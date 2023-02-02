ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Proposed bill to require school board officials display political affiliations on ballots

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Earlier this week Bowling Green Independent School Board welcomed their newest member tonight to fill the district’s open position. However, this appointment could mark a turning point in Kentucky elections as a bill proposed in the 2023 legislative session could require all future board members to have their political affiliations listed on the ballot.
wymt.com

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana GOP leader trying to remove candidate from ballot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A local GOP leader says he is trying to remove a candidate for Evansville mayor from the republican ballot. Caine Helmer is a new face to the race. He works at Target and has never run for public office. He announced he filed to run in mid-January. Vanderburgh County Republic Party Chairman […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gov. Beshear proclaims February Heart Month in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - February is American Heart Month. A month to raise awareness about heart disease through education and resources. “We all know someone who has been impacted. We all know someone we’ve lost to heart disease,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We have to change this.”
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in

VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
VERSAILLES, KY
WKYT 27

Dr. Stack talks with WKYT about end of COVID-19 emergency declaration

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden has set a date of May 11 for the COVID-19 emergency declaration to end, something which has lasted for almost three years now. Most of the impact of the COVID-19 emergency ending has already been felt in Kentucky, that’s according to Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.

MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MAYFIELD, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race

FRANKFORT — Just as Democrat Andy Beshear has built a big fundraising lead over his Republican rivals for governor, the Kentucky Democratic Party has amassed a much bigger warchest than the Republican Party of Kentucky at the outset of this gubernatorial election year. In disclosures filed with campaign finance regulators this week, the Kentucky Democratic […] The post Kentucky Democratic Party has more money than Republicans heading into governor’s race appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy