HOUSTON (AP) — DeMeco Ryans was a highly sought-after candidate for head coaching jobs in this coaching cycle and had plenty of suitors other than the Houston Texans. No team really had a chance to land him with the Texans as an option. “When it came down to it, there is no place I wanted to be any more than H-town,” he said. “So, it was an easy pick for me. It was a no-brainer to be here, be home.” Ryans was introduced as Houston’s new coach Thursday, giving him his first head coaching job in the place where he began his NFL playing career.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO