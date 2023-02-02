Read full article on original website
Jeff “Bull Rider” Burton
Jeff “Bull Rider” Burton, 60, of Boaz, Alabama, formerly of Puryear, Tennessee, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Marshall South Hospital in Boaz, Alabama. He was a truck driver, bull hauler, and a longtime cowboy. Jeff loved the rodeo and bull riding. He was one of a kind and was known around as “Bull Rider.”
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla
James Joseph “Jay” Svehla, 65, of Springville, Tennessee, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Jay was born Monday, March 11, 1957, in Blue Island, Illinois, to the late James Joseph Svehla, Jr., and the late Patricia Schoeler. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Sandy McClain.
Sarah Frances Winsett
Sarah Frances Winsett, 93, of Springville, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at AHC of Paris. Born Friday, December 6, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama, Sarah was the daughter of the late Albert Poe and the late Queenie Hurt Poe. Sarah was a member of Springville Baptist Church. She formerly worked for...
Fayetta Weatherford
Fayetta Weatherford, 84, of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her home. Fayetta was born Monday, September 26, 1938, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to the late William Lee Dodson and the late Estelle Willis Dodson. She worked in the cafeteria at Buchanan School in the early 1970’s. She also...
West Tennessee Native T.G. Sheppard To Perform At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Humboldt native, T.G. Sheppard, brings country-pop rhythms to The Dixie stage Saturday, February 11, 2023. The country music legend’s performance begins at 3 p.m. T.G. is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, making him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.
Shannon Bomar Benefit This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, the benefit for Shannon Bomar and his family will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Henry County Fairgounds. Bomar suffered a brain aneurysm and was airlifted to St. Thomas West and recovery will be extensive. Bomar is home now but is facing a lengthy recovery period.
Fort Donelson To Observe 161st Anniversary Of Battles
Dover, Tenn.–Fort Donelson National Battlefield announces a variety of programs and learning opportunities for visitors of all ages. The scheduled offerings are in observance of the 161st anniversary of the campaigns for Fort Henry and Donelson. Events begin on February 4th at 2:00 pm at Fort Heiman. Rangers will...
Paul Wilson “Speck” Riley, Sr.
Mr. Paul Wilson “Speck” Riley, Sr., 83, of Union City, passed away at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Diversicare of Martin. Speck was born Friday, May 12, 1939, in Yorkville, son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Lovie Clyde (Parker) Riley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter: Regina Laird; and one brother: Abner Riley.
Mrs. Amy Rufus
Mrs. Amy Rufus, 51, of Bolivar, died Wednesday at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at White Ranson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $205,774
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction topped the $200,000 mark–and then some–Saturday. With items donated by Henry County Medical Center at two auctions Saturday, Helping Hand has now raised $205,774 so far this year. A whopping 28 slates of items were donated by HCMC, ranging...
Helping Hand Radio Auction Reopens Friday
Paris, Tenn.–After being closed for three days due to the icy weather, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction will reopen Friday, February 3. Tomorrow items will be donated by Holy Cross Church, the Chapel Hill/Guthrie Road area; and TARP. The auction has already raised $188,828 this year and...
Henry County General Sessions Court Rescheduled
Paris, Tenn.–Due to inclement weather this week, Henry County General Sessions Criminal Court canceled court on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and delayed the start of the same court scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023. Those who had court cases scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, or missed their Thursday,...
Numerous Applications Already Received For Retiring Paris Fire Chief’s Position
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting Thursday evening, the Paris City Commission learned that some nine applications have already been received for the position of Paris Fire Chief pending the retirement of Chief Michael Williams. City Manager Kim Foster said the applications that have been received so far are from...
Holy Cross Catholic Church Donates Oktoberfest Proceeds To Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction Volunteer Vicky Sinclair receives a check for $5,000 from Holy Cross Catholic Church at Friday’s auction. The funds were raised as part of Holy Cross’ Oktoberfest celebration. Holy Cross has held Oktoberfest for more than 30 years. This year marks the first time Holy Cross has been able to hold its Oktoberfest celebration since before the pandemic. In photo, from left are: Vicky Sinclair, Linda Haesler, Joe Mahan and Leila Kackley. In the background, the auction was beginning for the day with David Jackson as auctioneer and Rotay members manning the phones. (John Berryman photo).
HCMC CEO Responds To Viral Emergency Room Visit
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center CEO John Tucker has said the hospital will be making “significant changes” in the wake of a disturbing experience reported in the hospital’s emergency room Monday night. A Facebook post and viral video posted by David French of Paris on the...
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
Kentucky Police Seeking Suspect In Heavy Equipment Theft
Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has identified the suspect in the heavy equipment theft as James E. Slaughter, 19 years old of Blytheville, AR. Slaughter is currently wanted for charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking $10,000 < $1,000,000, Destruction of VIN Number, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.
Carroll County Sets Record For Local Option Sales Tax Collection
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Approximately $4,500,000 was collected for Carroll County Schools by shopping in Carroll County in 2022, according to Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley. The $4,500,000 is divided on per pupil basis with each school system receiving the same amount of money per student regardless of where it is collected.
