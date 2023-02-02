Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Clayton Echard & Rachel Recchia Reunited On TikTok (Seriously)
The drama from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor just keeps on giving. On Feb. 1, Echard and Rachel Recchia shocked Bachelor Nation by reuniting on TikTok. In the videos, the duo seemed pretty friendly, despite the painful breakup in their past. Confused? Same. ICYMI, throughout Echard’s season, Recchia...
Elite Daily
Lizzo Hard-Launched Her Relationship With A Romantic IG Photo Shoot
It’s about damn time Lizzo made things Instagram official with her boyfriend, Myke Wright. The two lovebirds have been going strong for a year after first being spotted together on Valentine’s Day 2022, and although they’ve posed for tons of professional photos together on red carpets, the couple has kept their love mainly offline. That was, until Lizzo shared a full carousel of romantic pics with Myke Wright on Feb. 4, dubbing the romantic IG tribute the “hard launch” of their relationship online.
Elite Daily
On My Block's Main Mystery Is Back In Freeridge — What To Remember
From the first season of On My Block, the Freeridge local legend of the RollerWorld money has been an ongoing mystery the series promised it would eventually solve. And although the show’s final season finally gave fans the answers they were looking for, myths of giant hidden piles of money somewhere nearby don’t disappear that easily. Now, On My Block’s spinoff Freeridge brings back the RollerWorld money for an all-new spin on the mystery.
Elite Daily
5 Freeridge Season 2 Theories After That Wild Cliffhanger
Freeridge’s arrival nearly two years after On My Block’s finale brought fans back to the titular suburb of Los Angeles. The original series’ Core Four were nowhere to be found in the new show, but the new set of high school friends still have the same old problems, from relationships to school drama to the RollerWorld money. However, the season’s wild cliffhanger has fans spinning Freeridge Season 2 theories harder than anyone ever did in On My Block.
Elite Daily
13 Photos Of Pamela Anderson’s Glow-Up After Her Split From Tommy Lee
On Jan. 31, Netflix released Pamela, A Love Story. Ahead of its release, Anderson opened up about her current calm life — a stark contrast from her tumultuous past. "I live a more romantic life now that I'm alone than I did in relationships," she told People in January. "l light my candles, have my music playing. I have my piano, I'm sure it would be lovely if someone else was in my life and wanted the same thing but I've just never met them.”
Elite Daily
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said Scooby-Doo Originally Had Daphne Kissing Velma
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s kiss with Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions is cinematic history, but Gellar recently revealed she was almost part of another iconic sapphic kiss back in the early 2000s. The actor confirmed her version of Daphne Blake in the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie originally kissed Linda Cardellini’s Velma... but the scene was deleted from the final edit. Although the kiss was cut, Gellar knows “the world wants to see it,” but sadly, she has no clue if the deleted scene still exists.
Elite Daily
Chase & Madelyn Got Real About Filming Love Scenes After Their Breakup
Running into an ex is awkward enough, now imagine having to film super-romantic scenes with your ex right after breaking up. It’s safe to say Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline found themselves in a very unique position when they ended their relationship just a few months before having to play lovers on screen in the third season of Outer Banks. Ahead of the new season’s release on Feb. 23, Stokes and Cline opened up about what filming love scenes so soon after their breakup was like.
Elite Daily
Pedro Pascal & Sarah Paulson Became Everyone’s Daddy & Mommy On SNL
Pedro Pascal’s fans have been calling him “daddy” for a while now, so of course he used his Saturday Night Live hosting debut to respond to his internet-given title. And he brought in his famous BFF to help him out. Pascal and Sarah Paulson gave a nod to the online fandom surrounding them in a hilarious SNL sketch all about how they’ve become “daddy” and “mommy” to a whole generation.
