Starting Monday, the COVID vaccine mandate will be dropped in Seattle and King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.
KING COUNTY, WA
Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
BELLEVUE, WA
5 things to know Tuesday

WASHINGTON, USA — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the Cascade Mountains in Whatcom and Skagit Counties above 3,000 feet. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between one to two feet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and south cascades.
KING COUNTY, WA
King County seeking input on new flood management plan

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County is updating its flood management plan. The goal is that this plan will help guide the county on how to best prevent and respond to flooding. King County is holding several public meetings to hear from residents about the flooding problems they face and to get their input on possible solutions and long-term plans.
KING COUNTY, WA
Proposed bill would push back state's plans to identify new airport location

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on pushback to a proposed location for a new commercial airport originally aired on Feb. 1. A new bill would push back the state's timeline to identify a location to build a new airport that lawmakers said is badly needed to alleviate capacity concerns at SeaTac and accommodate anticipated growth in the Puget Sound region over the next three decades.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region

SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Washington lawmakers propose ban on 'at-home' rape kits

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill that would ban the sale of at-home rape kits from being sold or provided to the public including college students who have been targeted by the marketing of DIY kits. The bill is garnering bipartisan support. Lawmakers said these companies...
OLYMPIA, WA
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
5 things to know Thursday

SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Community advocacy in South Park leads to new funding for park renovation project

SEATTLE — Seattle’s South Park neighborhood is one step closer to getting a new community recreation area. This comes after the Seattle Parks Foundation recently received a $250,000 grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, which will go towards final construction documents for the community-led project. They are renovating the Puma Playfield at Concord Elementary to be used by both students during school and the public when school is not in session.
SEATTLE, WA
