North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Farm & Ranch expo is 'everything ag' and more
The Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo was already busy with vendors and visitors when it officially opened on Wednesday morning. “The railroad got us started but it’s agribusiness that keeps us going,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, before the rope was stretched, and the scissors readied. “Our ag...
Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Show | Interviews
North Platte, Ne - In case you missed them, Derek Beck and Tony Lama visited with many businesses at the 32nd Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, held February 1 and 2 at the D & N Event Center in North Platte. Listen to those conversations below. Sponsored by Justin Thompson/American Family Insurance, Platform Cattle/Rumax BoviBox, and Sargent Irrigation.
knopnews2.com
NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The competitive grant program, established...
knopnews2.com
Platte Institute supports LB783; repeal of property taxes
Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead." Since 1974 North Platte Catholic Schools has joined parochial schools across the nation in celebrating Catholic Schools Week. North Platte Kids Klub soccer program. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST.
knopnews2.com
January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
knopnews2.com
Reaching One Classroom At A Time EP:9
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number nine to Mindee Mohr, who is currently the 4th-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School. With the money, Mohr wants to set the stage for engagement by transforming her classroom to simulate the activity that they may be doing to help engage the kids.
knopnews2.com
Ogallala boys move to 20-0, McCook girls down Indians
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala boys basketball team moved to 20-0 with a victory Friday evening over McCook, while the McCook girls used a hot start to take down the Indians. In the girls game the Bison jumped out from the start as they would take a 26-4 lead...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Girls picks up the win on the road over Hastings
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-15 Lady Bulldogs make the trip out east to Hastings to face the 3-13 Lady Tigers. North Platte looking to rebound off of their two back-to-back losses that came against York and Alliance. The Lady Bulldogs will make the trip back to North Platte...
KSNB Local4
Lexington man sentenced to nine years in prison for meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lexington man is heading to prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute. According to officials, 35-year-old Rudy Ortega Raymundo of Lexington was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymundo to nine years in...
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup complete loss after being engulfed in flames in Grant
GRANT, Neb. -- Authorities in the Midplains of Nebraska were tasked with putting out a flame engulfed pickup on Tuesday. The Grant Volunteer Fire Department said a neighboring farmer helped prevent the loss of farmstead machinery shed/barn. The Department said they were dispatched to a pickup fire in a building...
knopnews2.com
Paxton hosted South Platte for a basketball double-header
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Paxton Tigers were the hosts, while the South Platte Knights were the visitors. The first game of the double header was the girls’ game, with the Lady Tigers coming in with an 11-4 record and the Lady Knights with an 11-6 record. In the...
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Carter Kelley
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -From a young age Carter Kelley has been a talented athlete, and now he has developed into a mainstay for North Platte. ”Carter has been kind of a staple in our program, and somebody that you want to see go through that process and development,” said Head Basketball Coach Matt Kaminski, “he’s always had talent, as a freshman and just in grade school you could tell that the ability was there, those skills were there.”
OnlyInYourState
There Are 3 Legendary Mexican Restaurants All In The Same Small Town Of Ogallala, Nebraska
Ogallala’s main claims to fame may be in its past as a wild, rough-and-tumble town in the Old West, and its proximity to the beautiful Lake McConaughy – but there’s a lot more to this small Nebraska town. It happens to also be a great spot for Mexican food, with multiple restaurants to choose from. We’ve chosen three of the best Mexican restaurants in Ogallala, Nebraska to feature here.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A major winter storm is expected to impact the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday and for this very reason, we are in a “Weather Alert Day”. An area of low pressure is currently in the Rocky Mountains and this will continue to...
