WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
fox5atlanta.com
Quinton Simon case: Dental care focus in Georgia toddler's murder probe, report says
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia prosecutors have subpoenaed a local dentists’ office for records related to a young woman who has been accused of murdering her son then discarding his body in the trash, according to a local report. Prosecutors subpoenaed an Aspen Dental location in Chatham County last...
Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
wfxg.com
Son of Pastor and Activist Rev. Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr. creates documentary honoring his legacy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pastor, activist, and father are the adjectives that describe Reverend Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell Jr. He was an outspoken community and political activist in Savannah for 37 years. Born in Edgefield, S.C., Mitchell attended school at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. After moving to Savannah, Georgia,...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
Crew finds unused military explosive while dredging Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. The driver from this crash has been arrested and charged with DUI. We’re still waiting on detail about the crash from crash investigators, but witnesses told us the driver of […]
WJCL
Jury finds man guilty of breaking into Bulloch County home, killing woman, stealing her car
STATESBORO, Ga. — A man accused of killing a woman in Statesboro and fleeing to Florida has been found guilty of all charges. At the end of a long Monday of questioning by attorneys, Bulloch County residents were chosen as the 12-member jury plus three alternates for the trial of Lee Allen Mayhew.
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
Seoyon E-HWA invests $76 million in Chatham County facility
Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier, is investing almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “We hope that it will not only provide new jobs in the region but also contribute to making Savannah a central city for automobile development and production,” said Seoyon E-Hwa chairman Ryu Yang-seok.
multihousingnews.com
Manufactured Housing Properties Further Expands in the Southeast
The company added communities in South Carolina and Georgia to its portfolio. Manufactured Housing Properties has purchased two manufactured housing communities in the Southeast: Country Aire in Simpsonville, S.C., and Merritt Place in Brunswick, Ga. The company paid $2.7 million for the first one, according to Greenville County public records.
WJCL
Arrest made in 2022 McIntosh County murder case
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a murder suspect accused of assaulting and killing a McIntosh County man in July of 2022. According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jessup, 33-year-old Justin Barnard of Jesup, was taken into custody and transported to the McIntosh County Detention Center, during a traffic stop near U.S Highways 17 and 57, by sheriff's deputies on Wednesday.
areadevelopment.com
South Korea-Based Seoyon E-HWA Plans Chatham County, Georgia, Manufacturing Plant
Seoyon E-HWA, a South Korea-based global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County, Georgia. The $76 million project is expected to create roughly 500 jobs. The new facility will be located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center and...
WJCL
Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
WSAV-TV
Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign
City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
New Children’s Care Doctor Brings Expert Care to Vidalia
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital is excited to announce that former pediatric resident physician, Dr. Joshua Pittman, will serve as the newest care provider for Memorial Health Meadows Physicians Children’s Care in Vidalia, GA. Dr. Pittman is a dedicated pediatric physician committed to supporting the health and wellness of his...
SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
Tybee Island PD seeks persons of interest in recent vandalism
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in recent vandalism on the island. Officials provided several photos of the “extremely amateur graffiti” in city bathrooms and changing stalls. “While the crude excuse for ‘art’ is bad enough, the fact that the people responsible thought it […]
Georgia police chief announces retirement days after young cop resigns over religious post about gay marriage
The police chief of the Port Wentworth Police Department in Georgia announced his retirement, days after Jacob Kersey received national news coverage for his resignation.
