Philadelphia, PA

How expensive is Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s impeachment?

By Dennis Owens, Madison Montag
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The impeachment of Philadelphia’s District Attorney is being appealed to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. However, it’s not clear yet whether the justices hear the case.

A right-to-know request, uncovered by abc27, shows that going after Krasner has been a very expensive proposition for Pennsylvania.

House Republicans want Krasner out. They say his policies have directly led to a spike in crime and death in Philadelphia, therefore he should be impeached.

Krasner objected and a Commonwealth court agreed, concluding the House’s case, “fails to support an impeachable charge of misbehavior in office.”

“By its definition, it is misbehavior in office we intend to make these arguments to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” said Rep. Craig Williams (R-Chester/Delaware Counties).

The House is appealing the argument to the State Supreme Court.

What’s not so appealing? The cost.

The right-to-know request shows the House GOP has spent more than $1 million so far, most of it to law firm K&L Gates.

“It’s a disgrace,” said Jamie Gauthier, Philadelphia city councilmember.

Philadelphia city councilwoman Gauthier calls the impeachment a political witch hunt.

“This was about Larry Krasner winning at the ballot box and the state GOP having to come at him a different way,” Gauthier added.

The State Senate has also hired lawyers, and in a statement, the city said it spent $25,000 so far defending Krasner, but that number is expected to increase significantly.

Krasner’s spokeswoman said, “Pennsylvania House Republicans repeatedly demonstrate they care little about our democracy, the constitution, the law, or the truth while stuffing their Republican lawyer friends’ pockets with taxpayers’ money.”

House Republicans aren’t responding to complaints about the costs, but insist they are trying to remove a menace who is a threat to public safety.

“We’re always told they don’t have the money, but they seem to have the money necessary to disenfranchise black and brown voters in Philadelphia, and I think it’s a disgrace,” Gauthier said. “We could put that million dollars to use. They wasted it.”

And it doesn’t stop at $1 million. House Republicans are appealing, which means the meter is still running.

Comments / 5

M D
3d ago

How expensive is it that every family that has been a victim of a crime have to go to mental treatment to deal with losing a family member. Impeach this George Soros soldier.

7
bidennotmypresident
2d ago

doesn't matter the price it's worth every penny especially when citizens lives are at risk from him letting criminals out on the street

2
phillygreekgirl
3d ago

Who cares what it costs?!?!? It's wrong what our people are going through daily. Get this P.O.S. OUT OF HERE

Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania's new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day's festivities at Gobbler's Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PennLive.com

Biden rallies Dems in Philly: ’America is back’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded like a candidate making his case for a second term Friday night as he rallied a raucous meeting of national Democrats who chanted, “Four more years!”. The only thing missing was an official announcement — that’s not expected for at least...
delawarevalleynews.com

Jeff Brown Wants To Be Mayor of Philly, Here Is A Quick Look At Him.

Jeff Brown has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Philadelphia. He has zero political experience, unlike others that have served the city in some capacity. Brown is a grocer. He was the former CEO of Brown’s Shoprite stores . These stores were in Philadelphia and it’s suburbs. “I’ve been working with unions, I can organize and I recognize where there is a need and I fill it” Brown said. When asked about is lack of experience, he said “We’ve been picking leaders wrong and the people we elect leave the problems alone”. He thinks he has fresh ideas.
wesb.com

Shapiro Signs Permitting Executive Order

Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.
NBC Philadelphia

Christy Brady Resigns as Philly's Acting City Controller

In office less than three months, Christy Brady, acting city controller, announced her resignation from the Philadelphia City Controller’s Office, on Friday morning. In a statement, Brady -- who was appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney after former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigned to run for mayor -- said it was an honor to serve the city during her time in office.
billypenn.com

$500M to fix Philly water pipes; Teaching MOVE in schools; Help navigating city permits | Sunday roundup

Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]
WITF

With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’

While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
WTAJ

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at our sister station abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and […]
WTAJ

Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home. Now, those same employees will be required […]
CBS Philly

Philabundance helps West Philly nonprofit victimized by theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shelves at Philabundance are stocked, once again. The nonprofit brought in over a half million pounds of food thanks to Toyota and other partners.It comes at a critical time as a West Philly nonprofit was victimized by theft."We don't close. We have to make sure that we're there for the people," Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300, said.Even on a bitter-cold morning, the work to feed the hungry at the Chosen 300 in West Philly continues.But on this day, the work is even more urgent as the nonprofit tries to recover from being the victim...
beavercountyradio.com

GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

FILE – Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 4, 2022. Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will send dozens of new representatives and senators to the Legislature, thanks to a slew of retirements and new district maps that were revamped by the state’s redistricting commission. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
WTAJ

PA State Rep. calls for monitoring of domestic abusers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County State Representative is proposing legislation that would allow electronic monitoring of domestic abusers. Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) has proposed legislation to help those who have protection orders filed by requiring the abuser to be monitored. Conklin said this legislation comes from a murder of a family friend […]
WTAJ

