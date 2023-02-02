ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Champions crowned at Girls State Wrestling

CORALVILLE – The first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament crowned 14 champions Friday night. Local winners inlude: 100 lbs – Katie Biscoglia Raccoon River Wrestling (Northwest) 110- Jasmine Luedtke Ottumwa 155- Skylar Slade SE Polk 190- Mackenzie Arends Nevada 448 girls competed at the state tournament.
WATCH: Buzzer-beater, shattered backboard, Girls State Finals

What a night for high school sports! Champions were crowned in Coralville at the first sanctioned Girls' State Wrestling Finals in Iowa history. After winning the finals, Nevada's Mackenzie Arends took down her coach to celebrate. Coach got the reversal. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
