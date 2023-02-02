Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Lexington Blueberry royalty visits Western Elementary garden club
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Blueberry festival royalty and Committee members paid a visit to the Western Elementary garden club on Wednesday afternoon. The student-based Garden club meets monthly and has growing projects throughout the year.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Sandusky 79, Mansfield Senior 74
Sandusky beat Mansfield Senior 79-74 on Saturday at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
richlandsource.com
Richland County opens warming space at Salvation Army's DeWald Center Feb. 1-3
MANSFIELD -- Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, a warming center will open at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army DeWald Center located at 47 S. Main Street, lower level, in Mansfield. The center expects to remain open through Friday, Feb. 3. Guests wishing to get in out of the extreme cold...
richlandsource.com
Kennedy Center arts integration professional development workshops are free for local educators
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, Feb. 16, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Each workshop will take...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Former Westinghouse 'A' building nearly down in Mansfield
All that stands between R&D Excavation of Crestline and its task of bringing down the rest of the Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St. is a few days of warmer weather. These photos from Friday afternoon show the remainder of the structure that needs to be brought down, a demolition process that began Dec. 19. The effort has been slowed in recent days by extreme cold that makes life tough on hydraulic equipment. Work to remove the 13-acre "concrete parcel" just to the east and a nearby vacant building is also underway. The project, coordinated by the Richland County Land Bank, is aimed at potential redevelopment of a community eyesore that has been vacant since Westinghouse ended local operations in 1990.
Red Cross requested after duplex fire in Sidney
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story duplex in Sidney Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
iheart.com
Rescued Dog Seeking Home after Surgery
(Washington CH) -- Bonnie, a six-year-old Coonhound had to have immediate medical treatment after a tie-out cable was found in a large open wound under her neck. A good Samaritan discovered the injury while petting Bonnie after she was roaming loose and approached them on January 24. Humane Agents Brad...
WSYX ABC6
Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
richlandsource.com
Shirley Ann Deal
Shirley Ann Deal, 74, of Lucas, Ohio peacefully passed away at home on Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Putnam County, West Virginia on April 8, 1948 to the late James and Violet (Thornton) Mason. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She...
Morning Journal
Free presentation about the Underground Railroad and abolitionists of northern Ohio
Ohio was a significant part of the network of safe houses and hiding places that became known as the Underground Railroad, according to a news release. Lorain County, in particular, was important for a number of reasons. Prior to the Civil War, as many as 3,000 African Americans passed through...
dayton.com
Warm up with a bowl of soup: Here are some of Dayton’s favorites
As the Dayton region experiences a big chill, the South is recovering from an ice storm and the Northeast is preparing for a polar blast. Winter is definitely here and there is no better way to warm up than with a big bowl of soup. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory...
richlandsource.com
Senior celebration: Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC
LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
Did Buckeye Chuck see his shadow on Groundhog Day?
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s official weather forecasting groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, did not leave his borrow this Groundhog Day in Marion. Organizers at AM-1490 WMRN Radio opted for a stuffed groundhog after Chuck would not come out, and said he saw his shadow at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. The prediction matches Punxsutawney Phil, who also […]
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
richlandsource.com
RCDG announces 3 winners of Economic Excellence awards
MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has announced the winners of the RCDG Economic Excellence Awards. The winners will be honored at the Chamber’s Evening of Excellence Annual Meeting and Dinner held on Feb. 15.
Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman
A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman.
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
