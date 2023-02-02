SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO