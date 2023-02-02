ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: A family of champions

Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crew finds unused military explosive while dredging Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection.  The driver from this crash has been arrested and charged with DUI. We’re still waiting on detail about the crash from crash investigators, but witnesses told us the driver of […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
multihousingnews.com

Manufactured Housing Properties Further Expands in the Southeast

The company added communities in South Carolina and Georgia to its portfolio. Manufactured Housing Properties has purchased two manufactured housing communities in the Southeast: Country Aire in Simpsonville, S.C., and Merritt Place in Brunswick, Ga. The company paid $2.7 million for the first one, according to Greenville County public records.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WJCL

Arrest made in 2022 McIntosh County murder case

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a murder suspect accused of assaulting and killing a McIntosh County man in July of 2022. According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jessup, 33-year-old Justin Barnard of Jesup, was taken into custody and transported to the McIntosh County Detention Center, during a traffic stop near U.S Highways 17 and 57, by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign

City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

What the homeless in Savannah want you to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

New Children’s Care Doctor Brings Expert Care to Vidalia

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital is excited to announce that former pediatric resident physician, Dr. Joshua Pittman, will serve as the newest care provider for Memorial Health Meadows Physicians Children’s Care in Vidalia, GA. Dr. Pittman is a dedicated pediatric physician committed to supporting the health and wellness of his...
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Island PD seeks persons of interest in recent vandalism

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in recent vandalism on the island. Officials provided several photos of the “extremely amateur graffiti” in city bathrooms and changing stalls. “While the crude excuse for ‘art’ is bad enough, the fact that the people responsible thought it […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

