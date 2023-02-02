ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ouv1z_0kaAe6no00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect in a series of gas station larcenies was arrested by Gates Police for kicking out the window of a police car and trying to escape.

According to Gates Police, an officer followed up on a vehicle that was suspected of being used in the larcenies that took place at multiple gas stations on multiple dates.

Police were led to a motel on Buffalo Road. Officers went to the room where the suspected occupants of the vehicle were staying and found 58-year-old Todd Naylor, who had a warrant out for his arrest from Canandaigua.

Gates police said that Naylor was being uncooperative during the arrest. After being handcuffed and placed in the police car, police said Naylor kicked and broke the rear passenger window and escaped by sliding through the broken glass — receiving minor injuries in the process.

Naylor then tried to get away but was quickly apprehended. He was charged with criminal mischief, escape, obstruction of governmental administration, and resisting arrest.

Naylor was arraigned in Gates Court and will be held in Monroe County Jail without bail. Police are still investigating the multiple larcenies.

In addition, a woman in the room was arrested for an unrelated charge.

News 8 WROC

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Hilton teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella Wrobel was reported missing by her mother Sunday morning at around 9:00 a.m. Wrobel, according to MCSO, reportedly walked out of her home in Hilton. Wrobel was last seen wearing […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara man accused of rape, assault

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. 36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday. Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
CORNING, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two suspects for Monroe Avenue shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect for a shooting nearly two months ago on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to Monroe Avenue near Amherst Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim survived life-altering injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Security footage: Criminals smash car, ATM outside local business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police are investigating new surveillance video, amid two reported ‘smash-and-grabs’, from Tuesday night. Criminals have been targeting local businesses like Comedy at the Carlson and Record Archive. Both, are within a mile of each other. Rochester Police said it’s possible the two break-ins are related, but nothing is confirmed. On Wednesday, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning man accused of selling meth

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
CORNING, NY
News 8 WROC

