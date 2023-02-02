ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Stranger Things” Actor Finn Wolfhard Recalled The Heartwarming Moment He Saw His Costar Noah Schnapp Come Out As Gay On TikTok

By Leyla Mohammed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igwzt_0kaAfNgh00

Last month, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp came out as gay in a lighthearted TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkNVr_0kaAfNgh00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Alongside a caption that read, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, ‘we know,’” Noah lip-synched to a viral TikTok sound that says, “You know what it never was? That serious.”

@noahschnapp

I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought

♬ original sound - Privacynbling

Going on to reference his Stranger Things character Will Byers, who he confirmed is gay last July, Noah quipped, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIvuU_0kaAfNgh00
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Fendi

For some context, Will being gay is something that was heavily implied throughout all seasons of the Netflix show to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRorz_0kaAfNgh00
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Initially, Noah praised the Stranger Things writers for leaving Will’s sexuality “up to the audience’s interpretation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZkO9_0kaAfNgh00
Brian Stukes / Getty Images

“I feel like they never really address it or blatantly say how Will is,” he told Variety last May. “I think that’s the beauty of it, that it’s just up to the audience’s interpretation, if it’s Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzbES_0kaAfNgh00
Kristy Sparow / WireImage

But, Noah ultimately ended up confirming last July that Will is in fact gay and that he’s in love with his onscreen best friend Mike Wheeler, who is portrayed by Finn Wolfhard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7dnO_0kaAfNgh00
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” he told Variety . “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYF9K_0kaAfNgh00
Arturo Holmes / WireImage

“It’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22a40c_0kaAfNgh00
Manny Carabel / Getty Images

The tension between Mike and Will has been apparent for some time across the show, with one Season 4 scene in particular causing a huge stir after fans theorized that Will was secretly confessing his own feelings under the guise of speaking about a different character: Eleven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wxZ8_0kaAfNgh00
Netflix

“These last few months she’s been so lost without you. She’s so different from other people... And when you’re different, sometimes you feel like a mistake,” Will said with his face pointedly turned away from Mike, before he bursted into stifled tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqI3U_0kaAfNgh00
Netflix

Finn previously hinted that he didn't know anything about Will’s sexuality, noting in 2019 that it was ultimately up to the showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, to address the subject if they wished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUQCW_0kaAfNgh00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

Now addressing Noah's coming out, Finn revealed his reaction to the sweet TikTok during a new interview with GQ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtIyj_0kaAfNgh00
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Sitting down with the publication on Wednesday, Finn was asked about the exact moment he saw Noah’s now-viral video for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112DtO_0kaAfNgh00
TikTok

And unsurprisingly, the 20-year-old was beyond proud of his costar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yr9bj_0kaAfNgh00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face,” he gushed, with the interviewer noting that his eyes “softened” when the subject was brought up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsr9K_0kaAfNgh00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“I was just really proud of him,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQKAD_0kaAfNgh00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Going on to briefly discuss just how close he is with Noah and the rest of the Stranger Things cast in real life, Finn made it clear that while they don’t speak every single day, they certainly see each other as “family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aXla_0kaAfNgh00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for FIJI Water

“We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way… Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not,” he began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmCrF_0kaAfNgh00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKUM1_0kaAfNgh00
Greg Doherty / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

You can read Finn’s full profile with GQ here.

