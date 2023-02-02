Danica McKellar Celebrates ‘The Wonder Years’ 35th Anniversary With Throwback Pictures

Danica McKellar has been a regular face in the entertainment industry for quite some time after she got her big break playing the role of Winnie Cooper, the love interest of Kevin Arnold on the classic coming-of-age TV series, The Wonder Years for six seasons.

Recently, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Wonder Years with some adorable throwback pictures of the cast. “Happy 35th Anniversary to The Wonder Years! ���,” McKellar wrote. “On January 31st, 1988, we premiered on @abcnetwork immediately following the Superbowl, and my life would be forever changed.”

Danica McKellar teases ‘The Wonder Years’ reunion

WONDER YEARS, 1988-93, Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, 1991

McKellar revealed her planned reunion with costars, Dan Lauria and Olivia d’Abo at ’90s Con which will hold at the Connecticut Convention Center from the 17th to 19th of March. “I love that, unlike 35 years ago, we have opportunities to connect through social media!” McKellar further wrote. “And I can’t wait to meet some of you in CT at @thats4ent 90’s Con this March, where we’ll be celebrating The Wonder Years and I’ll be signing autographs for you alongside @realdanlauria & @oliviadabo, who played the dad & sister on the show.”

McKellar also took time to thank her fans who have watched her career development over the years. “I’m so grateful for the incredible memories,” she said. “But even more grateful for all of you who have followed my career from that heartwarming, family tv show to the heartwarming movies I feel so fortunate to make today on @gactv ❤️.”

THE WONDER YEARS, from left, Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, (1990), 1988-93. ph: George Long / TV Guide / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

The actress discloses how she got a regular role in ‘The Wonder Years’

The 48-year-old detailed how she became a regular actress on the series even though her mom wanted her to take acting as a hobby. “Four days into shooting, the producers approached my mom and said, ‘We think that Danica and Fred have this amazing chemistry,” she recalled to TV Insider. “We want to offer her a series regular role. The network has approved it.”

THE WONDER YEARS, Danica McKellar, 1988-1993. photo: ©Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

McKellar further explained that her mother was not favorably disposed to the offer at first but eventually soft-pedaled when she realized that The Wonder Years set was a “good environment” after relating with the parents of other stars.

“My mom was like, ‘Oh, we don’t do that.’ I was like, ‘Please, please please!’ We had already been on set and she saw that Joanne Savage and Jane Saviano and Marsha Hervey — the moms of the other kids on the show — were all so grounded, and they really cared about their kids being kids first,” the 48-year-old explained. “It wasn’t going to be one of those Hollywood situations where the kids are being pushed in front of the camera when they’re sick… If somebody wasn’t feeling well, the mom pulled them.”