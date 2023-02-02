Read full article on original website
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Firefighters Rescue 4 Trapped In Hotel Elevator
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Firefighters were called to the Holiday Inn Express in Springfield Saturday evening after four people became trapped in an elevator on the second floor. The first call came into 911 at 6:31 pm. Lieutenant Jeremy Leggett, a 14-year veteran of the Springfield Fire...
Hickman County K9 dies following pneumonia diagnosis
On Friday evening, the Hickman County Sheriff's Office turned to social media "with great sadness and a heavy heart" to announce the death of K9 Austin.
WSMV
Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Hit & Run Driver Takes Out Fire Hydrant-POSSIBLE WATER OUTAGE
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Officials tell Smokey Barn News that a portion of Springfield around Main Street and Lahr Rd could be without water service for several hours after a passing vehicle severed a fire hydrant. The exact time of the accident is unknown but the first...
Firefighters save dog trapped on train trestle in Tennessee, reunite her with family
A cat stuck in a tree? It's a rescue mission firefighters have carried out before. However, a dog stuck on a train trestle? That was a first for the Ashland City Fire Department.
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
WSMV
Dog saved after ‘aggressive’ house fire breaks out in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An “aggressive” fire broke out at a home on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, according to officials. Crews at the Chapel Hill Fire Department were called to a home in the Forrest Fields neighborhood. The crews quickly got the fire under control, according...
WSMV
Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County
BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
TBI cancels Silver Alert for missing Clarksville man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old from Clarksville.
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
WKRN
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
First responders battle blaze at vacant house in Clarksville
Crews in Clarksville were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday at what appeared to be a vacant home.
whopam.com
Local man injured in downtown accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton Street
One person is suffering from serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
WSMV
Body found in historic fire tower
SANTA FE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were called to a historic fire tower Tuesday night to remove a dead body from inside. Crews with the Maury County Fire Department said the retrieval was complicated because of cold temperatures, fog, darkness and the condition of the tower. The body was...
Humane Society of Dickson County no longer serving in animal control capacity for county
With Dickson County officials looking for alternative solutions with regard to animal control, the Humane Society of Dickson County (HSDC) turned to social media to notify community members about the situation.
WSMV
911 calls describe urgent moments after Green Hills walker shot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing the 911 calls made after a woman was shot and injured while walking in Green Hills. The incident happened late Monday night. The woman, a Louisiana State University medical student, was home visiting her parents when two men attacked her.
Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week.
