ABC News

Robin Roberts makes 'once-in-a-lifetime' jump from New Zealand Sky Tower

That's the motto “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts followed when she took a giant leap of faith from 53 stories up. Roberts traveled to New Zealand, the home of the world's first commercial bungy operation, to take the jump. Over 2.5 million people have taken the epic...
Phys.org

First report of rare cat discovered on Mt. Everest

Findings from a new paper published in Cat News have identified the first ever report of Pallas's cat on Mount Everest, in the Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal. This groundbreaking finding is a result of the 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, the most comprehensive single scientific expedition to the mountain in history.
BBC

Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station

A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
iheart.com

US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies At Age 31 While Skiing

United States freestyle skier Kyle Smaine died at the age of 31 after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in Japan on Sunday (January 29), his family confirmed to NBC News. Smaine, of Lake Tahoe, California, posted that he was in Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to...
natureworldnews.com

Tonga Volcano Eruption Annihilates Life Forms Never Seen Before, Destroys Island It Created Seven Years Ago

Unique life forms never seen before were destroyed during the Tonga volcano eruption in January 2022. A new study led by researchers from the United States identified a unique microbial community at the island of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai (HTHH) that likely came from deep underground. The island stood still for seven years only to be destroyed, along with its living organisms, by the volcano that created it.
ScienceAlert

Māori Voyaged to Antarctica at Least 1,000 Years Before Europeans, Study Finds

Editor's note (5 February 2023): The veracity of the study discussed below came into question after its original publication, with a subsequent analysis suggesting the study had likely misinterpreted aspects of the historical evidence available, including oral narratives, and asserting that "Antarctic voyaging by pre-European Polynesians seems most unlikely". Some further discussion of the issue is reported here. ScienceAlert regrets re-publishing the article without drawing attention to this new information and the broader context of debate in this area of research. The original text of our story from June 2021 is presented below: When we think of Antarctic exploration, the narrative...
scitechdaily.com

Brunt Ice Shelf Breaks in Antarctica – Spawns Mega Iceberg 12x the Size of San Francisco

Satellite imagery confirms a gigantic iceberg, around five times the size of Malta, has finally calved from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf. The new berg, estimated to be around 1550 sq km (600 sq miles) and around 150 m (500 feet) thick, calved when the crack known as Chasm-1 fully extended northwards severing the west part of the ice shelf. This enormous size makes it over 12 times the area of the city of San Francisco, California, which is 121 sq km (47 sq miles).
cruisereport.com

Aurora Expeditions’ Two Ships, the Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle, Meet for the First Time

Sydney, Australia - Feb. 1, 2023 - Aurora Expeditions’ two ships met for the first time this week while in Antarctica, looking majestic in the icy landscape. Greg Mortimer, which launched in 2019, has visited the region for several Antarctic seasons. Sylvia Earle’s maiden voyage was in December 2022, and she recently departed on her fifth voyage in Antarctic waters.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Rainforest in the World

While some of the youngest forests on the planet are currently establishing themselves, other forests on the planet have been around for over 100 million years. We’ll discover the oldest rainforest in the world and discuss some details about this ancient forest. What Is a Rainforest?. Rainforests are forests...

