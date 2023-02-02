ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

PHOTOS: 2023 FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala

Our 2022 Pay it Forward Persons of the Month were honored during the annual FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. John Redmond was selected as this year's Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Year in recognition for his decades serving the Paw Paw Quick Response team.
PAW PAW, MI
Fox17

Peters, Scholten announce funding for automation center at GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) Center for Automation will receive federal support to train students who are seeking futures in automation and advanced manufacturing. Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Hillary Scholten announced the project Friday, which GRCC says is valued at $988,000. The school...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Student's workbook lost over 100 years ago found by Vicksburg Schools

VICKSBURG, Mich. — A workbook that was lost over 100 years ago was found in the Vicksburg Schools’ Administration Building. The building was built in 1908, and it was the district’s original school building. The staff that work there say it’s more than just an old school; it holds history.
VICKSBURG, MI
Fox17

86-year-old Comstock Park man dies in Plainfield Township crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 86-year-old man from Comstock Park has died following a crash in Plainfield Township Saturday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says two cars hit each other at 7 Mile Road and Division Avenue before 11 a.m. We’re told an 18-year-old Sparta woman...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Fox17

MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
PLAINWELL, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
Fox17

Norton Shores pedestrian hit by car while fleeing deputies on US-31

FERRYSBURG CITY, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on US-31 in Ferrysburg City Saturday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they conducted a traffic stop near Van Wagoner Road before 7 p.m. when a passenger left the vehicle and ran away from deputies.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

MSP, KCSO arrest speeding motorist after crash, foot chase in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a chase in Kentwood early Saturday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers tried to stop a speeding vehicle when the driver refused to pull over. After the car took off, MSP says it issued a “be on the lookout” alert.
KENTWOOD, MI

