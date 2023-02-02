Read full article on original website
POLITICO
The birth of a new crypto threat to government
If the spread of social media to the Middle East sparked the Arab Spring, imagine what will happen when people get their hands on crypto tools that allow them to send money, form groups and enter into financial contracts — all with more secrecy than Bitcoin provides. That’s the...
CoinDesk
India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations
IMF is working on a paper in consultation with India...
CoinDesk
Binance-WazirX Dispute Rages as the Indian Crypto Exchange Is Told to Move Funds Out of Binance
Binance has invited Zanmai Labs, the entity operating Indian crypto exchange WazirX, to work out arrangements to withdraw any remaining assets held in Binance wallets, according to ablog post on Friday. The solution ostensibly...
CoinDesk
Crypto Market’s Post-Fed Rally Continues as DeFi, Smart Contract Platform Sectors Star
A day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powelloffered unexpectedly less hawkish remarks to accompany the U.S. central bank's modest interest rate increase, most major cryptocurrencies were in the green, with several tokens from the decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract platform sectors assuming the deepest hues.
CoinDesk
UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance
U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society has restricted card payments made by users to cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Card payments to Binance are being declined by the U.K. bank "until further notice," according to a page...
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
Motley Fool
4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire
A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?
As the Fed slows down its pace of interest rate hikes, Bitcoin continues to rise in value. Bitcoin is essentially insurance against the soaring government debt balances in the world. Investors should consider allocating a small amount of their portfolio to Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
POLITICO
How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse
There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
Bitcoin could hit $1.5 million in just 7 years according to a new report from Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest
In the midst of a brutal Crypto Winter, one of Bitcoin’s biggest bulls is as optimistic as ever.
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
Markets are surging as fears about the economy fade. Why the optimists could be wrong
The markets have rallied this year as investors believe inflation will continue to ease and that the economy will avoid a recession – but it could end in tears.
An economics researcher is warning that the next few decades could bring a massive stock market collapse
The US stock market could face collapse by 2050, according to new research by a Finnish economist. That's because US stock growth is unsustainable, and a crash is bound to happen in the coming decades. The findings of the study mirror recent commentary from Wall Street legends, who are warning...
China's people shortage is a grim omen for the rest of the world
China's shrinking working-age population is a bad omen for the rest of the world. Plus, why we might see a tidal wave of corporate fraud.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
Losses of Billionaire Adani's Empire Rise to $107 Billion
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Falls After 517K Jobs Added in January, Beating Expectations
The U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, reported the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a huge jump from the revised 260,000 in December and massively beating economist forecasts for 185,000. The unemployment rate fell...
CoinDesk
How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse
Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that "Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing." For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry's reputation.
