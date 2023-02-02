Read full article on original website
Panther Group Raises $3M For Single-State Cannabis Operator In Maine
Panther Group, an Atlanta-based cannabis advisory firm, has successfully raised $3 million in debt for a single-state operator in Maine, using its innovative and collaborative approach. Panther's extensive network and decades of experience across multiple disciplines makes it a valuable resource for clients in the cannabis space. The firms uses...
'There Are No Price Wars,' Highland Cannabis Launches Cancel Kickbacks Campaign Demanding From Ontario Government To Start Enforcing The Rules
Highland Cannabis and independent cannabis retailers in Ontario are banding together in an effort to level the playing field in the kickback-fraught cannabis industry, starting a ‘Cancel Kickbacks’ campaign that highlights the rampant improper circumvention of anti-inducement regulations in the Ontario cannabis market. From the outset of cannabis...
POLITICO
How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse
There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
From Food to Cannabis Buds, X-Rays Are Transforming Supply Chains, An Expert Explains How And Why
When we think about X-rays, the first thing that comes to mind is usually radioactivity. But what if not all things radiated are radioactive? What if a lot of the food we eat is radiated for our own safety? And what about X-rays for cannabis?. Irradiated For Decades. Well, indeed,...
'Humans Aren't a Commodity': Artificial Womb Lab Producing 30,000 Customized Pod Babies a Year May Be Coming Soon
Dystopian movie references aside, in the past, it was necessary for women to go through pregnancy in order to have a child. But what if that wasn't necessary anymore?. With the concept of EctoLife, parents have the ability to create custom-made babies through the use of artificial wombs.
Benzinga
LITE ACCESS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM, ADOPTION OF SECURITIES-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS AND RSUS
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access" or the "Company") LTE LTCCF, a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, announces the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on December 2, 2022, the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") and the adoption of a securities-based compensation plan (the "SBC Plan").
Benzinga
TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement
--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
Benzinga
Marine Protected Area Network partners endorse plan to protect British Columbia's North Coast
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The blueprint for a vast network of marine protected areas (MPAs) across the northern third of Canada's West Coast is being unveiled after more than a decade of work. Today, 15 First Nations, the Government of Canada, and the Government of British Columbia (B.C.) are jointly announcing the endorsement of the Marine Protected Area Network Action Plan (the Action Plan) for the Northern Shelf Bioregion (NSB).
These 2 Auto Insurers Are Refusing To Cover Certain Models Made By Kia And Hyundai: Here's Why
Two of America's largest car insurers, State Farm and Progressive Corp PGR, are refusing to cover select models of a pair of South Korean automakers in certain U.S. cities. The reason is that they're too easy to steal. According to data from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), certain vehicles...
Every Tesla Model Y Now Qualifies For The Full Federal EV Tax Credit
When the federal government first released its guidelines for the EV tax credit, many noticed a strange disparity. Tesla's Model Y did not qualify for the tax credit unless it was ordered with the 7-seat option. This came down to a weight and price discrepancy. Without 7 seats, the Model...
Benzinga
Dentalis Animal Health appoints Advisory Board
Dentalis Animal Health, a company specializing in Oral Health care for companion animals, has announced the appointment of its Advisory Board. Michael Kelly is an Animal Health Pharmaceutical Industry veteran with broad international business experience. A graduate of Harvard Business School and Cornell University, Michael was hired by Ciba-Geigy to begin his post graduate career in Switzerland. Eventually ending up in the Novartis Animal Health US Division (following the Ciba-Sandoz merger) he rose to CFO and VP of North America. In 2009 Kelly joined Piedmont Animal Health (PAH), a drug development company, and served various roles including CFO, COO and President. During his tenure at PAH the organization received more FDA Companion Animal Drug approvals than any other Company in the Industry.
Silo Pharma, Mindset Pharma, Terran Biosciences Receive Psychedelic Treatments Patents, IP Portfolios Expanded
Silo Pharma Sees Growth In IP With New US Patent For Novel Ketamine Method On Stress-Induced Affective Disorders. Psychedelics firm Silo Pharma Inc. SILO has received a US patent covering claims on the use of proprietary ketamine-based drug SPC-15 for the treatment of stress-induced affective disorders including anxiety and PTSD.
Benzinga
Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
Benzinga
Global Digital Oilfield market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Digital Oilfield 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Digital Oilfield and Forecasts Market Segment by Application, (Onshore Oilfield, Offshore Oilfield) Market Segment by Solution, (Hardware, Software & Service, Data Storage) Market Segment by Process, (Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Process Optimization, Safety Management, Other Solution) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.
Psilocybin & CBD: Can You Mix Them
With the medical potential of both psilocybin and CBD, there is an increasing interest in exploring the possibilities of combining them for therapeutic benefit. Psilocybin and CBD are two compounds found in nature that have been gaining attention for their potential therapeutic benefits. Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in certain mushrooms, while CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant.
Youngkin says Virginians should own 'rich and vibrant' farmland, not the CCP: 'That's common sense'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a new video Tuesday morning declaring, "Virginians, not the CCP, should own the rich and vibrant agricultural lands God has blessed us with."
Benzinga
Canadian Cancer Society survey reveals access to cancer care remains inconsistent 3 years into pandemic
On World Cancer Day, Canadians are invited to join CCS in calling on government to help make cancer care better. TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on World Cancer Day, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) releases findings from a national survey of 700 patients and caregivers and is asking people in Canada to be a Voice for Change to help improve cancer care. The survey, the sixth to be conducted by CCS during the pandemic, was fielded in November 2022 to understand how, and to what extent, people living with cancer and their caregivers are still being impacted by COVID-19. It revealed that, while we are seeing improvements in some aspects of cancer care and support since the peak of the pandemic, access to care remains inconsistent across the country and vital needs are not consistently being met.
Benzinga
Best Crash Gambling Sites for Real Money 2023 - Crash Crypto Bitcoin Game
--News Direct-- Crash gambling is a game that involves a graph and changing betting odds, but it is very simple to play. The line on the graph represents how the odds will change over time. Once the game starts it can crash at any point. So you need to cash out before that happens or the wager will be lost. For example, if the odds have changed to 2x as indicated on the graph and you wagered $50, then you can cash out $100 as a reward.
Benzinga
GWH, LUV & IBM Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Benzinga
