Philadelphia Eagles’ Autumn Lockwood Set to Become First Black Woman to Coach in the Super Bowl
It’s only right for the NFL to diversify things with the Super Bowl taking place during Black History Month. Assistant performance coach Autumn Lockwood will become the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl as she joins the Philadelphia Eagles staff for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII championship.
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
Giants' Julian Love says Brian Daboll is like 'a big kid'
In his first year with the New York Giants, rookie head coach Brian Daboll was impressive, leading the team to the playoffs and to a playoff win. Daboll earned a spot as a prime Coach of the Year candidate and has created a culture change around the Giants organization. Giants...
Brandon Graham Reveals the Moment Nick Sirianni Won Him Over
The veteran Eagles edge rusher liked how his coach owned up to his awkward introductory press conference
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
NFL Announces Punishment for Trent Williams After Body Slamming Eagles Player
The painful San Francisco loss to Philadelphia still is lingering with the 49ers. This weekend, the NFL fined two players, including Trent Williams, who lost their tempers in the 31-7 defeat. The NFL will collect a $12,731 check from Williams, the offensive tackle, for his ejection late in the NFC...
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wishes he would've known for his first Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. During their recent run of success, the leader has been All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has his sights on another victory and some redemption from his Super Bowl loss two years ago.
Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San Francisco
The future of star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still unclear, and there is talk linking him to a number of different NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, in a story we brought to you on OnlyHomers yesterday.
Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Both were shorthanded. While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers, all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship ...
Ryans returns 'home' looking to turn around the Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — DeMeco Ryans was a highly sought-after candidate for head coaching jobs in this coaching cycle and had plenty of suitors other than the Houston Texans. No team really had a chance to land him with the Texans as an option. “When it came down to it, there is no place I wanted to be any more than H-town,” he said. “So, it was an easy pick for me. It was a no-brainer to be here, be home.” Ryans was introduced as Houston’s new coach Thursday, giving him his first head coaching job in the place where he began his NFL playing career.
Fletcher Cox Believes 2017 Super Bowl Eagles Could Beat This Year's Group
Cox believes the 2017 group had more veterans who had been around the league compared to this year's group, which is young at key spots
Impact of Losing Duce Staley, Evaluating Lions DC Aaron Glenn
Latest Detroit Lions podcast focuses on the coaching staff and exploring offseason moves.
