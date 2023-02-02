Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Welcome to Hanun: Israel to establish new community along Gaza border
Israel’s Cabinet voted on Sunday to establish a new community along the border with the Gaza Strip. The future town, to be named Hanun, will be located in the Sdot Negev Region and eventually be inhabited by some 500 families. “The establishment of the community is further evidence of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli forces arrest senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist
Israeli forces arrested a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative in Samaria overnight Saturday, according to Israeli and Palestinian media reports. Khader Adnan was one of several Palestinians detained by Israeli security forces on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities, said the reports. He was arrested in his hometown of Arrabe, according to Wafa.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli envoy to Zambia mugged despite bodyguards
Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone. Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid vows to defeat ‘terror-supporting’ Netanyahu government
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, speaking on Sunday amid the furor triggered by a call by an anti-government protest leader to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to continue fighting against the government until it is defeated. “The new spin of the poison machine: Bibi [Netanyahu], [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel: UN ‘chooses to turn a blind eye’ to Palestinian incitement and support for terror
The Israeli government has expressed its dismay with a statement released on Feb. 3 by the U.N. high commissioner on human rights that sought to quell what he termed the “illogic of escalation” in “Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territory.”. “Rather than doubling down on failed approaches of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ehud Barak compares judicial-reform compromise to appeasement of Nazis
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Friday likened efforts by President Isaac Herzog to mediate between the coalition and opposition over the government’s proposed judicial reform to the West’s appeasement of Nazi Germany. Barak shared on social media an image of Herzog’s head superimposed on the body...
Cleveland Jewish News
As foreign investors warn over Israel’s future, ratings firm accused of anti-Israel bias says it’s not worried —¸for now
(JTA) — As much of the financial world increasingly eyes political developments in Israel with concern, a company that specializes in assessing investments based on social responsibility criteria made a special announcement Wednesday in which it declared Israel “a low-risk country.”. That designation is both a signal to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Macron to Netanyahu: Proposed Supreme Court changes threaten Israeli democracy
(JTA) — French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if the Israeli government’s proposals to decrease the power of the Supreme Court become law, Paris will no longer consider Israel a “common democracy.”. Macron and Netanyahu, on his first trip to Europe...
Cleveland Jewish News
Economists’ warnings about judicial reform are overblown, analysts tell JNS
The Netanyahu government’s judicial reform plan has come under heavy fire since it was first announced on Jan. 4. Critics say it spells the end of Israel’s system of checks and balances and even the end of democracy. In the last week, a new argument has taken center stage, an economic one, according to which the reform threatens Israel’s financial well-being.
Cleveland Jewish News
One rabbi’s lifesaving solution to help Odessa’s vulnerable Jews: jerry-rigged car batteries
This winter, the city of Odessa, Ukraine, feels like the heart of darkness. The city is constant bombardment by the Russian military, freezing nighttime temperatures commonly fall below zero, and electricity is only available for six hours per day: three in the morning and three at night. Amid these desperate...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rain, prisoners and the manna
—– The Yishai Fleisher Israel Podcast. Sharing the struggle and the miracle of Israel. The Yishai Fleisher show is a popular English-language podcast exploring Israeli life, politics and Jewish thought. Drawing on his experience as a journalist, legal and biblical scholar, IDF soldier and spokesman for the Jewish Community of Hebron, Yishai sheds light on everything from global and Middle East news to weekly Bible/Torah study, health, family, and of course, the amazing rebirth of Israel.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iron Dome intercepts UAV over Gaza, IDF investigating
Israeli air defense systems downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Gaza Strip late on Saturday night, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The military said that the incident did not involve Palestinian rocket fire and that it was further investigating. Residents of southern Israel reported hearing a large explosion,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Turkey foils ISIS plot to bomb embassies, attack synagogues and churches
Turkish security forces have foiled an Islamic State terrorist plot to bomb the consulates of Sweden and the Netherlands in Istanbul and target religious sites, including synagogues, in the city. According to Turkish media, authorities busted a cell of 15 ISIS terrorists who were planning attacks in response to the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Israeli PM: Putin said he would not kill Zelenskyy
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who worked briefly as a mediator at the beginning of Russia’s war with Ukraine, says that President Vladimir Putin assured him he would not have his Ukrainian counterpart assassinated. Bennett emerged as an unexpected mediator in the early days of the war, becoming...
Cleveland Jewish News
Germany celebrates UNESCO World Heritage listing for sites known as the birthplace of Yiddish and Ashkenazi culture
(JTA) — Germany held a ceremony to celebrate the first German-Jewish sites to be given UNESCO’s World Heritage designation on Wednesday. The sites in the upper part of the Rhine River valley are known as the origin point of Ashkenazi culture and where the Yiddish language first began to develop over 1,000 years ago. They were recognized by UNESCO, the United Nations’ education and cultural body, in July 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed Germany’s celebration of the designation.
Cleveland Jewish News
MDA signs deal with US group to provide medevac hospital services in Israel
The Magen David Adom (MDA) medical emergency response group has signed a partnership agreement with U.S.-based Hatzolah Air to jointly provide medevac hospital services in Israel. Hatzolah Air, headquartered in New York, operates a fleet of medivac aircraft and receives dozens of requests each month for aviation rescues in the...
