s rock since the sudden death of his beloved mother, Andrea, on Jan. 5 — leading some to believe that the pain caused by the tragedy has caused Khloe to consider giving their relationship another try. However, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this is simply not going to happen. “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this,” the source said.
thedigitalfix.com

Yellowstone 1923 season 2 announced by Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone juggernaut continues like a wagon train rolling out west, as a second season of prequel series 1923 has been announced. The announcement doesn’t directly state if stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be returning, but it seems likely. Since Yellowstone began in 2018, its...
theminaretonline.org

Shakira and Miley Cyrus Release Post-Breakup Hits

It’s only been a few days into 2023 and some of our favorite female singer-songwriters are calling out their former lovers. But was the way these women handled it the correct way?. Shakira recently did not hold back with her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarap. Her new...

