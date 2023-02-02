SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the State Fire Marshal of Illinois wants to remind those to have their furnaces checked and to make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires in the United States. Illinois Fire Departments respond to around 20,000 calls about carbon monoxide each year. Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness. If you suspect you may be experiencing these symptoms, smell natural gas leaking in your home, or if your CO alarm activates you should evacuate your home.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO