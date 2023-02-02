Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Crews still repairing Canfield Road sinkhole
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Earlier this week, a sinkhole shut down part of Canfield Road. Now, the city of Youngstown has some answers as to how much longer drivers will have to deal with frustrating detours. The sinkhole is expected to close Arden Boulevard and Canfield Road for one...
WYTV.com
East Palestine mass canceled, bishop issues statement
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after Sunday morning mass was canceled in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, the Bishop of Youngstown, announced the Parish canceled Sunday morning mass at...
WYTV.com
Local evacuation ordered after train derails, catches fire
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of East Palestine says a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for part of the East Palestine community after a train derailment caused a massive fire Friday night that was still burning into Saturday morning. In a 6:30 a.m. press conference,...
WYTV.com
More than 100 displaced after fire evacuates residents in Sharpsville
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Residents from an apartment complex in Sharpsville are taking shelter today after the building caught fire yesterday evening. Fire and police crews were called to the Wade Mertz Apartments on South Mercer Avenue when residents noticed a room on the eighth floor was in flames.
WYTV.com
Youngstown program helps suspended drivers get license back
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is helping people with suspended licenses get back on track. “Licensed to Success” is a program designed to help those who are trying to get their license back after being suspended. “We got funding to remove that cycle of fines...
WYTV.com
Dog causes house fire, homeowner taken to hospital
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A home in Grove City caught fire early Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m. The Lee Avenue residence ignited when a dog knocked over something that caused the fire, according to the fire department. The fire chief said when they got to the scene,...
WYTV.com
Roof caves in during house fire in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A large fire is is brewing from a home in Campbell Saturday morning. It’s on the 600 block of Devitt Avenue. The road is blocked from 15th to 16th Street in Campbell. Struthers, Poland, Youngstown and Campbell fire departments were all on scene. Ohio...
WYTV.com
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning. It happened on the 2000 block of Milton Street. Our reporter on scene saw multiple police cars and caution tape surrounding a home. First News reached out to police for more information but have...
WYTV.com
Local students give kids a smile through Ohio program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local elementary students in Youngstown are showing off a brighter, healthier smile thanks to a program. Over 50 kids got free teeth cleanings at Choffin Career and Technical Center on Friday through the Ohio Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile initiative. The program chose to start it this year at Choffin.
WYTV.com
FBI on scene of raid in Trumbull County
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI is conducting a raid in Cortland as of 8 a.m. Friday morning. It’s happening on the 100 block of Winter Lane. Multiple unmarked vehicles are on the scene. According to Public Affairs Officer Susan Licate from the FBI in Cleveland, the FBI...
WYTV.com
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect in the fatal Warren fire that killed a 16-year-old girl has been arrested by U.S. Marshals. According to U.S. Marshals and the Warren Police Department, Zackary Gurd, 23, was arrested by the Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
WYTV.com
How common are double-digit snowfalls late-winter?
Our snowfall deficits have been growing and snow lovers have been grumbling. For weeks, we’ve been dealing with overall milder temperatures and little snowfall. As the final month of meteorological winter (December through February) is underway, it is looking more and more likely we end this winter season below normal snowfall. The question is, how far below normal? And, can we make up lost ground? Just how common are big snowfalls in our area for the remainder of the snowfall season?
WYTV.com
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large police presence temporarily surrounded a neighborhood, but officers quickly left the scene. Over a dozen police cruisers, both marked and unmarked, responded to the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Police at the scene reported that two...
WYTV.com
Hunting and Fishing Supershow comes to Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This year’s Canfield Hunting and Fishing Supershow and Sale starts on Friday. Visit the 4-H Expo building inside the Canfield Fairgrounds for bargains on everything fishing, hunting and boating from Feb. 3-5. There will be hunting and fishing seminars with a focus on turkey,...
WYTV.com
Rescue mission benefit to highlight success stories
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You may have noticed some promotions for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley’s Benefit Dinner here on WKBN. The event is fast approaching and time is running out to buy tickets! WKBN is the media sponsor for the dinner. The event is Friday,...
WYTV.com
Poland Twp. police want to know if you recognize this truck
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Poland Township are working to solve a theft investigation from 2022 and they need the public’s help. The department shared an image of a pickup truck model they are looking for in hopes that someone recognizes it. While the image shared...
WYTV.com
Car goes over guardrail, closes Trumbull County road
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said a road in Warren Township will have to be closed due to a car going over a guardrail. Troopers were called to North Levitt Road and West Market Street around 1 p.m. OSHP said two people have minor injuries.
WYTV.com
Local bank presents big check to American Heart Association on National Wear Red Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Executives with Premier Bank are giving some big support to the local American Heart Association campaign. Friday morning they presented a ceremonial check for $25,000 to the organization to help underwrite this year’s Heart Association Heart Ball. The donation comes on the day when...
WYTV.com
Black History Month: Looking at print’s impact on the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing stories which reflect, celebrate and honor African Americans. On Friday, we took a look at an important piece of Black history in print media. The Buckeye Review has been published since 1937. It remains Ohio’s premier...
WYTV.com
Local mom starts at-home, gluten-free bakery
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, about 70% of people who have celiac disease are undiagnosed. It’s a serious autoimmune disease that makes someone very sick if they eat gluten. One Austintown mom learned her young child has celiac disease. Now, she’s on a...
Comments / 0