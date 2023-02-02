ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universitystar.com

Bri Bagwell: A new voice in country

Born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, country musician Bri Bagwell keeps with the traditionalism of country pioneers by paving her own path while sticking to her roots and prides herself on carrying the torch of Texas country music that so confidently stands as a pillar for the music she was raised on.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Popular off-campus bookstore closes permanently

Campus Bookstore, located in the Pan Am Plaza on University Avenue, closed its doors in early January leaving students shocked and at a loss for where to get their textbooks for a cheaper price against other competitors. John Kelley, an NMSU senior majoring in accounting, didn’t know the bookstore had...
LAS CRUCES, NM
tourcounsel.com

Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

From Country, To Rock, to Mexican Music Here’s A Look At Concerts Coming To El Paso

The year has just started but El Paso is already getting jam-packed with some pretty awesome concert announcements!. From A beloved Mexican artist to a 70s rock band, and even a country superstar who will be gracing us with the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, Here’s a look at a few concerts many locals will be looking forward to these next few months:
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM

Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer.  Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County to hold online auction for surplus property

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction between Feb. 27 through March 8. To participate, visit: Public Surplus: Surplus Auctions for El Paso County Be sure to check regularly for updates throughout the month. The sale is open to thepublic and available to any buyers […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy