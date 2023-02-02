Read full article on original website
WAND TV
The cold eases across Central Illinois after today
(WAND WEATHER)- A warm up is on the way to Central Illinois. However, we have to endure one more bitterly cold day. We woke up to single digit temperatures north and teens south Friday morning. Wind chills were below zero for many of us. Despite abundant sunshine and diminishing winds...
959theriver.com
A 50-degree swing in temperatures is possible in Illinois
This is crazy stuff…from -5 to 40-something? It could happen. Check out the article from the Daily Herald. The Chicago area could see a 50-degree swing in temperatures in the coming days, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville. That all began overnight, when thermometers...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Wind chill advisory issued Thursday evening through Friday morning
A wind chill advisory will be in effect for portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa starting at 11 p.m. this evening, February 2, through 10 a.m. Friday, February 3, according to a report from the National Weather Service (Quad Cities). Very cold wind chills are to be expected...
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
How a groundhog began predicting weather, Illinois’ connection to the holiday
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Each year, thousands of people anticipate Groundhog Day. People wait to see if a rodent can predict with its shadow whether there will be six more weeks of winter. The holiday’s creation goes back centuries. and Illinois even has its part in the story. How Groundhog Day was created According to History.com, […]
These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois
It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
wmay.com
COVID transmission levels in Illinois continue to decrease
Only five Illinois counties are showing an elevated level of COVID transmission in the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All five are at a medium transmission level – down from 20 counties just a week earlier. Only one of the five is in Central...
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Plan for extra time, use alternate routes, bridge repairs, road construction
On the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois, two lanes will be closed. Starting this morning at six o'clock.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
KSDK
The most popular Valentine's Day candy in Missouri, Illinois might surprise you
ST. LOUIS — People are showing their love this Valentine's Day with gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, whose survey showed Americans plan to spend $25.9 billion this Feb. 14, up from $23.9 billion in 2022. When it comes to Valentine's gifts, candy proves to be the most...
Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
How old is too old to shovel snow?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
walls102.com
Illinois Fire Departments warn residents about Carbon Monoxide
SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the State Fire Marshal of Illinois wants to remind those to have their furnaces checked and to make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires in the United States. Illinois Fire Departments respond to around 20,000 calls about carbon monoxide each year. Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness. If you suspect you may be experiencing these symptoms, smell natural gas leaking in your home, or if your CO alarm activates you should evacuate your home.
illinoisnewsroom.org
217 Today: Gas stoves are feeling the heat after study shows link to asthma
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is seeking more information about revisions to a national high school course on African American History that were released yesterday. Governor Pritzker signed legislation last week setting new standards for wind and solar farms that county boards must follow. The University of Illinois opened a new...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
siumed.edu
SIU Medicine physicians perform first transorbital skull base surgery in central Illinois
Dr. Dana Crosby, chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and neurosurgeon Dr. Devin Amin recently completed the first transorbital skull base surgery in central Illinois at SIU Medicine. This minimally invasive surgical approach is unique in that it reaches conditions such as tumors behind the eyes or...
