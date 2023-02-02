Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt has more experience on an island than most in Survivor 44, having spent more than half her life in Puerto Rico. The 43-year-old engineering manager struggled in her initial move to the states, but overcame the obstacles to create both a community and a successful career. And she hopes to bring that fortuitousness to the game, hoping to bring the money home for her family, Latinas in STEM, and anyone who may be judged for their accent.

6 HOURS AGO