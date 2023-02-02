Read full article on original website
El Paso Born Chef Returns and Visits Her Favorite Hometown Restaurants
Anytime famous El Paso chefs are mentioned, I think we all immediately think: Aarón Sánchez!. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One â“ Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Culinary Demonstrations Presented By Capital One. Getty Images...
Everyone is Hoping Chico’s Tacos Really Did Bring Back their OG Cheese
While scrolling through the Foodies of El Paso TX. & Surrounding Areas official page (it is a private group but it has over 40,000 members so you probably are already in that group!) I came upon a post that I could not believe my eyes!. A member of the group...
KFOX 14
Some Las Cruces parents call for school year calendar change at town hall meeting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools hosted its first-ever town hall meeting to discuss the calendar for the upcoming school year. About 25 parents along with members of the Las Cruces National Education Association attended the meeting at Las Cruces Public School Administrative building Thursday night.
universitystar.com
Bri Bagwell: A new voice in country
Born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, country musician Bri Bagwell keeps with the traditionalism of country pioneers by paving her own path while sticking to her roots and prides herself on carrying the torch of Texas country music that so confidently stands as a pillar for the music she was raised on.
Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
nmsuroundup.com
Popular off-campus bookstore closes permanently
Campus Bookstore, located in the Pan Am Plaza on University Avenue, closed its doors in early January leaving students shocked and at a loss for where to get their textbooks for a cheaper price against other competitors. John Kelley, an NMSU senior majoring in accounting, didn’t know the bookstore had...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Filmed in Las Cruces, ‘The Locksmith’ showing through Thursday, Feb. 9
Special showings of a film shot in Las Cruces plays Feb. 3-9 at Allen Theaters, Telshor 12. “The Locksmith,” a feature film produced by Mark David and Roger Goff, was filmed from mid-November through mid-December 2021 in Las Cruces and other parts of Doña Ana County. Starring Ryan...
2023 Spring Break Dates for El Paso Area Schools and When Classes Resume
It's almost time for El Paso-area students to get a weeks-long reprieve from their studies. We checked district calendars to find out when kids get turned loose for Spring Break and when classes resume. With El Paso school districts now on a year-round calendar, parents have to find ways to...
tourcounsel.com
Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools considering to return to traditional school calendar
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told CBS4 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
From Country, To Rock, to Mexican Music Here’s A Look At Concerts Coming To El Paso
The year has just started but El Paso is already getting jam-packed with some pretty awesome concert announcements!. From A beloved Mexican artist to a 70s rock band, and even a country superstar who will be gracing us with the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, Here’s a look at a few concerts many locals will be looking forward to these next few months:
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
cbs4local.com
Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer. Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
One of Arizona’s Unique Dessert Shops Will Soon Call El Paso Home
El Paso loves its sweet treats, which is why this Arizona sweet shop that's coming to El Paso's Eastside will be a perfect addition!. This Arizona dessert shop is a unique fusion of some of our favorite American and Mexican snacks, and soon, it'll be calling El Paso home!. As...
93.1 KISS FM
Texas Bed Bath & Beyonds are Closing, Did El Paso Make the List?
Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest in the big booming business that once was to start slimming down its brick & mortars. It announced that it is closing its doors to 87 of its stores... and Texas made the list. Good news?. El Paso did not. El Paso currently...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
County to hold online auction for surplus property
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction between Feb. 27 through March 8. To participate, visit: Public Surplus: Surplus Auctions for El Paso County Be sure to check regularly for updates throughout the month. The sale is open to thepublic and available to any buyers […]
El Paso names 3-decade police veteran to serve as interim police chief
EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has named a three-decade police veteran to serve as the city’s interim police chief. Peter Pacillas was named interim chief on Friday afternoon. Pacillas takes the reins of the department after longtime Police Chief Greg Allen died on Jan. 17 at age 71. The search […]
KVIA
“We’re looking towards the future:” Santa Fe Restaurant opens in former “Forghedaboudit” location
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Picacho Hills neighborhood west of Las Cruces has a new but familiar face occupying the building where "Forghedaboudit" once stood. "We're looking to get back into the restaurant business again," said Santa Fe Restaurant owner Mariah Baeza. Her family has owned the Santa...
