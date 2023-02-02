ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing

We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
MIAMISBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Sandusky 79, Mansfield Senior 74

Sandusky beat Mansfield Senior 79-74 on Saturday at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Lima News

Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property

LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
LIMA, OH
richlandsource.com

Kennedy Center arts integration professional development workshops are free for local educators

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, Feb. 16, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Each workshop will take...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Former Westinghouse 'A' building nearly down in Mansfield

All that stands between R&D Excavation of Crestline and its task of bringing down the rest of the Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St. is a few days of warmer weather. These photos from Friday afternoon show the remainder of the structure that needs to be brought down, a demolition process that began Dec. 19. The effort has been slowed in recent days by extreme cold that makes life tough on hydraulic equipment. Work to remove the 13-acre "concrete parcel" just to the east and a nearby vacant building is also underway. The project, coordinated by the Richland County Land Bank, is aimed at potential redevelopment of a community eyesore that has been vacant since Westinghouse ended local operations in 1990.
MANSFIELD, OH
iheart.com

Rescued Dog Seeking Home after Surgery

(Washington CH) -- Bonnie, a six-year-old Coonhound had to have immediate medical treatment after a tie-out cable was found in a large open wound under her neck. A good Samaritan discovered the injury while petting Bonnie after she was roaming loose and approached them on January 24. Humane Agents Brad...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Shirley Ann Deal

Shirley Ann Deal, 74, of Lucas, Ohio peacefully passed away at home on Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Putnam County, West Virginia on April 8, 1948 to the late James and Violet (Thornton) Mason. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She...
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Senior celebration: Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC

LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
LEXINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Did Buckeye Chuck see his shadow on Groundhog Day?

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s official weather forecasting groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, did not leave his borrow this Groundhog Day in Marion. Organizers at AM-1490 WMRN Radio opted for a stuffed groundhog after Chuck would not come out, and said he saw his shadow at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. The prediction matches Punxsutawney Phil, who also […]
MARION, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy