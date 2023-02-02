ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
Benzinga

How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut

Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Benzinga

Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Benzinga

Truist Remains Bullish On Lightspeed Commerce, Naming It An Acquisition Target; Credit Suisse Downgrades The Stock

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $18. Given a combination of macroeconomic factors, a still challenging path toward achieving the ~20% non-GAAP EBITDA margin target, ramping efforts from scaled competitors, and a less attractive LTV/CAC demonstrated thus far, the analyst no longer prefers the shares.
Benzinga

Why Personalis Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Personalis Inc PSNL and Moderna Inc MRNA have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies of mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK. The platform, also utilized in the vaccine candidate's...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial GNW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genworth Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Genworth Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Matson: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Matson MATX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Matson will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Brunswick

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Brunswick BC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Brunswick has an average price target of $100.2 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $82.00.
Benzinga

Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Plunging Today

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST fell after the firm issued fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance that fell below the consensus Wall Street estimate. For Q1 FY23, Twist posted a 29% increase in sales to $54.2 million, almost in line with the consensus of $54.1 million. The company shipped approximately 134,000...
Benzinga

Endeavor Group Stock - Investors Who Have Held Their Endeavor Group Stock Since at Least January 8, 2023 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor Group" or "Endeavor") EDR breached their fiduciary duties to Endeavor and its shareholders. The investigation concerns whether members of the board of directors...
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Heritage Commerce Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Heritage Commerce HTBK. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. On Wednesday, Heritage Commerce will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings

Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

What's Happening With Canada Goose Stock Popping Off During Friday's Session?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS shares are trading higher by 13.24% to $21.29 Friday afternoon. Shares of the luxury winter clothing manufacturer are reversing higher following Thursday's marked weakness. The company Thursday morning reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were down year-over-year. The company also cut FY23 total revenue guidance.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy