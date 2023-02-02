WEATHER 2-2-3,2023 Damp and Cold
The good news is we will warm up this weekend and the sun will be out.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county hereToday A chance of rain or freezing rain before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 20. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
