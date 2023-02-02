ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

smokeybarn.com

Springfield Firefighters Rescue 4 Trapped In Hotel Elevator

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Firefighters were called to the Holiday Inn Express in Springfield Saturday evening after four people became trapped in an elevator on the second floor. The first call came into 911 at 6:31 pm. Lieutenant Jeremy Leggett, a 14-year veteran of the Springfield Fire...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Local man injured in downtown accident

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Semi crashes into Kentucky home

FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Body found in historic fire tower

SANTA FE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were called to a historic fire tower Tuesday night to remove a dead body from inside. Crews with the Maury County Fire Department said the retrieval was complicated because of cold temperatures, fog, darkness and the condition of the tower. The body was...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

911 calls describe urgent moments after Green Hills walker shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing the 911 calls made after a woman was shot and injured while walking in Green Hills. The incident happened late Monday night. The woman, a Louisiana State University medical student, was home visiting her parents when two men attacked her.
NASHVILLE, TN

