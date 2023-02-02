ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozad, NE

knopnews2.com

Parents of kidnapped kids say thank you to police, others

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

GI teen sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at police

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police will spend decades behind bars. Hall County District Court records say Favion Lara, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 80 years in prison on two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two weapons counts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Lexington Girls fall on the road at Grand Island Central Catholic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 0-17 Lexington Minutemaids travel east to face the Grand Island Central Catholic Lady Crusaders. The Minutemaids still searching for their first win and are hoping to capture it against GICC. Lexington is not able to pick up the win on the road over Grand...
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney man sentenced to prison for over 17 years

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A man from Kearney was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Brandon Goodsell, of Kearney, was sentenced on Wednesday possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will serve 210 months in prison along with four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
bestattractions.org

Upbeat Things to Do in Grand Island, Nebraska

There are plenty of things to do in Grand Island, Nebraska. There are many museums and theaters to visit. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. So whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, a romantic getaway, or a great trip for couples, there’s something for everyone in this city.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte Girls picks up the win on the road over Hastings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-15 Lady Bulldogs make the trip out east to Hastings to face the 3-13 Lady Tigers. North Platte looking to rebound off of their two back-to-back losses that came against York and Alliance. The Lady Bulldogs will make the trip back to North Platte...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death

RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
RAVENNA, NE
knopnews2.com

Ogallala boys move to 20-0, McCook girls down Indians

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala boys basketball team moved to 20-0 with a victory Friday evening over McCook, while the McCook girls used a hot start to take down the Indians. In the girls game the Bison jumped out from the start as they would take a 26-4 lead...
OGALLALA, NE
knopnews2.com

January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kristen Walters

Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska

A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

NPCC’s Elena Montoya signs to Friends University

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College Short Stop and catcher, Elena Montoya signs to continue her softball career at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. During her freshman year at NPCC, Montoya was an integral part of the Lady Knight’s lineup playing both Shortstop and Catcher. In...
WICHITA, KS
KSNB Local4

Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Platte Institute supports LB783; repeal of property taxes

Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." Since 1974 North Platte Catholic Schools has joined parochial schools across the nation in celebrating Catholic Schools Week. North Platte Kids Klub soccer program. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

