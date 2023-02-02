ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, NE

North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Farm & Ranch expo is 'everything ag' and more

The Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo was already busy with vendors and visitors when it officially opened on Wednesday morning. “The railroad got us started but it’s agribusiness that keeps us going,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, before the rope was stretched, and the scissors readied. “Our ag...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Show | Interviews

North Platte, Ne - In case you missed them, Derek Beck and Tony Lama visited with many businesses at the 32nd Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, held February 1 and 2 at the D & N Event Center in North Platte. Listen to those conversations below. Sponsored by Justin Thompson/American Family Insurance, Platform Cattle/Rumax BoviBox, and Sargent Irrigation.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Platte Institute supports LB783; repeal of property taxes

Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." Since 1974 North Platte Catholic Schools has joined parochial schools across the nation in celebrating Catholic Schools Week. North Platte Kids Klub soccer program. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Reaching One Classroom At A Time EP:9

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number nine to Mindee Mohr, who is currently the 4th-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School. With the money, Mohr wants to set the stage for engagement by transforming her classroom to simulate the activity that they may be doing to help engage the kids.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Ogallala boys move to 20-0, McCook girls down Indians

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala boys basketball team moved to 20-0 with a victory Friday evening over McCook, while the McCook girls used a hot start to take down the Indians. In the girls game the Bison jumped out from the start as they would take a 26-4 lead...
OGALLALA, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte Girls picks up the win on the road over Hastings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-15 Lady Bulldogs make the trip out east to Hastings to face the 3-13 Lady Tigers. North Platte looking to rebound off of their two back-to-back losses that came against York and Alliance. The Lady Bulldogs will make the trip back to North Platte...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Lexington man sentenced to nine years in prison for meth charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lexington man is heading to prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute. According to officials, 35-year-old Rudy Ortega Raymundo of Lexington was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymundo to nine years in...
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pickup complete loss after being engulfed in flames in Grant

GRANT, Neb. -- Authorities in the Midplains of Nebraska were tasked with putting out a flame engulfed pickup on Tuesday. The Grant Volunteer Fire Department said a neighboring farmer helped prevent the loss of farmstead machinery shed/barn. The Department said they were dispatched to a pickup fire in a building...
GRANT, NE
knopnews2.com

Paxton hosted South Platte for a basketball double-header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Paxton Tigers were the hosts, while the South Platte Knights were the visitors. The first game of the double header was the girls’ game, with the Lady Tigers coming in with an 11-4 record and the Lady Knights with an 11-6 record. In the...
PAXTON, NE
knopnews2.com

Friday Night Sports Hero: Carter Kelley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -From a young age Carter Kelley has been a talented athlete, and now he has developed into a mainstay for North Platte. ”Carter has been kind of a staple in our program, and somebody that you want to see go through that process and development,” said Head Basketball Coach Matt Kaminski, “he’s always had talent, as a freshman and just in grade school you could tell that the ability was there, those skills were there.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
OnlyInYourState

There Are 3 Legendary Mexican Restaurants All In The Same Small Town Of Ogallala, Nebraska

Ogallala’s main claims to fame may be in its past as a wild, rough-and-tumble town in the Old West, and its proximity to the beautiful Lake McConaughy – but there’s a lot more to this small Nebraska town. It happens to also be a great spot for Mexican food, with multiple restaurants to choose from. We’ve chosen three of the best Mexican restaurants in Ogallala, Nebraska to feature here.
OGALLALA, NE

