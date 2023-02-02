Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect in a series of gas station larcenies was arrested by Gates Police for kicking out the window of a police car and trying to escape.

According to Gates Police, an officer followed up on a vehicle that was suspected of being used in the larcenies that took place at multiple gas stations on multiple dates.

Police were led to a motel on Buffalo Road. Officers went to the room where the suspected occupants of the vehicle were staying and found 58-year-old Todd Naylor, who had a warrant out for his arrest from Canandaigua.

Gates police said that Naylor was being uncooperative during the arrest. After being handcuffed and placed in the police car, police said Naylor kicked and broke the rear passenger window and escaped by sliding through the broken glass — receiving minor injuries in the process.

Naylor then tried to get away but was quickly apprehended. He was charged with criminal mischief, escape, obstruction of governmental administration, and resisting arrest.

Naylor was arraigned in Gates Court and will be held in Monroe County Jail without bail. Police are still investigating the multiple larcenies.

In addition, a woman in the room was arrested for an unrelated charge.

