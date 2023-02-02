ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, MN

swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Jan. 24-30

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 24-30. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Jan. 27: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Student of the month

The January 2023 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Julia Parish. Julia, daughter of Ben and Silvia, is a seventh-grade student at Shakopee Area Catholic School. Grades and academic studies are a high priority for Julia. She dedicates time daily to studying, completing homework, and reading. As an accomplished clarinet player in the school band, Julia was recently invited to participate in the honor band in Mankato. Outside of school, Julia participates in swimming year-round. She recently swan in a meet in Des Moines, Iowa. Events included the 1000 yard freestyle, the 200 yard breaststroke (her favorite event), and the 200 yard individual medley.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Best Buy closing Shakopee store

Best Buy will be closing its Shakopee store next month, the company announced earlier this week. “It’s never an easy decision to close a store, and we’re grateful for all of our customers in Shakopee who have shopped there over the years,” a Best Buy spokesperson wrote in a prepared statement to Shakopee Valley News.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Jordan edges top section foe, moves closer to the No. 1 seed

The Jordan girls basketball team is moving closer to locking up the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA. The No. 7-ranked Jaguars won 56-52 at Mankato East Jan. 31 behind 25 points from senior Jenna Kluxdal. The Cougars are the defending section champions.
JORDAN, MN

