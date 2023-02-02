The January 2023 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Julia Parish. Julia, daughter of Ben and Silvia, is a seventh-grade student at Shakopee Area Catholic School. Grades and academic studies are a high priority for Julia. She dedicates time daily to studying, completing homework, and reading. As an accomplished clarinet player in the school band, Julia was recently invited to participate in the honor band in Mankato. Outside of school, Julia participates in swimming year-round. She recently swan in a meet in Des Moines, Iowa. Events included the 1000 yard freestyle, the 200 yard breaststroke (her favorite event), and the 200 yard individual medley.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO