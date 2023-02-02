Read full article on original website
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Motley Fool
3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Easterly Government Properties makes 98% of its lease income from the U.S. government. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust offers an ultra-high yield, and its outlook looks better in 2023.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts' opinions aren't influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool
4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire
A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely.
Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
Tesla is full of distractions, but don't let the headlines impede your view on how the business is really performing.
Motley Fool
Buy This Beaten-Down EV Stock Before It's Too Late
GM is ready to start ramping up its EV business, with major launches planned for this year. The company is targeting $50 billion in EV revenue and a production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. GM's longer-term goals are equally ambitious, and the company's EV initiatives can be funded...
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Motley Fool
Why Ford Stock Fell On Friday
Supply chain shortages are preventing Ford from producing as many vehicles as it could otherwise sell. Ford liquidated nearly all its stake in Rivian and will use the proceeds to pay a special dividend.
Here's How Much Money Amazon's Massive Layoffs Cost
Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told investors how much the company had to spend in severance payments.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Falls After 517K Jobs Added in January, Beating Expectations
The U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, reported the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a huge jump from the revised 260,000 in December and massively beating economist forecasts for 185,000. The unemployment rate fell...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell
Johnson & Johnson will soon spin off its consumer health division. Both the spinoff and remaining business should hold up against inflation. But maintaining a robust growth rate is becoming more challenging.
Motley Fool
Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Slumped in January
Intuitive Surgical reported earnings for the fourth quarter in January. The company is facing headwinds from COVID-19 in China.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says markets are embracing a 'soft landing' scenario, with US 2-year bond yields in a post-Fed plunge
Mohamed El-Erian said markets are embracing a "soft landing scenario" as the US two-year bond yields fell. The yield drop followed the Federal Reserve's latest communique on inflation and interest rates on Wednesday. Investors are optimistic the Fed will soften its rate policy, raising the odds of a mild economic...
Motley Fool
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in February
Salesforce is the leading provider of cloud software for enterprise sales teams. Zoom, which surged in popularity in the pandemic, is increasing its focus on enterprises. Cloudflare is becoming one of the backbones of the internet with its website security tools.
Motley Fool
The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023
Consumers seem more willing to try different brands when it comes to electric vehicles. Rivian has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2025. The automaker has a backlog of orders and is accelerating production.
Motley Fool
Why General Motors Stock Zoomed Nearly 6% Higher Today
The carmaker is teaming up with a giant name in video streaming to promote its electric vehicles. Investors are generally bullish on General Motors' stock following the company's solid fourth-quarter earnings report.
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
