Will MLB The Show 23 be on PC?
MLB The Show 23 is not coming to PC as of now, but that could change before release.
Overwatch 2 Campaign Release Date: When is PvE Coming Out?
Overwatch 2's campaign could be coming soon. Blizzard's sequel to its mega-hit hero shooter has already become one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world, but its long-awaited PvE mode still has not arrived. Here's when we can expect Overwatch 2's campaign to release. Overwatch 2 is primarily...
MLB The Show 23 Technical Test: How to Sign-Up, Dates, Platforms
MLB The Show 12 Technical Test sign-up information, dates, eligible consoles and more.
Will MLB The Show 23 be on Xbox Game Pass?
MLB The Show 23 will be on Xbox Game Pass available day one on Mar. 28.
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Release Date
League of Legends has always been beloved for the new champion skins that are frequently released throughout each season. Numerous players have given praise to the skins because they just continue to improve over time. Riot Games has already released a few new skin lines for Season 13, including Mythmaker...
Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event 2023 Skins Leaked
Apex Legends' Anniversary Collection event for 2023 is approaching, and some of its upcoming content has already been leaked. Apex Legends first launched back in 2019 and each subsequent year Respawn have rolled out an Anniversary Collection event, usually including a variety of special cosmetics, collectibles and more. With the game heading towards its fourth anniversary, players are expecting the same treatment this year.
League of Legends Milio Release Date
The first League of Legends champion to be released in 2023 has finally been announced, and his name is Milio. The most recent addition to the game was K'Sante, who was released during Worlds 2022. Usually, new champions released in League of Legends are strong and see a lot of professional play. This has been true for characters like Samira, Viego, and Zeri.
PS Plus February 2023 Free Games Leaked
PlayStation's free games for PS Plus in February 2023 have been leaked once again.
Caldera & Rebirth Island Features Returning in Warzone 2, According to Leaks
Recent Warzone 2 leaks have claimed that a certain Warzone Pacific feature will be making its return in the near future. Though the original Warzone might be done and dusted, players can still hop into Warzone Caldera should they feel the need to revisit certain features. But the game is pretty different from what players will remember, with only Solo and Quad playlists available. Raven Software is focusing solely on Warzone 2, so content updates are a thing of the past.
Hogwarts Legacy Global Release Times: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on Feb. 10, 2023, but exactly what time will you be able to play?
Overwatch 2 Double XP Active Until Feb. 6
Overwatch 2 players will have an easier time finishing out the Season 2 Battle Pass thanks to a week-long Double XP promotion.
Amazon Prime Gaming February 2023: All Free Games Listed
Amazon Prime subscribers can get their hands on a number of free games in February 2023.
Will Fade be in Apex Legends Main Game?
Following the announcement that Respawn are sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, players are wondering what's set to happen to mobile-exclusive Legend Fade. On Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island Release Date
After witnessing multiple teasers, fans want to know when Ashika Island will be available to play on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Players have not been happy with the current state of Warzone 2. Many changes implemented in the new title, like a 2v2 Gulag and a complicated looting system, had fans wishing for a return to Verdansk. They were especially displeased when Resurgence mode was not included with Season 1 of the game.
Pokémon GO Electric Cup: Details, Best Pokemon to Use
The Electric Cup in Pokémon GO will allow players to face strong Electric-type Pokémon for excellent rewards, here are some of the best Pokémon to bring to the fight.
League of Legends Milio Role Explained
As players have started to grind ranked and become accustom to the changes in League of Legends Season 13, everyone has been looking for something to excite them. New champions are a relatively frequent occurrence, as there is at least four or five characters released every year. These additions typically alter the meta and bring new mechanics for players to try and master. The first champion set to release this year is Milio, whose abilities have been partially leaked.
How to Accept Friend Requests on Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular multiplayer games, though many people choose to matchmake with unknown players rather than play with a pre-established group. This creates the perfect opportunity to make new friends while playing. Overwatch 2 is ramping up its 2023 content. Blizzard just revealed a new...
How to Get Free Fortnite Skins in February 2023
Everyone loves free cosmetics in Fortnite, so are there any free skins in February 2023?. Players don't need to spend a single penny to enjoy Fortnite, but many like to drop a little money on a nice skin from time to time. Epic Games can also be pretty generous, giving players opportunities to grab some free skins periodically.
LCS Spring 2023 Week 2: Schedule, How to Watch, Standings
League of Legends Season 13 started a few weeks ago, and it marks another year of the LCS. The LCS spring split began last weekend, and it involved every team playing two games. Unlike previous seasons that played games on weekends, the new LCS schedule has teams playing on Thursdays and Fridays.
WoW Dragonflight 10.0.7 Hits PTR, Adds New Race/Class Combo
World of Warcraft Dragonflight's next major content update is in the PTR (public test realms), adding in a number of new features for players to get stuck into.
