Bellevue School District: More than one consolidation plan may be presented Thursday
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District (BSD) will present its proposed plan to consolidate three elementary schools during a school board meeting on Thursday. The BSD said more than one consolidation scenario could be presented at the meeting, involving different schools. The community will then have another month...
Starting Monday, the COVID vaccine mandate will be dropped in Seattle and King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.
Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts
BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
5 things to know Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the Cascade Mountains in Whatcom and Skagit Counties above 3,000 feet. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between one to two feet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and south cascades.
Russell Wilson's foundation responds to investigation into financial practices
SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's Why Not You Foundation released a statement praising its accomplishments following a USA TODAY investigation that alleges that less than half the money it raises goes to charity. According to the statement, the foundation has delivered more than $13 million that...
King County seeking input on new flood management plan
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County is updating its flood management plan. The goal is that this plan will help guide the county on how to best prevent and respond to flooding. King County is holding several public meetings to hear from residents about the flooding problems they face and to get their input on possible solutions and long-term plans.
West Seattle bookstore celebrates Black History Month, highlighting important Black voices and stories
SEATTLE — Pegasus Book Exchange never put much thought into what would be in their front display window according to employee Sam Taylor. That was until he decided to celebrate Black History Month by displaying books centering around Black people. “Things like this window display, they really help and...
Proposed bill would push back state's plans to identify new airport location
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on pushback to a proposed location for a new commercial airport originally aired on Feb. 1. A new bill would push back the state's timeline to identify a location to build a new airport that lawmakers said is badly needed to alleviate capacity concerns at SeaTac and accommodate anticipated growth in the Puget Sound region over the next three decades.
Chemicals 'of concern' flowing into Puget Sound, affecting marine life, scientists say
SEATTLE — Are the medications and products we use in our daily lives affecting wildlife in the Puget Sound?. It's a question environmental toxicologists have been working to answer especially with endangered Southern Resident orcas in mind. King County officials identified what they are calling "chemicals of emerging concern"...
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
Peninsula High School students gather hundreds of bears to send to Ukrainian children
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — This month is the unfortunate one-year mark of the war in Ukraine and some local students want to provide comfort to the children who have been living in chaos. Peninsula High School rallied to support a Key Club project to deliver hundreds of Teddy Bears...
Washington could be first state to pass approach to addressing domestic violent extremism
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Newly released body camera footage showed the moments Seattle Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing and threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal outside of her West Seattle home. Brett Forsell is charged with felony stalking. Witnesses said he drove past Jayapal’s home three times and yelled obscenities...
Washington lawmakers propose ban on 'at-home' rape kits
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill that would ban the sale of at-home rape kits from being sold or provided to the public including college students who have been targeted by the marketing of DIY kits. The bill is garnering bipartisan support. Lawmakers said these companies...
Proposed Pierce County resolution targets possible airport
SEATTLE — The Pierce County Council is doubling down on its effort to halt a potential airport site in the area. A resolution requests that any greenfield site in Pierce County be excluded from consideration for a new airport. There are currently two greenfield sites being considered in the...
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
5 things to know Thursday
SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
10-year-old makes 'miraculous recovery' after heart transplant at Seattle Children's
SEATTLE — Hudson Lewis may not be the biggest name in rap music just yet, but he’s built a team of fans that’s undeniable. Hudson made a rap song called “This is my Team” that pays tribute to the doctors and community that had his back during a daunting diagnosis.
Seattle man charged with first-degree rape, robbery in South Lake Union assault
SEATTLE — A suspect was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery with sexual movitation and residential burglary with sexual motivation after he allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint in her South Lake Union apartment last weekend. A judge ordered the suspect, identified as Isaiah David Weston, to be held...
Community advocacy in South Park leads to new funding for park renovation project
SEATTLE — Seattle’s South Park neighborhood is one step closer to getting a new community recreation area. This comes after the Seattle Parks Foundation recently received a $250,000 grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, which will go towards final construction documents for the community-led project. They are renovating the Puma Playfield at Concord Elementary to be used by both students during school and the public when school is not in session.
