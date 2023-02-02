NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -From a young age Carter Kelley has been a talented athlete, and now he has developed into a mainstay for North Platte. ”Carter has been kind of a staple in our program, and somebody that you want to see go through that process and development,” said Head Basketball Coach Matt Kaminski, “he’s always had talent, as a freshman and just in grade school you could tell that the ability was there, those skills were there.”

