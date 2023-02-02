EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO