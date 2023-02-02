ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 2-2-3,2023 Damp and Cold

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The good news is we will warm up this weekend and the sun will be out.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A chance of rain or freezing rain before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 20. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wilson County Source

This Week’s Weather forecast 1-30-2-3, 2023 Wet, Icy, Cold

Going to be honest here folks this week's forecast isn't pretty. More importantly, how will it affect your work week traffic? For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Monday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-30,2023 Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 TNZ005>009-023>027-029-056>060-093-302115- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.230131T0300Z-230131T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools & LSSD Closed January 31 Due to Inclement Weather

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31st.  Wilson County Schools statement: This is due to the threat of potential icing in some parts of the county through the overnight hours and into early tomorrow morning. We understand that there are parts of the county that likely won't […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools & LSSD Closed February 2 Due to Threat of Ice

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District will be closed on Thursday, February 2. Wilson County Schools statement: Wilson County Schools will be CLOSED today (Thursday, February 2nd). We have discovered some areas of concern in the county this morning. More wintry precipitation is expected to make its way through our area over the […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Night at the Museum Saturday, February 4, various times 183 West Main St, Gallatin, TN Sumner County Museum It's time for Night at the Museum! The Sumner County Museum comes to life with characters sharing information about their exhibits […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Jeni’s is Celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast with Giveaways and Activities

The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon (all eight Nashville shops will be participating). Here's a quick look at what Jeni's has planned: A victory lap for our favorite breakfast flavor: Last year's runaway hit, Maple Soaked Pancakes, triumphantly returns to shops in […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Broadway Bridge Narrowed to Four Lanes for Bridge Replacement Preparation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be implementing a traffic shift on Broadway / SR 1 for pre-construction work on the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. Beginning on Monday, January 30, Broadway will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue. The shift will remain in place […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 4, 2023

Crumbl Cookies' latest limited-time cookies for the week ending February 4, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Classic Pink Sugar Cookie – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie – The classic—you can't go wrong. […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers

The Nashville Predators is hosting their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA – 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL's Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Teddy Royce Aulds

Teddy Royce Aulds, 76, of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ted was born in Farmerville, Louisiana, attended Farmerville High School, and joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the 465th Bomb Wing Strategic Air Command. He was employed by […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Schools Announces New Principal for Springdale Elementary

Wilson County Schools announces that Mrs. Jennifer Yokom has been named as the new principal at Springdale Elementary. She is no stranger to Springdale, as she's most recently served as the school's assistant principal. Her administrative experience goes well beyond Springdale. She's also served as an AP at both W.A. Wright Elementary and Stoner Creek […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Mt. Juliet for February 2023

These are the scores for coffee shops in Columbia Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of February 1, 2023. Click here for more health scores.  Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. Lebanon Coffee Shop Health Scores These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where […]
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville Takes Place this Weekend

The Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, one of the largest antiques and horticultural events in the country, makes its highly anticipated return February 3 – 5, 2023 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville with keynote speakers of the lifestyle brand AERIN and Alice Naylor-Leyland of the tablescape company Mrs. Alice. Co-chaired by […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Michael Dennis Schmitz

Michael Dennis Schmitz, age 54, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Mike was born on January 22, 1969 in North Miami, Florida to the late Charles and Shirley Ann (Banta) Schmitz. He loved life and lived every single day to the fullest. Even though he had some physical limitations, he never […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life

Update January 31st – It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. If you or someone you know needs help, don't hesitate to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Not actual vehicle Spring Hill, […]
SPRING HILL, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Nina Leonovich Jaruczyk

Mrs. Nina Leonovich Jaruczyk, age 83 of Lebanon passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home. Born March 18, 1939, in Encarnacion, Paraguay, South America, she is the daughter of the late Basilio and Sofia Malaichuk Leonovich. She was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett will Perform at Bridgestone this Summer

Bryan Adams announced on social media the 'So Happy it Hurts' tour in 2023 will head out to 26 cities this summer. Joining Adams as special guests will be Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour will kick off in Baltimore before heading to Nashville on Saturday, June 17th. Get PRE-SALE tickets TODAY at 10am […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: John Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Clinton

John Ronald "Ronnie" Clinton, age 70 of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. He was preceded in death by father, John B. Clinton; parents, Don and Dorothy Grice; sister, Bobbie Grice; brother, Randy Allen Clinton; and father-in-law, James Terry Hobbs. He is survived by wife of 50 years, […]
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Worldwide Stages Announces Grand Opening of 38-Acre Entertainment Production Complex

Worldwide Stages LLC (WWS) unveils its massive entertainment complex – located just South of Nashville (Music City, USA), Tennessee, in nearby Spring Hill. WWS has already provided state-of-the-art facilities to multiple facets of the entertainment industry including tour rehearsal facilities for musical stars, production facilities for diverse content creators to produce live-streaming events, music videos, […]
SPRING HILL, TN
Lebanon, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
181K+
Views
