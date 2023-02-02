ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

The birth of a new crypto threat to government

If the spread of social media to the Middle East sparked the Arab Spring, imagine what will happen when people get their hands on crypto tools that allow them to send money, form groups and enter into financial contracts — all with more secrecy than Bitcoin provides. That’s the...
CoinDesk

India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations

IMF is working on a paper in consultation with India...
CoinDesk

Crypto Market’s Post-Fed Rally Continues as DeFi, Smart Contract Platform Sectors Star

A day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powelloffered unexpectedly less hawkish remarks to accompany the U.S. central bank's modest interest rate increase, most major cryptocurrencies were in the green, with several tokens from the decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract platform sectors assuming the deepest hues.
CoinDesk

UK Bank Nationwide Has Restricted Card Payments to Binance

U.K. bank Nationwide Building Society has restricted card payments made by users to cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Card payments to Binance are being declined by the U.K. bank "until further notice," according to a page...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?

As the Fed slows down its pace of interest rate hikes, Bitcoin continues to rise in value. Bitcoin is essentially insurance against the soaring government debt balances in the world. Investors should consider allocating a small amount of their portfolio to Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
POLITICO

How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse

There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Falls After 517K Jobs Added in January, Beating Expectations

The U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, reported the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a huge jump from the revised 260,000 in December and massively beating economist forecasts for 185,000. The unemployment rate fell...
CoinDesk

How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse

Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that "Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing." For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry's reputation.
