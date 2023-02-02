Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Parents of kidnapped kids say thank you to police, others
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - What seemed like a normal outing for Yanira Jimenez and Leonel Rojas soon turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. They were going out for food in the early morning hours Sunday with their three kids when their neighbors invited them to see their new home renovations. A few minutes later, the car and the kids were gone.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
foxnebraska.com
GI teen sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police will spend decades behind bars. Hall County District Court records say Favion Lara, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 80 years in prison on two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two weapons counts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
News Channel Nebraska
CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
knopnews2.com
NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The competitive grant program, established...
knopnews2.com
Lexington Girls fall on the road at Grand Island Central Catholic
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 0-17 Lexington Minutemaids travel east to face the Grand Island Central Catholic Lady Crusaders. The Minutemaids still searching for their first win and are hoping to capture it against GICC. Lexington is not able to pick up the win on the road over Grand...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney man sentenced to prison for over 17 years
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A man from Kearney was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Brandon Goodsell, of Kearney, was sentenced on Wednesday possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will serve 210 months in prison along with four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
bestattractions.org
Upbeat Things to Do in Grand Island, Nebraska
There are plenty of things to do in Grand Island, Nebraska. There are many museums and theaters to visit. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. So whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, a romantic getaway, or a great trip for couples, there’s something for everyone in this city.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Girls picks up the win on the road over Hastings
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-15 Lady Bulldogs make the trip out east to Hastings to face the 3-13 Lady Tigers. North Platte looking to rebound off of their two back-to-back losses that came against York and Alliance. The Lady Bulldogs will make the trip back to North Platte...
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside.
doniphanherald.com
Baby spent two hours on deck of Alda home after Grand Island kidnapping
ALDA — A 7-month-old boy, the youngest of the three children kidnapped over the weekend, spent more than two hours outside on a deck near Alda early Sunday morning before he was rescued by the homeowner. Two suspects in a car theft and kidnapping left the baby in a...
doniphanherald.com
Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death
RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
knopnews2.com
Ogallala boys move to 20-0, McCook girls down Indians
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala boys basketball team moved to 20-0 with a victory Friday evening over McCook, while the McCook girls used a hot start to take down the Indians. In the girls game the Bison jumped out from the start as they would take a 26-4 lead...
ktvo.com
Teens charged with stealing SUV with 3 small children, abandoning them in freezing temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TND) — "Frankly, I think we're lucky we're not here for the death of those children," is how prosecutor Billie Gallagher in Hall County, Neb., described this case. Two teenage suspects are behind bars, accused of stealing an SUV with three children inside, before abandoning them...
knopnews2.com
January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska
A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
knopnews2.com
NPCC’s Elena Montoya signs to Friends University
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College Short Stop and catcher, Elena Montoya signs to continue her softball career at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. During her freshman year at NPCC, Montoya was an integral part of the Lady Knight’s lineup playing both Shortstop and Catcher. In...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
knopnews2.com
Platte Institute supports LB783; repeal of property taxes
Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." Since 1974 North Platte Catholic Schools has joined parochial schools across the nation in celebrating Catholic Schools Week. North Platte Kids Klub soccer program. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST.
Comments / 0