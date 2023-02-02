Read full article on original website
Champions crowned at Girls State Wrestling
CORALVILLE – The first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament crowned 14 champions Friday night. Local winners inlude: 100 lbs – Katie Biscoglia Raccoon River Wrestling (Northwest) 110- Jasmine Luedtke Ottumwa 155- Skylar Slade SE Polk 190- Mackenzie Arends Nevada 448 girls competed at the state tournament.
Action from Day 1 of the first-ever sanctioned girls’ state wrestling tourney
Thursday marked a historic day in Iowa sports as the first sanctioned Girls’ High School Wrestling Tournament kicked off in Coralville. Check out highlights from Day 1 of the tournament: You can keep track of the matches on the IGHSAU’s website.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Buzzer-beater, shattered backboard, Girls State Finals
What a night for high school sports! Champions were crowned in Coralville at the first sanctioned Girls' State Wrestling Finals in Iowa history. After winning the finals, Nevada's Mackenzie Arends took down her coach to celebrate. Coach got the reversal. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WQAD
Quad Cities prep basketball conference play: The Score Week 5
Moline went on the road and beat state-ranked Quincy, UTHS bested Sterling and North Scott topped Bettendorf. Here's all of your Quad Cities area highlights.
C-M’s Cook scores podium finish at girls state wrestling tourney
CORALVILLE — Colfax-Mingo sophomore Emma Cook was angry but determined to bounce back from an early-round loss at the Iowa Girls High School State Wrestling Championships on Thursday. After winning her first match, ninth-ranked and 12th-seeded Cook lost in the second round and moved to the backside of the...
Waverly-Shell Rock beats Southeast Polk in another thrilling Class 3A state duals final
CORALVILLE — A lot of things were different about the state duals championship this year. There was, first and foremost, a new location. After more than a decade at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, the Iowa High School Athletic Association moved the state dual championships here to Xtream Arena.
