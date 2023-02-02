ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley Keough's Uncle Says She Has Been 'So Good' With Younger Sisters After Mom's Death

 3 days ago
Navarone Garcia, Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother, and Riley Keough’s uncle recently disclosed that his niece has been playing an excellent motherly role to her younger siblings, Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, since the passing of their mom on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54.

Navarone, who is also a singer and a member of the band, Them Guns, told People that he is quite close with the first daughter of her late sister, Riley Keough, and also stated that she has shown herself to be a sweet older sister. “Riley has been so good with the twins,” he said to the news outlet.

Riley Keough has always loved her sisters

UNDER THE SILVER LAKE, Riley Keough, 2018. © A24 /Courtesy Everett Collection

The 33-year-old revealed in 2018 that she is very close with the twins. “We’re really close,” she said. “It’s a funny relationship because it feels more like I’m their aunt or something because I’m so much older. They feel like my sisters, of course, but I have a brother who’s closer to my age and we grew up together, so that’s kind of what I associate as a sibling: someone you grow up with. But they’re like my little babies.”

“They’re my nieces, no, they’re definitely my sisters, and we’re very, very, very close, but it’s a funny one because I’m more maternal to them whereas my brother and I are sort of more equal. I was a grownup for their whole lives, so it’s more of, like, a caretaker relationship as opposed to an equals kind of thing being a similar age,” Riley further disclosed that she enjoys spending time with the twins. “I love watching movies with them. Actually, that’s one of my favorite things to do. They love movies. I love watching movies with them and playing with them. I just like talking to them. I like hanging out with kids. I prefer hanging out with kids to adults.”

Family members pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

After Lisa Presley’s death, Navarone took to Instagram to post a heart-shattering tribute to his sister. “I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple of years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you, sis.”

Family members also gathered at the graveside of Lisa Marie Presley during her funeral at Graceland where they all paid their respects to the deceased. Priscilla read an emotional poem written by Riley in memory of her mother. “Mama was my icon, my role model, and my superhero,” she said. “Even now I can’t get across everything there is to be understood and known about her. But as she always said, I’ll do my best.”

EARTHQUAKE BIRD, from left: Riley Keough, Alicia Vikander, 2019. ph: Murray Close / © Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Ben Smith-Peterson, Riley’s husband also shared a eulogy written by the American Honey star in honor of her mom. “Thank you for being my mother in this life,” he read. “I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I remember you and I remember everything.”

