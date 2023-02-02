Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
PHOTOS: 2023 FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala
Our 2022 Pay it Forward Persons of the Month were honored during the annual FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. John Redmond was selected as this year's Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Year in recognition for his decades serving the Paw Paw Quick Response team.
Fox17
Peters, Scholten announce funding for automation center at GRCC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) Center for Automation will receive federal support to train students who are seeking futures in automation and advanced manufacturing. Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Hillary Scholten announced the project Friday, which GRCC says is valued at $988,000. The school...
Fox17
Open Door Bakery employs women with a passion for baking staying at Degage Ministries
Degage Ministries is employing women in their shelter with a passion for baking at the Open Door Bakery. Formerly known as Paul's Mom's Cookies, Open Door Bakery employs and empowers a team of passionate bakers whose lives have been transformed by the Open Door Women’s Center at Degage Ministries.
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
Fox17
Student's workbook lost over 100 years ago found by Vicksburg Schools
VICKSBURG, Mich. — A workbook that was lost over 100 years ago was found in the Vicksburg Schools’ Administration Building. The building was built in 1908, and it was the district’s original school building. The staff that work there say it’s more than just an old school; it holds history.
Fox17
86-year-old Comstock Park man dies in Plainfield Township crash
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 86-year-old man from Comstock Park has died following a crash in Plainfield Township Saturday morning. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says two cars hit each other at 7 Mile Road and Division Avenue before 11 a.m. We’re told an 18-year-old Sparta woman...
Fox17
Kalamazoo man turns self in amid SAKI investigation into 2005 rape case
LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has turned himself in amid a cold case investigation into a 2005 rape case. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 37-year-old Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins is now in custody and has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Hopkins...
Fox17
Grand Haven school bus with students on board involved in head-on crash
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a head-on crash involving a Grand Haven Public Schools bus in Robinson Township Friday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near the intersection at 138th Avenue and Green Street after 4 p.m. We’re told a 20-year-old Grand...
Fox17
MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
Fox17
I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
Fox17
Norton Shores pedestrian hit by car while fleeing deputies on US-31
FERRYSBURG CITY, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on US-31 in Ferrysburg City Saturday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they conducted a traffic stop near Van Wagoner Road before 7 p.m. when a passenger left the vehicle and ran away from deputies.
Fox17
MSP, KCSO arrest speeding motorist after crash, foot chase in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a chase in Kentwood early Saturday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers tried to stop a speeding vehicle when the driver refused to pull over. After the car took off, MSP says it issued a “be on the lookout” alert.
Comments / 0