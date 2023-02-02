ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Prosecution, defense argue over ammuntion found near Maggie Murdaugh’s body

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - On the second day of the Murdaugh murder trial, Judge Clifton Newman said he would allow ballistics testimony. Ballistics is essentially like a fingerprint for a gun. On the tenth day of the trial, we heard that testimony. “The results for those comparisons were inconclusive,...
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Antelope Valley Press

Jurors get their first look at Alex Murdaugh and his alibi

WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.
WALTERBORO, SC
WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection.  The driver from this crash has been arrested and charged with DUI. We’re still waiting on detail about the crash from crash investigators, but witnesses told us the driver of […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
YAHOO!

Man pleads guilty in deadly assault outside Springfield nightclub

A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday for a January 2022 altercation outside of a Springfield nightclub that left one person with injuries that were eventually fatal. Jasmin Hopkins, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 37-year-old Jeffrey Brent. In exchange for the guilty plea, Greene...
SPRINGFIELD, GA
wtoc.com

Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial

In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Police in Beaufort investigate shooting at apartment complex

BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night. It happened at the Waters at Ribaut apartment complex on Duke Street. One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital after being found in the doorway of an apartment, according to police.
BEAUFORT, SC
abcnews4.com

DHEC: Charleston veterinarian fraudulently obtained drugs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy