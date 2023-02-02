ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Idaho8.com

No charges will be filed against the Ohio officers who fatally shot a man suspected of burglary while cleaning out his dead grandmother’s home, prosecutor says

No charges will be filed against the Ohio police officers who shot and killed a man who had been suspected of burglary while cleaning out his dead grandmother’s home, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday. Police alleged the man, 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr., drove a minivan toward them...
WYOMING, OH
‘Extremely triggering’: Police shooting survivors react to Tyre Nichols video

The footage of Tyre Nichols’ deadly police arrest is hard to watch, but for those who have survived brutal police encounters, it can be unbearable. “I’m very intentional about not watching those types of videos. They are extremely triggering for me,” said Leon Ford, who survived a police shooting and now works as an activist for the social change organization The Hear Foundation. “I’d encourage people not to watch them because it’s going to weigh on you.”
MEMPHIS, TN

