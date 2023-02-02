Read full article on original website
ABC News
Robin Roberts makes 'once-in-a-lifetime' jump from New Zealand Sky Tower
That's the motto “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts followed when she took a giant leap of faith from 53 stories up. Roberts traveled to New Zealand, the home of the world's first commercial bungy operation, to take the jump. Over 2.5 million people have taken the epic...
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
Massive waves bombard Drake Passage cruise ships in viral videos. What to know about Antarctica cruises
Viral videos showing rough seas in the infamous Drake Passage where cruise ships travel to Antarctica show a scene that is "very common," according to one travel expert.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Phys.org
First report of rare cat discovered on Mt. Everest
Findings from a new paper published in Cat News have identified the first ever report of Pallas's cat on Mount Everest, in the Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal. This groundbreaking finding is a result of the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the most comprehensive single scientific expedition to the mountain in history.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
scitechdaily.com
Princeton Scientists Shocked To Discover Bering Land Bridge Formed Far Later During Last Ice Age Than Thought
Princeton scientists found that the Bering Land Bridge was flooded until 35,700 years ago, with its full emergence occurring only shortly before the migration of humans into the Americas. A new study shows that the Bering Land Bridge, the strip of land that once connected Asia to Alaska, emerged far...
Video from Antarctica shows ice shelf the size of London breaking off
Drone footage from Antarctica shows the massive scale of an ice shelf that just broke off from Antarctica.
A fat great white shark? No, predator’s chubby appearance is something very different
“Scientists are not exactly sure why it can occur.”
BBC
Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station
A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
600-square-mile iceberg, roughly the size of two New York Cities, breaks off Antarctica ice shelf
One of the planet's most closely observed ice shelves just had a major change. On Sunday, a massive piece of Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf — a chunk about the size of two New York Cities — broke free. The British Antarctic Survey said Monday that the iceberg is...
iheart.com
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies At Age 31 While Skiing
United States freestyle skier Kyle Smaine died at the age of 31 after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in Japan on Sunday (January 29), his family confirmed to NBC News. Smaine, of Lake Tahoe, California, posted that he was in Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to...
natureworldnews.com
Tonga Volcano Eruption Annihilates Life Forms Never Seen Before, Destroys Island It Created Seven Years Ago
Unique life forms never seen before were destroyed during the Tonga volcano eruption in January 2022. A new study led by researchers from the United States identified a unique microbial community at the island of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai (HTHH) that likely came from deep underground. The island stood still for seven years only to be destroyed, along with its living organisms, by the volcano that created it.
Tonga's massive volcanic eruption wiped out unique, never-before-seen life-forms
The island was destroyed by the same volcano that formed it seven years before.
Māori Voyaged to Antarctica at Least 1,000 Years Before Europeans, Study Finds
Editor's note (5 February 2023): The veracity of the study discussed below came into question after its original publication, with a subsequent analysis suggesting the study had likely misinterpreted aspects of the historical evidence available, including oral narratives, and asserting that "Antarctic voyaging by pre-European Polynesians seems most unlikely". Some further discussion of the issue is reported here. ScienceAlert regrets re-publishing the article without drawing attention to this new information and the broader context of debate in this area of research. The original text of our story from June 2021 is presented below: When we think of Antarctic exploration, the narrative...
scitechdaily.com
Brunt Ice Shelf Breaks in Antarctica – Spawns Mega Iceberg 12x the Size of San Francisco
Satellite imagery confirms a gigantic iceberg, around five times the size of Malta, has finally calved from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf. The new berg, estimated to be around 1550 sq km (600 sq miles) and around 150 m (500 feet) thick, calved when the crack known as Chasm-1 fully extended northwards severing the west part of the ice shelf. This enormous size makes it over 12 times the area of the city of San Francisco, California, which is 121 sq km (47 sq miles).
cruisereport.com
Aurora Expeditions’ Two Ships, the Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle, Meet for the First Time
Sydney, Australia - Feb. 1, 2023 - Aurora Expeditions’ two ships met for the first time this week while in Antarctica, looking majestic in the icy landscape. Greg Mortimer, which launched in 2019, has visited the region for several Antarctic seasons. Sylvia Earle’s maiden voyage was in December 2022, and she recently departed on her fifth voyage in Antarctic waters.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Rainforest in the World
While some of the youngest forests on the planet are currently establishing themselves, other forests on the planet have been around for over 100 million years. We’ll discover the oldest rainforest in the world and discuss some details about this ancient forest. What Is a Rainforest?. Rainforests are forests...
