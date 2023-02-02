Read full article on original website
Kentucky Assocation of School Administrators to testify at House committee on policy issues
Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession will testify before the House Education Committee on Tuesday. The session will take place at 10 a.m. EST in Room 154 of the Capitol Annex. Made up of 150 thought leaders representing business, education, government, local communities, and...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation in Frankfort. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions. Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number...
Kentucky legislature reconvenes on Tuesday until March 30 — with plenty of unfinished business
Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Tuesday for the second part of the legislative session with plenty of unfinished work ahead of them before the 30-legislative day session wraps up on March 30. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, says one of the first things they plan to act upon...
spectrumnews1.com
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Republican lawmakers call for investigation into Kentucky’s troubled juvenile justice system
A work group of Republican lawmakers called for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to overhaul leadership of the state’s troubled youth prison system.
wnky.com
Proposed bill to require school board officials display political affiliations on ballots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Earlier this week Bowling Green Independent School Board welcomed their newest member tonight to fill the district’s open position. However, this appointment could mark a turning point in Kentucky elections as a bill proposed in the 2023 legislative session could require all future board members to have their political affiliations listed on the ballot.
wymt.com
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
Indiana GOP leader trying to remove candidate from ballot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A local GOP leader says he is trying to remove a candidate for Evansville mayor from the republican ballot. Caine Helmer is a new face to the race. He works at Target and has never run for public office. He announced he filed to run in mid-January. Vanderburgh County Republic Party Chairman […]
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear proclaims February Heart Month in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - February is American Heart Month. A month to raise awareness about heart disease through education and resources. “We all know someone who has been impacted. We all know someone we’ve lost to heart disease,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We have to change this.”
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
Who is running for Kentucky governor in 2023?
Kentucky's next primary election is set for May 16, and the Kentucky governor candidates are full steam for their primary elections.
kentuckytoday.com
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
WKYT 27
Dr. Stack talks with WKYT about end of COVID-19 emergency declaration
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden has set a date of May 11 for the COVID-19 emergency declaration to end, something which has lasted for almost three years now. Most of the impact of the COVID-19 emergency ending has already been felt in Kentucky, that’s according to Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner.
Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures
Utilities and pipeline executives spoke to Kentucky lawmakers about failures of the power system during Winter Storm Elliott in December.
Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.
MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race
FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
wdrb.com
'Skill for idiots' | ‘Gray machines’ push limits of gambling in Kentucky
'Skill for idiots' | 'Gray machines' push limits of gambling in Kentucky. So-called 'skill' games are popping up at bars and convenience stores all over Kentucky. Powerful interests are set to clash in Frankfort over whether the games should outlawed, regulated or left alone.
What medical conditions qualify for medical marijuana possession in Kentucky?
These are the medical conditions that can provide a medical pardon for use of marijuana in Kentucky.
