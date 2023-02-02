Read full article on original website
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doorsExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Original surviving member of Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform in BeaufortExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Historic silver cup from 1748 coming back home to BeaufortExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
wtoc.com
Prosecution, defense argue over ammuntion found near Maggie Murdaugh’s body
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - On the second day of the Murdaugh murder trial, Judge Clifton Newman said he would allow ballistics testimony. Ballistics is essentially like a fingerprint for a gun. On the tenth day of the trial, we heard that testimony. “The results for those comparisons were inconclusive,...
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
Man accused of kidnapping 2 teens in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County man is accused of kidnapping two teenagers at gunpoint.
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.
In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
Antelope Valley Press
Jurors get their first look at Alex Murdaugh and his alibi
WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. The driver from this crash has been arrested and charged with DUI. We’re still waiting on detail about the crash from crash investigators, but witnesses told us the driver of […]
YAHOO!
Man pleads guilty in deadly assault outside Springfield nightclub
A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday for a January 2022 altercation outside of a Springfield nightclub that left one person with injuries that were eventually fatal. Jasmin Hopkins, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 37-year-old Jeffrey Brent. In exchange for the guilty plea, Greene...
wpde.com
Upstate man sentenced to 10 years for filming girls in bathroom at Lowcountry home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Greenville County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office announced on Wednesday. In May of 2021, officials with the Greenville...
Paul Murdaugh cellphone video places Alex Murdaugh at South Carolina crime scene, witnesses say
Two witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial testified Wednesday that they can hear the South Carolina lawyer's voice in a video recorded by Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.
South Carolina man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
Mother Accused of Killing 20-month-old Son Tries to Keep Dental Records From Prosecutors: Report
A legal battle is reportedly taking place over dental records sought in the case of a Georgia woman accused of killing her 20-month-old boy and discarding his body in the trash. Leilani Simon’s public defender filed a motion in court to try to prevent the release of information on treatments...
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial
In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
WJCL
Police in Beaufort investigate shooting at apartment complex
BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night. It happened at the Waters at Ribaut apartment complex on Duke Street. One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital after being found in the doorway of an apartment, according to police.
abcnews4.com
DHEC: Charleston veterinarian fraudulently obtained drugs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A veterinarian in Charleston was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being accused of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Dr. Jennifer Stepp, 38, is charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and four counts of improper...
WJCL
Police: Driver arrested, charged with DUI following wreck on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Crews responded to a wreck on First Street at Jones Avenue Saturday evening. A white car landed on top of another parked vehicle. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, no one was hurt. The driver has been charged with failure to maintain lane and...
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
SC prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh can be heard in son’s final recorded video
Jurors were shown what state prosecutors considered key pieces of evidence in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial Wednesday.
