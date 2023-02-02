Read full article on original website
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
Booker T Hates This WWE NXT Vengeance Day Match
"WWE NXT" presents its first premium live event of the year — Vengeance Day — this Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Six matches make up the card, including The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defending the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus, and Chase University's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T is not a fan though and "hates" the idea of this bout.
WWE Confirms Stakes For Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn Match At Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The match was confirmed on the 2/3 "WWE SmackDown" where Reigns addressed Zayn striking him with a chair at the Royal Rumble and The Bloodline's subsequent beatdown of their former Honorary Uce. Reigns mentioned how The Bloodline gave Zayn "the opportunity of a lifetime" only for Zayn to misuse the invite to the Island of Relevancy for his own selfish motives. Reigns then accused Zayn of being a simpleton like the fans in the crowd, who all "want, want and want, but never give back."
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
Keith Lee Reportedly Off AEW TV Selling Injury
We have not seen Keith Lee on AEW programming since December when his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve Strickland stomped a cinderblock into his chest on "AEW Dynamite." According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has remained out of action through all this time as part of the storyline, selling his injury, while Strickland accepts a mini-feud with Brian Pillman Jr. But when the call is made for his return, he'll be out to exact revenge on Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates group, which is made up of Parker Boudreaux and the tattooed mystery Trench.
Konnan Says This WWE Star Will Follow The Rock And John Cena To Hollywood
Professional wrestling has created stars that have gone on and found major success in the world of Hollywood such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Following the success of these three, other pro wrestling stars have teased getting into the film industry such as Bianca Belair, while Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — has found success with "The Mandalorian."
WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At NXT Vengeance Day
New "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at "NXT" Vengeance Day. Kiana James and Fallon Henley defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to become the new champions. This is the first time that Henley and James have captured gold while in "NXT." James and Henley ended up winning after Henley rolled up Carter and when the referee wasn't looking, James held Carter's feet so she couldn't kick out.
Update On Timeline For Possible WWE Sale
WWE held an earnings call Thursday afternoon and released the full-year results for all four fiscal quarters of 2022. As reported earlier, the company saw an 18 percent increase in overall revenue, bringing in $1.3 billion, which is the highest in the company's history. WWE CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and WWE CFO Frank Riddick were all present for the earnings call.
Piper Niven Opens Up About Battling COVID, William Regal's WWE Return, A WrestleMania Dream Match With NXT Star, & More - Exclusive
This past Saturday in WWE's Women's Royal Rumble match, Piper Niven made her triumphant return to action. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of it was her ring name, which she's never used on the WWE main roster. She made her debut under the Niven name and used it in the Mae Young Classic and "WWE NXT UK," but for the last several years, Niven has been known to the WWE universe as Doudrop, the fun-loving former sidekick of Eva Marie who became a Bane-esque supervillain alongside Nikki A.S.H. in 2022. Since her debut as Doudrop on the main roster, many fans have rolled their eyes at her inconstant and often haphazard booking, and there was much rejoicing in the Alamodome when Niven returned to her roots at the Rumble.
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
New Potential Buyers Said To Be Interested In WWE Media Rights
WWE held an earnings call on Thursday, where executives announced annual revenue of $1.3 billion, the highest in the company's history. With media rights deals expiring in 2024 and negotiations set to begin later in the year, WWE CEO Nick Khan answered a question regarding U.S. media rights and revealed that there are more interested buyers now than there were in the last round when WWE only had two potential buyers.
Dominik Mysterio Comments On Possible AAA Match
While Dominik Mysterio's wrestling career has so far consisted of wrestling in WWE only, he has a rich wrestling lineage in lucha libre, with his father, Rey Mysterio, and uncle, Rey Misterio Sr., having once both been stars in Mexico. So it wouldn't be a shock if the prison-hardened Judgment Day member grows interested in exploring his lucha roots one day, perhaps even for a certain lucha libre powerhouse. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Mysterio confirmed that he would be open to a potential appearance one day for Lucha Libre AAA. No word on if he'd have similar interest in working for AAA's rival CMLL.
Nick Khan Gives Big Update On How Quickly WWE Could Be Sold
When Vince McMahon returned to WWE's Board of Directors last month, he did so with the intention of exploring a potential sale of the company. Following that announcement, speculation has been rampant in regard to who might acquire WWE; however, we might know more details sooner rather than later, according to WWE CEO Nick Khan.
Jake Roberts Refused To Work With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Many wrestlers have been known for being stiff in the ring, but crossing that line to injuring an opponent is something that can legitimately anger opponents. On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit," Jake Roberts revealed that Vader was one man who he refused to work with after he broke Roberts' sternum when they competed at the 1996 King of the Ring event.
Triple H Approved WWE Star's Name Change A Month Before Royal Rumble
The 2023 women's Royal Rumble match featured several surprises, such as Chelsea Green making her WWE return and Michelle McCool coming out of the crowd to compete in UGGs and sweatpants. One surprise that was pleasing to "NXT UK" fans was when a familiar name appeared on the video screens inside Alamodome.
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/3): Royal Rumble Fallout, Charlotte Flair Vs. Sonya Deville For The SmackDown Women's Title, More
The next chapter of The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be penned on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" from Greenville, South Carolina. A dramatic twist followed the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event at the Royal Rumble as Zayn smashed a steel chair into the back of the "Tribal Chief" after being tasked to finish the job on an already beaten and handcuffed Owens. As a result, Jey Uso, who had called the "Honorary Uce" his "brother" just days earlier, was left shaken, exiting the scene alone and turning his back on his family — both literally and figuratively. Who might appear this evening in the aftermath of the Rumble remains to be seen, but one can only assume that there are some uncomfortable conversations to be had moving ahead.
WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day
Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground." During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams...
Triple H Recently Had Sit-Down With Former Big Name WWE Star
Though he's been adamant about his retirement from the squared circle, Dave Bautista, known as Batista in the ring, still enjoys visiting his wrestling home whenever he has a chance. On December 30, "The Animal" returned to WWE for the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. There, he caught up with old friend and current Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, backstage.
Edge's TV Commitments Reportedly Affected WWE Royal Rumble Plans
Edge may have returned to the ring last weekend at the Royal Rumble, but that may not have been the initial plan. Originally, a much bigger match had been discussed between Edge and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some of Edge's outside commitments stood in the way of making that happen.
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Chooses WWE Hall Of Famer As Favorite Opponent
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had a legendary career in pro wrestling, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 without ever holding a single title in the company. Duggan also competed in promotions such as WCW and Mid-South Wrestling, where he made a name for himself before becoming a national star. Over the years, Duggan has shared the ring with greats like Shawn Michaels, William Regal, The Undertaker, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and countless more. During a recent AdFreeShows live stream, Duggan revealed which opponent he counts as his favorite to enter the ring against.
