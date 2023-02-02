ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Seton Hall overcomes poor start to beat DePaul

Kadary Richmond and Tyrese Samuel each scored 14 points as surging Seton Hall recovered from a sluggish start and rallied for a 69-64 victory over visiting DePaul on Sunday afternoon in Newark, N.J. The Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East) won for the seventh time in eight games and survived missing...
CHICAGO, IL
Albany Herald

Creighton staves off Villanova for sixth straight win

Trey Alexander scored 27 points and made the big defensive play to help host Creighton hold off Villanova 66-61 on Saturday night in Big East play at Omaha, Neb. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 16 points and three blocked shots, and Ryan Nembhard had 10 as the Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) won their sixth consecutive game.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy